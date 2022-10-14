ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boomer Magazine

Rice Noodle Bowls

America’s Test Kitchen brings us their tested recipe for rice noodle bowls, an easy and impressive entrée that will impress guests – or your taste buds. You’ll find these nearly translucent noodles in recipes across much of Asia, from brothy pho in Vietnam to stir-fried chow fun in China to pad thai and pad see ew in Thailand (and many, many more recipes).
vinlove.net

Inundated with famous dishes in “snacks paradise” Dang Van Ngu

Let’s fill the hungry stomach with delicious and affordable snacks at the Kim Lien – Dang Van Ngu campus. Dang Van Ngu Street is a bustling, crowded street, gathering many schools around, this place also “hidden” many attractive restaurants. All kinds of food from main dishes to snacks, especially snacks, so this street is also favored by many people named “Dong Da district snack paradise”. Today let’s “Hungry not yet?” Eat all the delicious dishes at affordable prices on this street.
