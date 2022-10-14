ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellendale, DE

Tractor-trailer collision results in death of 75-year-old Pennsylvania man near Ellendale

By Esteban Parra, Delaware News Journal
 4 days ago

A 75-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed after colliding with a tractor-trailer west of Ellendale on Thursday night.

The man was identified by police as Hamburg resident Scott Adams.

The incident began about 7:40 p.m. when Adams was driving a 2018 Kia Sportage south on Dupont Boulevard (Route 13), south of VFW Road. He was driving behind a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia pulling a flatbed trailer, Delaware State Police Senior Cpl. Leonard DeMalto said.

As the Freightliner slowed and began turning right onto a private driveway, DeMalto said the Sportage swerved onto the shoulder of Dupont Boulevard, striking the rear right axle of the trailer.

Both vehicles came to a stop at the scene.

Adams, who was properly restrained, was taken to an area hospital, where he later died. The driver of the Freightliner, a 38-year-old Laurel woman, was properly restrained and did not report any injuries.

"No other vehicles were involved in this incident," DeMalto said. "The roadway was closed for approximately five hours while the collision was investigated and cleared."

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Anyone with information about this collision should contact troopers at (302) 703-3267. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers ( 800) TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

Contact Esteban Parra at (302) 324-2299, eparra@delawareonline.com or Twitter @eparra3.

