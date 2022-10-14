ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Lil Baby opens up the next chapter with massive, 'It's Only Me,' album: Listen now

By Maia Kedem
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oSKQv_0iZBwAoh00

Following up the gargantuan success of his 2020 album My Turn , Lil Baby is back with his highly anticipated third studio album, It’s Only Me .

Listen to Heat in da Streets and more on the free Audacy app

Delivering doses of hazy anxiousness, spitfire confidence, and ghostly melodies on It’s Only Me , Baby is in his zone and clearly only working with artists who are on his wavelength.

The extensive 23-track record features notable guest appearances including Future on “From Now On,” Nardo Wick on “Pop Out,” Young Thug on “Never Hating,” Jeremih on “Stop Playin.” As well as EST Gee , Pooh Shiesty , Fridayy , and Rylo Rodriguez .

Along with the album release, Baby dropped a picturesque new video for the album’s fifth track “California Breeze.” Check it out, along with Lil Baby’s entire new album It’s Only Me , below.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

Related
Audacy

Listen to the Superstar Power Hour with Little Big Town

Listen every weekday from 2PM - 3PM on your favorite Audacy Country station as ‘Katie & Company’ bring you today’s biggest hits with some extra insight from the biggest stars in the genre! This week, Little Big Town joins the party!
Audacy

Join our Audacy Check In with Ed Sheeran

Gearing up to set out on his  + - = ÷ x Tour (Mathematics) Tour, Ed Sheeran is taking a moment to check in with Audacy to talk all about it. Don’t miss a moment, this Wednesday, October 19 at 12PM ET / 9AM PT.
Audacy

Sofi Tukker shares their top 5 favorite mental health practices

Florida-based duo, Sofi Tukker, are sure to prioritize mental health amidst their busy schedule and they shared some of their best practices in honor of Audacy’s I’m Listening initiative. LISTEN NOW: Sofi Tukker shares their favorite mental health practices. The duo’s Sophie Hawley-Weld was excited to share her...
Audacy

Audacy

64K+
Followers
59K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy