WDBJ7.com
Book about beloved Roanoke basketball coach Joe Gaither released
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The life story and impact of youth basketball coach William ‘Joe’ Gaither has been published. Coach Gaither has led some of Roanoke’s top youth basketball teams to regional and national championships—but his story is about more than basketball. His coaching career spans...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke-made Wombat Camper makes debut at Go Fest
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new Roanoke startup manufacturing small camper and Go Fest helped bring the company to the star city. Four years ago, a couple attended Roanoke’s Go Outside Festival to display a prototype of their camper. “And at the time we were looking for...
‘Pawn Stars’ headed to NC, looking for audience members
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The History channel series “Pawn Stars” is set to film in Winston-Salem this weekend, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. The show will be filming Oct. 15-17 and is searching for audience members. Anyone 18 or older who is interested in participating in the “Pawn Stars” roadshow is asked to bring an […]
The real tragedy behind the legendary haunting of Lydia’s Bridge in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — If you grew up in Jamestown, you know the story. Lydia’s Bridge is one of the most well-known ghost stories in the Piedmont Triad. We began investigating this story in 2020, just a couple years after paranormal authors Michael Renegar and Amy Greer announced a surprising discovery: they believed they had […]
WSET
Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History remembers an Averett University Professor
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Museum Board and staff are remembering a professor who passed away. Robert Marsh, a professor at Averett University passed away Wednesday after an extended illness the museum said. "We were blessed to call him our friend and supporter. Robert exhibited five times at...
All-inclusive playground coming to Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An all-inclusive playground is coming to Bedford County as a gift from the Rotary Club of Forest. The playground will be located behind the Forest branch of the Bedford County Public Library. The Rotary Club says the playground is part of a multi-phase project and pieces of it will be […]
WDBJ7.com
Go Fest returns to downtown Roanoke bigger than ever before
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Go Fest is returning to downtown Roanoke Friday, October 13, bigger than ever. The three-day event will kick off featuring a free viewing of the Banff Mountain Film Festival. Go Fest will feature live music, two beer gardens and fan-favorite shows like Lumberjack and BMX stunts.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke public skating and bumper cars return for fall and winter
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Berglund Center has announced the dates for the 2022 return of Public Skate and Ice Bumper Cars. After selling out their first season, bumper cars on ice are back with more dates. With the ability to spin 360 degrees, Berglund says, “It’s a safe and fun way to provide excitement and entertainment for the whole family!”
WSLS
Sudden change in alcohol restrictions at this year’s Go Fest leaves confusion over licensing
ROANOKE, Va. – People at this year’s Go Fest are wondering what happened to there being beer drafts at this year’s event. According to a Facebook post, Go Fest organizers were notified the night before the festival began that they would only be able to sell cans of beer during the weekend.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke’s ‘GO Outside Festival’ kicks off in Elmwood Park
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s ‘Go-Fest’ is in full swing this weekend in downtown’s Elmwood park. This is the second year the free festival is downtown and organizers said there are a couple surprises in store for this weekend. Saturday night’s main performance headliner has been changed to Pimps of Joytime.
Danville looking to identify thousands of unmarked African American graves
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Freedmen’s Cemetery is the oldest African American graveyard in Danville, nestled behind the National Cemetery on Lee Street. Established in the late 1800s, it was already falling into disarray when Danville Police Deputy Chief Ronald Dean Hairston was a young officer working his beat in the neighborhood. “After visiting it a […]
macaronikid.com
Here Are The Best Decorated Halloween Homes in Lynchburg VA for 2022
Crank up that spooky Halloween music in the car and take the kids on a driving tour of the best decorated Halloween homes in Lynchburg VA and the surrounding area!. We asked Lynchburg Macaroni Kid Facebook and other Facebook fans for their favorite decorated Halloween homes and businesses in the Lynchburg area. We put all the addresses of the best decorated Halloween homes and businesses in Lynchburg together to make it easy for you to find them all. We love the Halloween spirit in Lynchburg!
WSLS
WATCH: Family’s dream of homeownership becomes a reality with ‘Home for Good’ dedication
ROANOKE, Va. – A deserving family’s dream of homeownership is now a reality. This comes after this year’s Home for Good dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Friday (10/14) after months of hard work. 10 News partnered with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, and with...
Danville hopes to beautify city's first Black cemetery
Known as the Freedman Cemetery, the city's nearly 8-acre, first Black cemetery dating back at least 160 years is being examined by the city of Danville for identification of unmarked graves.
WDBJ7.com
Former Covington mayor, wife dead after Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people died after crashing Thursday morning at the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Airport Road NW. According to Covington Interim City Manager Allen Dressler, Lewis and Kathy Leitch have been identified as the victims. Lewis was a longtime teacher at Rivermont Elementary School and...
wfxrtv.com
Overcrowded animal shelters urging the community to adopt
BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) — Animal shelters throughout the community are facing the effects of overcrowding and struggling to keep up with the influx of animals. They are now turning to the community to help. The Bedford County animal shelter held an adoption event to try to find forever homes...
wfxrtv.com
Urgent need for pet adopters in the Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Starting Thursday, Oct. 13 the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) and its rescue partners will be hosting an Adoption event. According to the RCACP, the amount of animals being surrendered is increasing and adoptions are decreasing. They say the reason for the...
WSET
After 400 plus days at the Lynchburg Humane Society, Zander finds forever home
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society has some very exciting news to share. The Humane Society said their longest-staying dog of 400 plus days was finally adopted Saturday. "Zander is now the newest member of this lovely family and will spend the rest of his days being...
WSLS
Martinsville falls to Magna Vista 28-16
RIDGEWAY, Va. – There were lots of eyes on the field tonight as these two teams battled it out. With a kick-start from a special appearance on the field, Magna Vista gained their momentum and didn’t let up. The game’s final score was 28-16 Magna Vista.
WBTM
Danville Woman Wins $200K in Virginia Lottery After Late Night Shift
Danville resident Donna Brewer got a big surprise after her late night shift earlier this week. Brewer returned home about 1:30 am when she logged on to the Virginia Lottery’s app, to see that she had won $12 in the previous evening’s Mega Millions drawing. Instead of taking...
