WATCH: Comedian Kiki Melendez talks new show ‘Broads Abroad’

DALLAS (KDAF) — Broads Abroad is a comedy and travel hybrid as comedian Kiki Melendez and other cast members get into hilarious fish-out-of-water situations and tour the country’s exotic locations and learn the history of the first colonized city in the Americas.

Maverick Entertainment announced the acquisition of worldwide distribution rights to comedian Kiki Melendez’ new show Broads Abroad. The show premiered on NBC’s Peacock, Amazon Prime, Vudu, Hoopla, Tubi, Sling, Plex, and Roku on Sept. 20, 2022.

“We at Maverick believe in supporting female talent in a big way. The diverse backgrounds of these three comediennes reach all corners of the country and appeals to a mass audience. We are proud to work with Vicki, Crystal, and Kiki and look forward to audiences seeing this hilarious and unique stand-up special.” Doug Schwab, founder and president of Maverick Entertainment, said in a news release.

Melendez joined Inside DFW to talk more about the show with host Jenny Anchondo. Watch the video player above for the full interview.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.