Section Of Neuse River Greenway Remains Closed

The Neuse River greenway trail will be closed between Buffaloe Road and Anderson Point Park until further notice to support the ongoing investigation.

We know that our community is grieving for our lost officer, victims, impacted families, the Raleigh Police Department, and the affected neighborhoods. We also understand that tragic events like this create understandable unease. The remainder of our greenway system will remain open. The City works in many ways to create a safe environment in our parks and greenways including our greenway volunteer program; partnerships with Public Safety organizations, including the Raleigh Police Department Greenway unit; public safety signage; and design and maintenance activities. As a Greenway or Park user, we recommend the following:

Report any suspicious activity to Raleigh Police Department by calling 9-1-1

Visit the trails during daylight hours

Be aware of your surroundings on the trail

Carry a cell phone in case of emergency

Refrain from the use of headphones so you can remain alert

Walk or jog with a companion

Visit parks.raleighnc.gov for additional greenway information and safety tips.