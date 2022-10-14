Lil Baby opens up the next chapter with massive, 'It's Only Me,' album: Listen now

Following up the gargantuan success of his 2020 album My Turn , Lil Baby is back with his highly anticipated third studio album, It’s Only Me .

Delivering doses of hazy anxiousness, spitfire confidence, and ghostly melodies on It’s Only Me , Baby is in his zone and clearly only working with artists who are on his wavelength.

The extensive 23-track record features notable guest appearances including Future on “From Now On,” Nardo Wick on “Pop Out,” Young Thug on “Never Hating,” Jeremih on “Stop Playin.” As well as EST Gee , Pooh Shiesty , Fridayy , and Rylo Rodriguez .

Along with the album release, Baby dropped a picturesque new video for the album’s fifth track “California Breeze.” Check it out, along with Lil Baby’s entire new album It’s Only Me , below.

