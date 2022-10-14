ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

bluevalleypost.com

Your daily planner: Tuesday, Oct. 18

Pumpkin Hollow is still happening at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead in Overland Park. Visit today between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Information here. UMKC Bands perform at 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Folly Theater at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Tickets here. Turnstile with JPEGMAFIA + Snail Mail perform...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
addictedtovacation.com

14 Road Trip Destinations Around Kansas City

Want to spend some fun time with your family or friends? The following Kansas City road trips offer everything you might be in need of. Living in Kansas City can be a little dry at times. However, what many people do not know is that there is a lot they can do around the town to refresh themselves.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting near North Oak Trafficway and NE Vivion Road. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. There’s no information about the victim at this time. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Chiefs fan has van stolen right in front of him

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A disappointing day for Chiefs Kingdom and even more disappointing for one fan whose car was stolen on game day.  “Came back outside and the van was driving away, and it started heading down the interstate,” said Riley Halley. The custom Chiefs van was stolen right in front of their eyes […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

No injuries following fire in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No one was injured following a house fire in Overland Park on Sunday evening. Fire crews reported to the 9800 block of W. 132nd Terrace just after 7 p.m. on Sunday. Crews reported fire through the roof of a two-story home. Everyone had evacuated the...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Cory's Northland Gun store burglarized

ATF investigating string of burglaries at 3 firearms businesses in KC metro. ATF investigators are searching for a group of thieves who rammed their way inside three businesses in the Kansas City metro during a rash of gun store burglaries. Community shaken up after 2 bodies are found in woods...
KANSAS CITY, MO

