ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

'Gladiator' actor Russell Crowe feted in Rome

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33vjuI_0iZBsfqG00

ROME — (AP) — Russell Crowe, who won a best actor Academy Award for portraying a gladiator in the 2000 film of the same name, was feted Friday by the city of Rome, home to the Colosseum where real gladiators clashed before thousands of spectators through the time of the Roman Empire.

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri welcomed the actor to City Hall which sits atop the ancient Capitoline Hill, stepping out on a balcony with Crowe to show off a sweeping view of the ancient Roman Forum.

Crowe was given a plaque and the title of “ambassador or Rome in the world.”

The actor, speaking Italian, said, “I am always at the service of Rome."

In the film, Crowe portrayed Maximus, who was a general forced into slavery before turning into a gladiator

Crowe is in Rome these days for the city’s film festival, where a movie he directed and stars in, “Poker Face,” is having its world premiere.

The mayor said the city was giving the plaque “as the symbol of friendship and affection of Rome for Russell Crowe.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother of George Floyd’s daughter sues Kanye West for $250m

The mother of George Floyd’s daughter has sued Kanye West for $250m in the wake of his controversial comments about Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minnesota police officer.The rapper sparked new controversy over the weekend by claiming that Floyd died from the drug Fentanyl and that a police officer’s knee “wasn’t even on his neck like that.”Following the comments, civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, who represented Floyd’s family, took to Twitter to suggest that the family may take legal action against West.And now Floyd’s family has issued a cease-and-desist letter to West for the comments he made...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

BBC marks 100 years of broadcasting history

LONDON — (AP) — The British Broadcasting Corp. marked 100 years of broadcasting on Tuesday, a century after a group of wireless manufacturers founded the company and began filling the airwaves with its first daily radio service. The BBC was founded on Oct. 18, 1922, in London and...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Barbara Kingsolver's 'Demon Copperhead' is new Oprah pick

NEW YORK — (AP) — Barbara Kingsolver's “Demon Copperhead,” a modern retelling of Charles Dickens' “David Copperfield,” is Oprah Winfrey's new book club choice. In a statement Tuesday, the release date for "Demon Copperhead," Winfrey called Kingsolver's 560-page novel "the kind of epic you want to read this fall." The book is set in the mountains of southern Appalachia and follows the life of a boy, born to a single, teenage mother, as he endures everything from foster care to drug addiction.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
77K+
Followers
138K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy