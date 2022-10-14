Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
Payson Police Department warns of new scam targeting older adults
PAYSON, Utah — A new scam targets older adults and manipulates them into emptying out their bank accounts. The Payson Police Department took to Facebook on Sunday to warn against the fraud. The PPD said fraudsters contacted older adults and posed as someone from the government. The fraudsters claimed...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah attorney general gives families precautionary I.D. kits for their children
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes and Lehi Mayor Mark Johnson, are offering identification kits to all Utah families. The kits will help identify children who are runaways or victims of kidnapping by either family members or strangers. In the event a child goes missing,...
A tale of two billboards: Weezer responds to Utahn's viral (but expensive) joke
A billboard that has delighted but baffled many residents of the Salt Lake area for the past few months has caught the attention of a platinum-certified rock band.
Utah woman forcibly stopped by fake police officer
A man allegedly posed as a law enforcement officer and followed a woman who was driving home from Draper, flashing his lights at her and eventually forcing her to stop early Friday morning, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).
upr.org
‘Fake cop’ tries to pull over Utah woman on I-15
When driving between Draper and Murray on Interstate 15 early Friday morning, a Utah woman believes that a “fake cop” tried pulling her over. The woman named Tori says that whoever tried pulling her over at around 2 a.m. that morning was driving really aggressively and started flashing green and blue lights similar to a cop car, but that the green lights gave away that it couldn’t be a real officer.
kslnewsradio.com
Lending money, how to navigate a tough conversation
SALT LAKE CITY — A new study by Bankrate found that nearly three in five people who have lent money suffered negative consequences as a result. The study surveyed Americans who had lent money to a friend or family member. More often than not, the loan resulted in lost money, a damaged credit score or harmed relationship.
KSLTV
Utah woman says fake cop pursued her for miles, stopped her
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A woman said a driver, apparently impersonating law enforcement, followed her, harassed her for several miles and even forced her to stop during an early morning encounter Friday that led her to call 911. Tori, who asked that her last name not be used for safety...
kslnewsradio.com
Its time to turn off the sprinklers and stop watering your lawn
SALT LAKE CITY — As temperatures gradually start to fall, the need for watering your lawn this year is no more. According to experts, it’s time to turn off the sprinklers for the year. Taun Beddes, Utah State University horticulturist and co-host of KSL Greenhouse, said most lawns...
kslnewsradio.com
Children’s rings sold in discount stores recalled due to lead
SALT LAKE CITY — A toy ring sold at discount stores nationwide has been recalled because the manufacturers reportedly violated a lead content ban. The discount stores sold the U.P. Fashion Children’s Rings from April 2021 through July 2022. Dollar Store and other discount retail outlets sold the...
kslnewsradio.com
Police find missing University of Utah student
SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah Police say the missing student was found Monday evening a little after 7 p.m. The University of Utah Police also thanked Sandy Police and Unified Police for their help in the case. There were no further details provided about why the student was reported missing.
gastronomicslc.com
Locals lament as Deli closes, losing one of the best burgers in SLC
For once, here’s a story about a local restaurant closure that isn’t mired in disquiet. Today sees one of the most long lived operations in Salt Lake county finally lock their doors, and do so, happily on their own terms. Last Friday was the technical closure for Bell’s...
Local business reaches out to world-renowned rock band via billboard, gets reply￼
Three Utah business owners with a dream garnered the attention of a world-renowned rock band, Weezer, after a viral marketing stunt on State Street in Mur
Gephardt Daily
Sandy Police sting nabs thief who posts items online for sale
SANDY, Utah, Oct. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — It’s live by the internet, die by the internet for thieves who fence their stolen booty online. They may or may not know police will engage in the exhausting task of checking cyberland for stolen items “as time allots,” Sandy Police Lt. Dean Carriger said, checking the various sites like Ebay and local market exchanges, or the voluminous KSL classified ads. “Especially our younger cops, who are so savvy with the internet, Facebook and everything, which I don’t do.”
Salt Lake County law enforcement sounds alarm over ‘rainbow fentanyl’
Local authorities sounded the alarm Friday during a press conference warning of the rise of fentanyl on local streets, with one trend being known as “rainbow fentanyl”.
KEPR
Utah man arrested after allegedly threating to bomb school in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Utah man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to bomb St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Kennewick on Oct. 14. Just after 11:30 a.m., Kennewick Police Department Officers responded to St. Joseph’s Catholic School on the 900 block of W. 4th Ave. in Kennewick after a bomb threats report.
SLCPD: Victim of fatal motel shooting identified
Police have reported that the victim of the Salt Lake City motel shooting that occurred on Oct. 11 has died.
Provo police chief resigns after just one year
The Provo Police Chief formally resigned from his role on Sunday and an acting chief was named by the mayor Monday morning.
kslnewsradio.com
Experts discuss combating gun violence across partisan lines
SALT LAKE CITY — This morning experts met to discuss gun violence in America. The panel, held at the University of Utah’s Kem C. Gardner Institute, discussed the partisan divide between gun rights and gun control. A recent poll from the Deseret News and Harris X found both...
Band says drunk driver shut down USANA Amphitheatre concert
Thousands left the USANA Amphitheatre disappointed over the weekend after a concert was cut short after a drunk driver reportedly hit a transformer, knocking out power to the show.
kslnewsradio.com
Flu season is ahead of us, Utahns aren’t afraid
SALT LAKE CITY– Utah can expect an early and severe flu season according to reports. Although flu activity is currently low we can observe activity in the Southern hemisphere as well as neighboring states. To stay up to date with flu trends in Utah you can visit Utah’s report tracker.
