ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Police investigating after body spotted in Ohio River near Kentucky Science Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police is investigating after someone spotted a body in the Ohio River on Tuesday morning. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, someone called MetroSafe dispatchers just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to say they spotted what they believed was a body. The body was seen in the Ohio River, around 1.5 Louisville Loop, behind the Kentucky Science Center.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Latin food truck set to open permanent location in Norton Commons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Commons will soon have a new dining option with a Latin flair. The Alchemy restaurant is going into the location of the former Mercato on Meeting Street. It will focus on Venezuelan food and empanadas with influences around the world. It will also features a full, central bar with two-story seating.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Over 20,000 expected to attend Equip Expo this week in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the top U.S trade shows is in Louisville this week. The newly named Equip Exposition, formally the GIE+ Expo, starts Tuesday at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It's the largest tradeshow for outdoor power equipment, lawn and garden equipment, light construction and landscape equipment. More...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Bret Michaels to rock out at French Lick Resort in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From Poison, to Rock of Love and now to French Lick. Bret Michaels is coming to town. His "Nothin' But a Good Vibe - Valentine's Parti-Gras" will be at the resort on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. The former Poison frontman will play in the new French...
FRENCH LICK, IN
wdrb.com

Louisville police host Halloween-themed family event at Highview Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police hosted a Halloween-themed event Sunday for families at Highview Park. LMPD's 7th Division hosted Halloween at Highview, which included trick or treating, fire trucks, a police helicopter and an inflatable slide. Children also dressed up in Halloween costumes. Officers for LMPD enjoyed the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

10 Halloween Events In Louisville That Aren’t Haunted Houses

This year, Halloween falls on a Monday. If school or work obligations preclude you from celebrating on the night of, fear not (unless you like fear, which would be seasonably suitable) — there are plenty of events in Louisville the weekend before to whet your appetite for all things spooky and scary. The only problem is deciding which one(s) to go to!
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

'This is a special day': Belle of Louisville turns 108

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The world’s oldest Mississippi River-style steamboat celebrated its 108th birthday Sunday with a two-hour cruise down the Ohio river. Aboard the Belle, passengers heard from Belle historian Kadie Engstrom, who served as their narrator for the cruise. “This is a special day,” Engstrom said. “She...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

The Celtic Fling comes to life at Birdsell Castle

CHARLESTOWN, In. (WDRB) -- The Celtic Fling will come to life in a 15th century castle. The Southern Indian Renaissance Faire is located at the Birdsell Castle in Charlestown, Indiana. Visitors can rub elbows with peasants, pirates, vikings, fairies, a princess, and a duke and duchess. Thou may even be...
CHARLESTOWN, IN
wdrb.com

Kentucky Blood Center encouraging blood donations amid short supply

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center is encouraging blood donations this week amid a shortage of blood. According to a news release Monday, the demand for blood is outpacing donations as hospitals are transfusing 18% more blood in recent months. Kentucky Blood Center provides to over 70 hospitals in the state.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy