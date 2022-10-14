Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Police investigating after body spotted in Ohio River near Kentucky Science Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police is investigating after someone spotted a body in the Ohio River on Tuesday morning. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, someone called MetroSafe dispatchers just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to say they spotted what they believed was a body. The body was seen in the Ohio River, around 1.5 Louisville Loop, behind the Kentucky Science Center.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Kingdom encourages new, family-fun tradition with Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The whole family would enjoy a new experience with Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom. The event is during weekends in October. During daylight, take a spin on rides at the park, or taste autumn treats. After dark, the park lights up with glow pumpkin sculptures and gourds.
wdrb.com
Make it a date night at the Kentucky Science Center with spooky science and a creepy movie
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular adults-only event series returns to the Kentucky Science Center. WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about Eat, Drink and Do Spooky Science happening on Friday, October 21st. The night celebrates Halloween by exploring the thematic science of horror films. Creep through the exhibit spaces (costumes encouraged)...
wdrb.com
Latin food truck set to open permanent location in Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Commons will soon have a new dining option with a Latin flair. The Alchemy restaurant is going into the location of the former Mercato on Meeting Street. It will focus on Venezuelan food and empanadas with influences around the world. It will also features a full, central bar with two-story seating.
WLKY.com
Louisville Metro Animal Services asks for community's support as shelter exceeds capacity
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Animal Services is operating over capacity, and they need more people willing to adopt. “Staff are exhausted and we're doing all we can to keep our No Kill Status here at the animal shelter,” said Allen Gerlach, Louisville Metro Animal Services. While...
wdrb.com
Over 20,000 expected to attend Equip Expo this week in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the top U.S trade shows is in Louisville this week. The newly named Equip Exposition, formally the GIE+ Expo, starts Tuesday at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It's the largest tradeshow for outdoor power equipment, lawn and garden equipment, light construction and landscape equipment. More...
wdrb.com
Jack Harlow coming home to perform at KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville native Jack Harlow will return home later this year to perform at the KFC Yum! Center. The downtown Louisville arena announced Tuesday that Harlow — a three-time Grammy-nominated rapper — will perform there Dec. 18. Presale begins at 10 a.m. Thursday. To sign...
wdrb.com
Bret Michaels to rock out at French Lick Resort in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From Poison, to Rock of Love and now to French Lick. Bret Michaels is coming to town. His "Nothin' But a Good Vibe - Valentine's Parti-Gras" will be at the resort on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. The former Poison frontman will play in the new French...
wdrb.com
Louisville police host Halloween-themed family event at Highview Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police hosted a Halloween-themed event Sunday for families at Highview Park. LMPD's 7th Division hosted Halloween at Highview, which included trick or treating, fire trucks, a police helicopter and an inflatable slide. Children also dressed up in Halloween costumes. Officers for LMPD enjoyed the...
wdrb.com
Evan Williams Bourbon Experience unveils first rye whiskey at downtown Louisville distillery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Evan Williams Bourbon Experience unveiled its first rye whiskey Tuesday morning in downtown Louisville. Square 6 High-Rye Whiskey is the second offering in the Evan Williams Square 6 craft series. Square 6 pays homage to the plot of land on Main Street where Evan Williams...
wdrb.com
Indiana Lt. Gov. Crouch cancels Jeffersonville visit after testing positive for COVID-19
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's lieutenant governor has canceled an upcoming visit to Jeffersonville after testing positive for COVID-19. Suzanne Crouch tweeted Monday that she'd tested positive for the virus, but was experiencing mild symptoms an would continue to work while following the state's COVID-19 guidelines. Crouch was scheduled to...
Louisville woman found dead in the Ohio River had been missing nearly a week
The Jefferson County Coroner has identified a woman found dead in the Ohio River as 42-year-old Miriam Hope. She was missing since Oct. 10.
leoweekly.com
10 Halloween Events In Louisville That Aren’t Haunted Houses
This year, Halloween falls on a Monday. If school or work obligations preclude you from celebrating on the night of, fear not (unless you like fear, which would be seasonably suitable) — there are plenty of events in Louisville the weekend before to whet your appetite for all things spooky and scary. The only problem is deciding which one(s) to go to!
spectrumnews1.com
'This is a special day': Belle of Louisville turns 108
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The world’s oldest Mississippi River-style steamboat celebrated its 108th birthday Sunday with a two-hour cruise down the Ohio river. Aboard the Belle, passengers heard from Belle historian Kadie Engstrom, who served as their narrator for the cruise. “This is a special day,” Engstrom said. “She...
wdrb.com
The Celtic Fling comes to life at Birdsell Castle
CHARLESTOWN, In. (WDRB) -- The Celtic Fling will come to life in a 15th century castle. The Southern Indian Renaissance Faire is located at the Birdsell Castle in Charlestown, Indiana. Visitors can rub elbows with peasants, pirates, vikings, fairies, a princess, and a duke and duchess. Thou may even be...
wdrb.com
Remains found in central Indiana positively ID'd as Louisville man who vanished in 2002
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Remains discovered by a turkey hunter in central Indiana have been identified as those of a a Louisville man who was reported missing more than 20 years ago. According to a news release, the remains were found in May 2004 near Lake Lemon in northeast Monroe...
WLKY.com
Louisville man killed six years ago in Old Louisville remembered with balloon release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six years after a Louisville man is gunned down in a parking lot in Old Louisville, his family is continuing to push for answers. The family of Kenny Belt returned to that spot at PNC Bank at 4th and Oak streets to draw attention to the still unsolved case and release balloons.
WLKY.com
Supporters of 'The Louisville 26' and Grand Master Jay rally in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Civil rights groups and clergy members rallied Saturday for 'the Louisville 26' and the man known as Grand Master Jay. People marched for blocks, ending at the King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church for the Free the Voices of Breonna Taylor march. The group says Louisville Metro...
wdrb.com
Louisville woman identified as person found in Ohio River near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 42-year-old Louisville woman was identified as the person recovered in the Ohio River on Saturday morning. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said someone called 911 around 11:45 a.m. and said they saw what they believed was a body in the river near the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Blood Center encouraging blood donations amid short supply
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center is encouraging blood donations this week amid a shortage of blood. According to a news release Monday, the demand for blood is outpacing donations as hospitals are transfusing 18% more blood in recent months. Kentucky Blood Center provides to over 70 hospitals in the state.
