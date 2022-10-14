ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers News: Padres Starter Snell Looks to Move on from Shocking World Series Moment

By Jeff J. Snider
 4 days ago

Padres pitcher Blake Snell doesn't care to talk much about his last postseason start, a night that ended with the Dodgers hoisting the World Series trophy.

Blake Snell has faced the Dodgers a lot since coming to the Padres, eight times in the last two years. But the last time he faced L.A. in the postseason was Game 6 of the 2020 World Series.

That game, of course, turned into one of the most infamous debacles in recent postseason history. Snell dominated Los Angeles for five innings and carried a 1-0 lead into the sixth. With one out, Austin Barnes hit a single to center field, and Rays manager Kevin Cash, knowing Mookie Betts was coming up to start the third time through the lineup, took the ball from Snell and handed it to Nick Anderson.

Two batters later, after a Mookie double, a wild pitch, and an RBI fielder's choice by Corey Seager, the 1-0 Tampa lead had turned into a 2-1 Dodgers lead that they never relinquished. A few innings later, L.A. had won the World Series.

Barnes' single turned out to be the last pitch Snell ever threw in a Rays uniform, as he was traded to San Diego two months later.

Now, heading into another postseason start against L.A., Snell was understandably asked about the 2020 game.

"I knew that question was coming. That was inevitable. Yeah, it was one of my best starts. Yeah, I'll keep it at that."

Later, a report pressed Snell a bit more on reflecting on that fateful Texas night.

"Two years ago, man. I've got to flip that page, read a different book, learn, get better.

"I watch it, but it's a different team. They've got Freddie Freeman, they've got Trea. It's just a whole different team two years ago. It's a different team. They're a lot better, I think. They've gotten pieces that have made them a lot stronger hitting-wise.

"Yeah, I can't wait. I'm excited for the matchup. It's something that I'm really looking forward to. I really like facing these guys because I know how good they are.

This matchup in Game 3 should be a lot of fun, and hopefully the Dodgers can get Snell out of the game even earlier, and with a few runs on the board.

