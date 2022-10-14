Read full article on original website
WFXR News at 6 & 6:30
After rollercoaster season, refreshed Rail Yard Dawgs ready to open new campaign
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Dan Bremner admits he wasn’t worried about losing his job during the rollercoaster of a season the Rail Yard Dawgs experienced in 2021-22. “I don’t think that I ever really think in that moment about the job,” Bremner said. “I’m thinking about the record, the guys, and that next win. So I never really looked ahead like that I was worried about the next night and what transactions we could make or what adjustments we could make looking at video from the last game.”
Roanoke City Sheriff's Office offers new signing bonus
Overcrowded animal shelters urging the community to adopt
Residents protest Evans Spring development project
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Evans Spring residents say they’re coming together to try and protect the neighborhood from a proposed development project. The city of Roanoke plans to develop about 150 acres of land near I-581, the largest group of developable vacant land left in Roanoke. Nearby residents...
GO Fest brings big increases in business, large crowds to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The annual GO Outside Festival wrapped up this weekend after bringing large crowds to downtown Roanoke. GO Fest offered activities like rock climbing, paddle boarding, and BMX shows. The festival also brought lots of business to downtown restaurants and shops. “Business was pretty good this weekend....
Large police presence to be expected in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is having a training exercise today between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College (3506 Wards Road). According to LPD, the following entities will be included in the exercise:. LPD Tactical Unit. LPD Crisis Negotiation Team. LPD Drone...
Franklin Co. Eagles take down the William Byrd Terriers
VINTON, Va. – This was one back-and-forth battle. The running talent between these two teams showed their skills in this game. It was a well-fought game, but the Eagles defeated the Terriers 35-23.
Company comes to Roanoke to say “Black Folks Camp Too”
The president of Black Folks Camp Too stopped in Roanoke to promote his cause. WFIR’s Ian Price has more.
Roanoke-made Wombat Camper makes debut at Go Fest
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new Roanoke startup manufacturing small camper and Go Fest helped bring the company to the star city. Four years ago, a couple attended Roanoke’s Go Outside Festival to display a prototype of their camper. “And at the time we were looking for...
Washington and Lee beats Ferrum 17-7
Miss Virginia North America volunteers with T.G. Howard Community Center
PULASKI, Va. – One lady is using her crown and helping to promote happiness in the New River Valley. Miss Virginia North America, Trerese Roberts partnered with Volunteers with the T.G. Howard Community Center. Together, they gave out over 100 bags and baskets filled with sweets to people in...
Roanoke City Public Schools trying to increase security district-wide
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Five years ago, there were five SSOs at each Roanoke City high school. Now, there is one at almost each middle school, but there have never been any at the elementary level. Every morning when students arrive at Breckinridge Middle School, they get the same greeting...
Student Achiever: Northside’s Nick Crawford
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Golf can be both the most frustrating and the most rewarding experiences for an athlete. Nick Crawford has had his share of ups and downs on the golf course. But what’s remained constant is his love for the game. “Usually, I’m on the golf...
Pulaski Co. schools announce student health and dental clinic
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Pulaski County Public School students will soon be able to be treated for minor health problems or get a physical without ever having to sign out of school. The Pulaski County School Board says they approved a Student Health and Dental Clinic at their...
One hurt after Botetourt County crash
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A person is seriously injured after a car crash in Botetourt County. It happened on Parkway Drive in Buchanan on Saturday. The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS posted about the crash on Facebook around 11 p.m. Saturday night:. “Crews stayed busy today with...
Roanoke City sees significant turnout for early voting
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Early voting is underway with plenty of interest in the local and federal races. Director of Elections for the City of Roanoke Andrew Cochran says more people have been heading to the voter registration office to cast their votes before Virginia’s Nov. 8 election.
Ear Issues Could be Linked to Cardiovascular Issues
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Audiology Hearing Aid Associates says there is a relationship between ear health and your cardiovascular health. Emily sat down with them to find out when you should reach out to your doctor.
Four-month-old puppy rescued near dumpsters in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A puppy is now fighting for his life after he was found abandoned at a dumpster. Saturday night, a call came into the Franklin County Animal Shelter about a dog that was found near dumpsters. He was alone and very sick. “Weak, couldn’t stand, barely...
Pinpoint Weather: Cold snap ahead, growing season ends
By the middle of the week, the growing season in our area will be over. The Mountains have seen a widespread frost/freeze as have most of the NRV counties. The Piedmont and the Roanoke Valley locations will be looking at some cold nights ahead, effectively ending the growing season. Simply put, no more frost and or freeze products will be issued by the NWS for the rest of the year.
