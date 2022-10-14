ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Iconic ‘Darth Vader House' Hits the Market in Houston

A house in Houston just hit the market and it looks like it's straight out of "Star Wars." Whether you are a die-hard fan or just a lover of contemporary architecture, this Houston, Texas property is really unique. The luxurious 7,000-square-foot “Darth Vader House” might be your ticket to coming to the dark side.
10 of Houston's Tastiest Soul Food Restaurants

As the weather cools, we’ve culled through Houston’s best soul food restaurants. There's not a dish in the city of Houston that brings a wider smile to my face than the chicken and dumplings at Micheaux's Southern Cooking. (Okay, maybe a bowl of gumbo at The Greasy Spoon...or the Cajun fried catfish at Alfreda's.) Classic flavors like baked chicken smothered in a hearty brown gravy or the sweet and savory combination of mac and cheese and candied yams are like a warm hug. That's the magic of soul food—it provides a sense of comfort, even if you're far from home.
10 Best Houston Airbnbs For Under $150 Per Night

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. If you live in an area of the world where the cooler air is slowly moving in, your mind might start to wander as you dream of the warm sunshine. You might be wishing there was still enough warmth in the air to enjoy a day outside or maybe even next to the pool. Great news: you still can! As an area that tends to stay warmer a little later into the year, there are lots of great places in Houston, Texas, available on Airbnb that are quite affordable — many of which are under $150 per night!
We Are One food giveaway: driving out food insecurity

Even before the pandemic hit, the greater Houston area was home to far too many families dealing with a serious lack of food on a daily basis. According to a 2020 survey by the Food Research and Action Center (FRAC), 13.9% of the Houston/Harris County population reported being food insecure (lacking reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food). And children suffered most, as nearly one in four youth under the age of 18 in Houston/Harris County were food insecure.
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Breakfast - Midtown

In a world that’s moving in all kinds of weird directions, one thing remains constant. And that’s that the breakfast klub is one of the best breakfast joints in town. Join the “klub” to see why in the form of gorgeously crisp wings and waffles, house eggs benny on a biscuit smothered in turkey hollandaise, and Southern-style catfish and grits. Your epic breakfast is served from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.
14 of Houston’s Best Steak Nights

With establishments like B&B Butchers, Georgia James, Gatsby’s, and Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, it’s easy to know where to go for a top-notch steak in Houston. Fortunately, specially-scheduled Steak Nights have been a Houston bar tradition since the percolation of the city’s vibrant dining scene, and many locals know that some of the most flavorful and affordable steaks are being cooked up in more casual places like bars, breweries, or restaurants that are certainly not steakhouses.
America’s Biggest Japan Festival Is Returning to Houston On an Even Grander Scale — Get Ready For Tokyo Night Weekend

Look for everything Japanese from food to music, art, anime, and martial arts to be celebrated at the upcoming Tokyo Night Festival. (Courtesy Tokyo Night Festival) Touting itself as the biggest event in the United States that celebrates Japan and its fascinating centuries-old culture, the second-annual Tokyo Night Festival is returning to Houston for two days — Friday and Saturday, November 11 and 12. Initially created by Naoki Yoshida, Yusuke Motozawa and Tam Lo as a parking lot festival, the trio invited chefs inspired by Japan and its food and asked each to create their version of Japanese cuisine.
Swanky New Montrose Tattoo Studio Changes the Way You’ll Look at Body Ink — The Wonders of Ephemeral

Ephemeral specializing in tattoos that disappear within a year or so has opened its first Texas outpost in Montrose. (Photo by Cesar Rubio c/o Ephemeral Tattoo) I have long had the fantasy of having a Chanel camellia tattooed on my derriere, but never had the nerve to make the leap. Plus, the image of a stereotypical scroungy tattoo parlor was more than a bit off putting. Well, no more “scroungy tattoo parlor” excuses. And no longer any worries of an ex-lover’s name inked across your upper arm lasting forever.
Michael Head, 46

Michael Head, age 46, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 10th, 2022. Michael was born on Tuesday, April 13, 1976 in Houston, Texas to Robert and Linda Head. When he was 4 years old, his family moved to Durango, Colorado to get away from city life and enjoy the outdoors. While attending Durango Senior High School his hobbies included skateboarding, reading comics, and listening to punk rock music. He graduated from Durango Senior High School in 1994, and soon afterwards Mike and his family moved back to Texas.
Stunning Mediterranean Villa with Beautifully Landscaped Backyard Asks $3.799 Million in Houston, Texas

11318 Jamestown Rd, Houston, Texas is stunning Mediterranean Villa located on a large wooded lot in the heart of Piney Point offers beautifully landscaped backyard with covered summer kitchen and heated swimming pool. This Villa in Houston offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 11,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about [Address], please contact Cynthia Bigelow (Phone: 713-558-3215) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Houston’s quietest undefeated team

Deer Park is the quietest 7-0 football team in the city of Houston. The Deer blew out Pasadena Memorial this week and should run the table with Channelview, Sam Rayburn and South Houston left on the slate. But can they make a playoff run as the District 22-6A power?. Check...
Fast food robbery results in prison for Houston man

HOUSTON, TX -- A 26-year-old man has been sent to federal prison following his role in a series of robberies in the Houston area, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Marco Ruelas pleaded guilty Aug. 9, 2021. Today, U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes ordered Ruelas to serve 234 months in...
