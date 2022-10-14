ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Obituaries Oct. 12-13, 2022, in Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley

Bob passed away suddenly on Oct 10, 2022. Read full obituary here. Arthur Richard Zeitelhack, son of Arthur and Marie (Corbett) Zeitelhack, was born on September 17, 1926, in Westfield, New Jersey. Read full obituary here. Kathleen E. Reed, 78, Overland Park. Kathleen Reed passed peacefully Sunday Oct. 9th. Read...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Your Community: Newest Library board member has heart for public service

“I’ve always been a huge supporter and fan of libraries everywhere I’ve lived,” Mendoza said in an interview. “I felt this was a great place to give back and to sustain the high quality of libraries for future generations. I figured this is a place I could make an impact and give back and help Johnson County and Overland Park.”
OVERLAND PARK, KS

