Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
4-day work week firms are seeing a surge in job applications
Trying to attract and retain workers? Forget pizza parties and nap pods. Companies in the U.K. are looking at a more promising solution: the four-day work week. "Visits to our recruitment page have gone up by 60% and enquiries to the company have gone up by 534%," Helen Brittain, human resources director at environmental consultancy Tyler Grange, told CNBC's Make It.
CNBC
Bank of America CEO says latest spending and savings data show that the U.S. consumer is healthy
Consumers are financially resilient, despite high inflation and concerns the U.S. is nearing a recession, according to. "Analysts might wonder whether the talk of inflation, recession and other factors could [result] in a slower spending growth," Moynihan said Monday during a conference call to discuss third-quarter results that topped analysts' expectations. "We just don't see [that] here at Bank of America."
CNBC
Goldman CEO David Solomon says there's a good chance of a recession and so it's time to be cautious
"I think it's a time to be cautious, and I think that if you're running a risk-based business, it's a time to think more cautiously about your risk box, your risk appetite," Solomon said during a live interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "I think you have to expect that there's...
CNBC
'Know your worth' — 33% of job seekers said they wouldn't even go to a job interview without seeing the salary first
Pay transparency is paramount as inflation weighs on most Americans' financial standing. Roughly one-third of job seekers said they wouldn't even go on a job interview without knowing the salary the employer is willing to offer first, a recent report found. One expert advises clients to inquire about a position's...
CNBC
Bill Gates says rich countries must drive climate change innovation
Poorer countries should not be expected to slow the development of their economies for the sake of reducing global greenhouse gas emissions, Bill Gates said. It is the responsibility of the richest countries, like the United States, to fund the innovation process of technologies to decarbonize all sectors of the economy, Gates said.
CNBC
'It's a disastrous situation': Women leaders are leaving companies at the highest rate ever
For women in management, there's never been a better time to quit. Women leaders are leaving their companies at the highest rate ever, and the gap between women and men in senior roles quitting their jobs is the largest it's ever been, according to new data from LeanIn.org and McKinsey & Company, which started tracking these numbers in 2015.
Comments / 0