Heber City, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Payson Police Department warns of new scam targeting older adults

PAYSON, Utah — A new scam targets older adults and manipulates them into emptying out their bank accounts. The Payson Police Department took to Facebook on Sunday to warn against the fraud. The PPD said fraudsters contacted older adults and posed as someone from the government. The fraudsters claimed...
PAYSON, UT
upr.org

‘Fake cop’ tries to pull over Utah woman on I-15

When driving between Draper and Murray on Interstate 15 early Friday morning, a Utah woman believes that a “fake cop” tried pulling her over. The woman named Tori says that whoever tried pulling her over at around 2 a.m. that morning was driving really aggressively and started flashing green and blue lights similar to a cop car, but that the green lights gave away that it couldn’t be a real officer.
DRAPER, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Lending money, how to navigate a tough conversation

SALT LAKE CITY — A new study by Bankrate found that nearly three in five people who have lent money suffered negative consequences as a result. The study surveyed Americans who had lent money to a friend or family member. More often than not, the loan resulted in lost money, a damaged credit score or harmed relationship.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah woman says fake cop pursued her for miles, stopped her

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A woman said a driver, apparently impersonating law enforcement, followed her, harassed her for several miles and even forced her to stop during an early morning encounter Friday that led her to call 911. Tori, who asked that her last name not be used for safety...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Its time to turn off the sprinklers and stop watering your lawn

SALT LAKE CITY — As temperatures gradually start to fall, the need for watering your lawn this year is no more. According to experts, it’s time to turn off the sprinklers for the year. Taun Beddes, Utah State University horticulturist and co-host of KSL Greenhouse, said most lawns...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Children’s rings sold in discount stores recalled due to lead

SALT LAKE CITY — A toy ring sold at discount stores nationwide has been recalled because the manufacturers reportedly violated a lead content ban. The discount stores sold the U.P. Fashion Children’s Rings from April 2021 through July 2022. Dollar Store and other discount retail outlets sold the...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Police find missing University of Utah student

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah Police say the missing student was found Monday evening a little after 7 p.m. The University of Utah Police also thanked Sandy Police and Unified Police for their help in the case. There were no further details provided about why the student was reported missing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Sandy Police sting nabs thief who posts items online for sale

SANDY, Utah, Oct. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — It’s live by the internet, die by the internet for thieves who fence their stolen booty online. They may or may not know police will engage in the exhausting task of checking cyberland for stolen items “as time allots,” Sandy Police Lt. Dean Carriger said, checking the various sites like Ebay and local market exchanges, or the voluminous KSL classified ads. “Especially our younger cops, who are so savvy with the internet, Facebook and everything, which I don’t do.”
SANDY, UT
KEPR

Utah man arrested after allegedly threating to bomb school in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Utah man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to bomb St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Kennewick on Oct. 14. Just after 11:30 a.m., Kennewick Police Department Officers responded to St. Joseph’s Catholic School on the 900 block of W. 4th Ave. in Kennewick after a bomb threats report.
KENNEWICK, WA
kslnewsradio.com

Experts discuss combating gun violence across partisan lines

SALT LAKE CITY — This morning experts met to discuss gun violence in America. The panel, held at the University of Utah’s Kem C. Gardner Institute, discussed the partisan divide between gun rights and gun control. A recent poll from the Deseret News and Harris X found both...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Flu season is ahead of us, Utahns aren’t afraid

SALT LAKE CITY– Utah can expect an early and severe flu season according to reports. Although flu activity is currently low we can observe activity in the Southern hemisphere as well as neighboring states. To stay up to date with flu trends in Utah you can visit Utah’s report tracker.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

