ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Dan Bremner admits he wasn’t worried about losing his job during the rollercoaster of a season the Rail Yard Dawgs experienced in 2021-22. “I don’t think that I ever really think in that moment about the job,” Bremner said. “I’m thinking about the record, the guys, and that next win. So I never really looked ahead like that I was worried about the next night and what transactions we could make or what adjustments we could make looking at video from the last game.”

ROANOKE, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO