Corey Phelan, Philadelphia Phillies minor league pitcher, dead at 20 from cancer

(WGHP) — Corey Phelan, a pitcher in the Philadelphia Phillies’ minor league system has died after his battle with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, the team announced on Thursday.

“The Phillies family is extremely saddened by the tragic passing of Corey Phelan,” said the Phillies in a statement. “Corey’s positive presence and selflessness influenced everyone around him. While he was incredibly passionate about the game of baseball, his love for his family and his strong faith superseded everything else. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, as well as his teammates and staff who were by his side, providing emotional support throughout the course of his courageous battle with cancer.”

Phelan signed with the Phillies as an undrafted free agent out of high school in 2020.

During his rookie year in 2021, he allowed only one run in over nine innings while pitching in relief for the Rookie-level Phillies minor league team.

In April of this year, Phelan was diagnosed with cancer.

Phelan, a native New Yorker, visited the MLB Phillies team while they played his hometown New York Mets at Citi Field in Queens.

“It was awesome. I can’t put into words how awesome it was,” Phelan said later that night. “Every time I can watch them on TV, depending on what channel they are playing on, I watch them and I root for them every game. I love watching them play. They bring my spirits up.”

The experience was also valuable to the Phillies, who were inspired by the courage that Phelan displayed.

“He is going through some hard times right now,” Aaron Nola said after Phelan’s visit. “The hard times that we go through in baseball doesn’t compare to what he is going through. The positivity that he showed — his faith and belief that God has it under control. Obviously, it shows what kind of person that he is, what kind of man he is. The guys in the clubhouse saw that.”

“Corey is and will always be a special person,” said Phillies director of player development Preston Mattingly. “His smile lit up a room and anybody who came in contact with him cherished the interaction. His memory will live on, especially with the Phillies organization.”

The Phillies are currently playing the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series.

