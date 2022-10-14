Read full article on original website
Monday's gossip: Ronaldo, Mbappe, Kane, Isak, Loftus-Cheek, Bonucci, James, Mount
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has ruled out signing Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo because of the 37-year-old's age. (90min) Magpies striker Alexander Isak, 23, is set to be out until after the World Cup following a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury. (Mail) Manchester City...
Jurgen Klopp red card among incidents prompting referee charity to call for inquiry into managers
A leading referees' charity has called for an inquiry into the touchline behaviour of managers after ugly scenes at several Premier League matches. Jurgen Klopp's red card for berating a referee's assistant during Liverpool's win over Manchester City was among a number of flashpoint incidents. It came on a weekend...
Liverpool Make Contact To Sign Yet Another Primeira Ligaments Star After Luis Diaz And Darwin Nunez
Liverpool have made first contact with Benfica forward Florentino Luis Amid Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota Injuries.
Middlesbrough confident of appointing Man Utd legend Michael Carrick as new boss before weekend clash with Huddersfield
MIDDLESBROUGH are confident of appointing Michael Carrick as manager before the weekend. Carrick has been in advanced talks with the Teessiders all week and is set to replace Chris Wilder. Negotiations stalled last week over the make-up of the ex-Manchester United star’s backroom team, which could include Steve Bruce’s son...
Chelsea: Graham Potter cannot understand Mason Mount critics
Chelsea boss Graham Potter finds it "strange" that there are mixed opinions on midfielder Mason Mount. The 23-year-old scored his first club goals of the season as the Blues won 2-0 at Aston Villa on Sunday. "It's a joy. He's a fantastic person, he loves to play football and he...
