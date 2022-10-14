ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Lucky For Life

08-13-26-33-37, Lucky Ball: 4

(eight, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-seven; Lucky Ball: four)

Mega Millions

09-22-26-41-44, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2

(nine, twenty-two, twenty-six, forty-one, forty-four; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

0-7-3

(zero, seven, three)

Pick 3 Midday

4-5-2

(four, five, two)

Pick 4 Evening

0-4-4-4

(zero, four, four, four)

Pick 4 Midday

4-3-4-6

(four, three, four, six)

Pick 5 Evening

3-0-7-6-7

(three, zero, seven, six, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

1-4-1-7-9

(one, four, one, seven, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 454,000,000

Rolling Cash 5

07-11-15-22-38

(seven, eleven, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

