Justin Herbert didn't throw a touchdown pass for the first time in 27 games. For once, it didn't matter thanks to the Los Angeles Chargers special teams. Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals, including a 39-yarder with 2:38 remaining in overtime, as the Chargers rallied for a 19-16 victory over the Denver Broncos. Hopkins, who injured a hamstring during the first half, grimaced as he kicked the ball and fell to the ground before being picked up by teammates. The ninth-year kicker was inactive for last week's game against Cleveland due to a quadriceps injury. Hopkins' heroics were set up...

DENVER, CO ・ 9 HOURS AGO