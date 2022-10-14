Tom Felton Admits Feeling 'A Spark’ For ‘Harry Potter’ Co-Star Emma Watson

Emma Watson and Tom Felton.

It looks like someone slipped Tom Felton a little Veritaserum, because he’s delivering the truth about Emma Watson.

The “Harry Potter” star, who played Draco Malfoy in the film franchise, opened up about the romantic tension he’s always felt with his co-star Watson, who played Hermione Granger.

In his new memoir, “Beyond the Wand,” obtained by the Evening Standard, Felton wrote that he’s “always had a secret love for Emma, though not perhaps in the way that people might want to hear.”

He added:

“That isn’t to say that there’s never been a spark between us. There most definitely has, only at different times.”

Felton went on to explain that he found out Watson had a crush on him when she was 12. He was then 15 and had a girlfriend.

“Rumours started to abound that there was more to our relationship than we were letting on,” Felton wrote. “I denied that I liked her in that way, but the truth was different. My girlfriend at the time knew straight away that there was something unspoken between us. I remember using the familiar old line, ‘I love her like a sister.’ But there was more to it than that.”

Although the two have always had chemistry, Felton now admits he doesn’t think he was “ever in love with Emma.”

“But I loved and admired her as a person in a way that I could never explain to anybody else,” he wrote. “We were kindred spirits.”

He added: “I know for certain I’ll always have Emma’s back and she’ll always have mine too.”

Although platonic love may not be as ship-worthy as what “Harry Potter” fans want, we’ll always have Watson’s adorable story of the exact moment she knew she was in love with Felton.