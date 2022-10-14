ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 5

BYT IT NEWS
3d ago

Is this suppose to make Whitehall nice now or something. Still infested with crime and drugs.

4
 

columbusnavigator.com

The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus

There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Pickleball Entrepreneurs See Green as the Fast-Growing Sport Takes Off in Columbus

Dave Ganim, owner of Pickle Shack in Delaware County, says there are two types of people: Those who love pickleball, and those who’ve never played it. A mix of tennis, pingpong and badminton, pickleball originated in the 1960s but has exploded in popularity in recent years, becoming the fastest-growing sport in the country. Ganim first picked up a pickleball paddle a few years ago after playing racquetball for most of his life. He took to it right away and eventually installed four pickleball courts at his house, where he hosts some of the area’s top picklers on Monday nights.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Grandad's Pizza Opens on Bethel; Block's Sues Fox's Bagel & Deli

The company that operates Block’s Bagels, HB3 LLC, has filed a lawsuit against Fox’s Bagel & Deli and Jeremy Fox, who was previously the operator of Block’s bagel shops in Bexley and the North Market under a partnership agreement. The lawsuit, alleging breach of contract, was filed Oct. 12 in the Franklin County Court of Commons Pleas. Fox recently announced that he was rebranding the North Market and Bexley shops. You can read the complaint here.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Out in Ohio: Columbus couple cultivates safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth

‘Out in Ohio’ profiles LGBTQ+ Ohioans making a difference in their community.  COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus couple is cultivating safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth in unlikely places, as inclusion is under debate in Ohio’s classrooms and legislature.  Amanda Erickson and her wife, Sarah, are changemakers in central Ohio. As the director of education […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

First Look: Tupelo Honey Celebrates Grand Opening Next Week

Mark your calendars – Tupelo Honey has set a date for the opening of its first location in Central Ohio. The Southern-inspired eatery will make its debut on Wednesday, October 26 at 1678 W. Lane Ave. in Upper Arlington. A first for Columbus and a first for the state,...
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Integrated Services in Ross Co. to build housing for the homeless

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Work on the permanent supportive housing at McArthur Gardens has officially begun; Integrated Services for Behavioral Health, along with numerous public, private, and governmental partners, have taken steps to bring supporting resources to the Ross County community. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on October 25th...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Newark, OH

In the junctions of Licking River sits the historic city of Newark, the county seat of Licking County in Ohio. The indigenous people first settled in the area known as Hopewell Culture, who built the historic ancient complex Newark Earthworks. After the indigenous people's settlement, the European-American settlement was in...
NEWARK, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Columbus Area

If you're looking for a delicious seafood boil, you should check out these places in Greater Columbus. Located in Westerville, this restaurant serves great Cajun-style seafood including seafood boils. All of their seafood boils include corn on the cob and potato. Choose from seafood like green mussels, clams, lobster tails, king crab legs, and more. Seasoning options include Cajun, garlic butter, lemon pepper, Old Bay, and Two Claws Signature Spice. Spice levels are non-spicy, mild, medium, hot, and extra hot. If you're not in the mood for seafood boils, customers also enjoy their fried shrimp and fried soft-shell crab.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Hilton Columbus Downtown introduces new 28-story tower

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The popular hotel chain, Hilton, officially opened its second tower's doors in downtown Columbus earlier this week. Hilton Columbus Downtown's new expansion makes it the largest hotel in Ohio with 1,000 guest rooms. The new 28-story tower on North High Street added 463 rooms for guests...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after medical emergency on roadway near Polaris Mall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police blocked off a section of Polaris Parkway Monday morning after a substance was found in a truck during a fatal medical emergency. One person died and another person was hospitalized after a box truck stopped on the road facing westbound in the eastbound lane on Polaris Parkway near an Olive Garden restaurant just before 10 a.m.
COLUMBUS, OH

