Dylan Larkin loved the veteran leadership on SaturdayWhat did Dylan Larkin say about his ‘pretty special’ moment?. Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings did not get off to a hot start on Saturday night against the New Jersey Devils, but they sure did finish the game strong as they picked up their second win in as many games to start the 2022-23 season.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO