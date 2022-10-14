Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
This Houston man has given away over $1 billionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Two victims are in critical condition after being shot during gunfight at a park in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Texas Teen Arrested after Body Found in TrunkLarry LeaseHumble, TX
Related
CW33 NewsFix
#stallionnightlive | Houston’s Megan Thee Stallion to host and musical guest on ‘hot girl’ “SNL”
HOUSTON (KIAH) Megan Thee Stallion is the host and musical guest this week on SNL this weekend. No doubt we’ll be watching after seeing the sexy promos. On her Instagram, she shared a post, posing in a sheer catsuit and high heels. #stallionnightlive. She’s using #stallionnightlive to promote her...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Iconic ‘Darth Vader House' Hits the Market in Houston
A house in Houston just hit the market and it looks like it's straight out of "Star Wars." Whether you are a die-hard fan or just a lover of contemporary architecture, this Houston, Texas property is really unique. The luxurious 7,000-square-foot “Darth Vader House” might be your ticket to coming to the dark side.
houstoniamag.com
10 of Houston's Tastiest Soul Food Restaurants
As the weather cools, we’ve culled through Houston’s best soul food restaurants. There's not a dish in the city of Houston that brings a wider smile to my face than the chicken and dumplings at Micheaux's Southern Cooking. (Okay, maybe a bowl of gumbo at The Greasy Spoon...or the Cajun fried catfish at Alfreda's.) Classic flavors like baked chicken smothered in a hearty brown gravy or the sweet and savory combination of mac and cheese and candied yams are like a warm hug. That's the magic of soul food—it provides a sense of comfort, even if you're far from home.
travelawaits.com
10 Best Houston Airbnbs For Under $150 Per Night
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. If you live in an area of the world where the cooler air is slowly moving in, your mind might start to wander as you dream of the warm sunshine. You might be wishing there was still enough warmth in the air to enjoy a day outside or maybe even next to the pool. Great news: you still can! As an area that tends to stay warmer a little later into the year, there are lots of great places in Houston, Texas, available on Airbnb that are quite affordable — many of which are under $150 per night!
A night out at the 'Welcome to Austin' bar, now open in the Heights
The new Austin's Backyard in Houston got some attention over the summer for its mural.
Gifting mithai is a love language on Diwali. Here's where to get them.
The exchange of colorful, bitesize confections during the Festival of Lights is a Hindu tradition.
A complete guide to Houston's must-visit Indian markets and grocers
These South Asian shops are stocked with fragrant spices, fresh produce and more.
defendernetwork.com
We Are One food giveaway: driving out food insecurity
Even before the pandemic hit, the greater Houston area was home to far too many families dealing with a serious lack of food on a daily basis. According to a 2020 survey by the Food Research and Action Center (FRAC), 13.9% of the Houston/Harris County population reported being food insecure (lacking reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food). And children suffered most, as nearly one in four youth under the age of 18 in Houston/Harris County were food insecure.
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Breakfast - Midtown
In a world that’s moving in all kinds of weird directions, one thing remains constant. And that’s that the breakfast klub is one of the best breakfast joints in town. Join the “klub” to see why in the form of gorgeously crisp wings and waffles, house eggs benny on a biscuit smothered in turkey hollandaise, and Southern-style catfish and grits. Your epic breakfast is served from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.
Eater
14 of Houston’s Best Steak Nights
With establishments like B&B Butchers, Georgia James, Gatsby’s, and Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, it’s easy to know where to go for a top-notch steak in Houston. Fortunately, specially-scheduled Steak Nights have been a Houston bar tradition since the percolation of the city’s vibrant dining scene, and many locals know that some of the most flavorful and affordable steaks are being cooked up in more casual places like bars, breweries, or restaurants that are certainly not steakhouses.
papercitymag.com
America’s Biggest Japan Festival Is Returning to Houston On an Even Grander Scale — Get Ready For Tokyo Night Weekend
Look for everything Japanese from food to music, art, anime, and martial arts to be celebrated at the upcoming Tokyo Night Festival. (Courtesy Tokyo Night Festival) Touting itself as the biggest event in the United States that celebrates Japan and its fascinating centuries-old culture, the second-annual Tokyo Night Festival is returning to Houston for two days — Friday and Saturday, November 11 and 12. Initially created by Naoki Yoshida, Yusuke Motozawa and Tam Lo as a parking lot festival, the trio invited chefs inspired by Japan and its food and asked each to create their version of Japanese cuisine.
papercitymag.com
Swanky New Montrose Tattoo Studio Changes the Way You’ll Look at Body Ink — The Wonders of Ephemeral
Ephemeral specializing in tattoos that disappear within a year or so has opened its first Texas outpost in Montrose. (Photo by Cesar Rubio c/o Ephemeral Tattoo) I have long had the fantasy of having a Chanel camellia tattooed on my derriere, but never had the nerve to make the leap. Plus, the image of a stereotypical scroungy tattoo parlor was more than a bit off putting. Well, no more “scroungy tattoo parlor” excuses. And no longer any worries of an ex-lover’s name inked across your upper arm lasting forever.
koxe.com
Michael Head, 46
Michael Head, age 46, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 10th, 2022. Michael was born on Tuesday, April 13, 1976 in Houston, Texas to Robert and Linda Head. When he was 4 years old, his family moved to Durango, Colorado to get away from city life and enjoy the outdoors. While attending Durango Senior High School his hobbies included skateboarding, reading comics, and listening to punk rock music. He graduated from Durango Senior High School in 1994, and soon afterwards Mike and his family moved back to Texas.
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Mediterranean Villa with Beautifully Landscaped Backyard Asks $3.799 Million in Houston, Texas
11318 Jamestown Rd, Houston, Texas is stunning Mediterranean Villa located on a large wooded lot in the heart of Piney Point offers beautifully landscaped backyard with covered summer kitchen and heated swimming pool. This Villa in Houston offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 11,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about [Address], please contact Cynthia Bigelow (Phone: 713-558-3215) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Click2Houston.com
Houston’s quietest undefeated team
Deer Park is the quietest 7-0 football team in the city of Houston. The Deer blew out Pasadena Memorial this week and should run the table with Channelview, Sam Rayburn and South Houston left on the slate. But can they make a playoff run as the District 22-6A power?. Check...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Fast food robbery results in prison for Houston man
HOUSTON, TX -- A 26-year-old man has been sent to federal prison following his role in a series of robberies in the Houston area, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Marco Ruelas pleaded guilty Aug. 9, 2021. Today, U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes ordered Ruelas to serve 234 months in...
houstononthecheap.com
Corn maze Houston: 10 corn mazes near you for hay rides and other fun fall activities!
The season for Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes is finally here! If you find yourself googling “corn mazes near me” you have lots of company because right now everyone wants to step out and enjoy the nice Fall weather in Houston!. The corn maze is a fun experience...
Click2Houston.com
It happened here: See spots in Houston where notorious crimes occurred, remembering the darkness that endures
HOUSTON – Houston has its share of modern-day crimes that we’ll always remember, but if you reach back into so-called simpler times, the same bizarre cruelty surfaces, from a child torturer in the Heights to a serial killer dumping women onto a desolate League City field. It tragically really happened here.
Beloved Hot Dog Joint Quietly Shutters Yet Another Texas Location
"We made the difficult decision to permanently close this location."
Houston Dash aim to build off record-setting NWSL playoff debut
The Dash hope Sunday's match can be the spark for something special in Houston.
Chron.com
Houston, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
975K+
Views
ABOUT
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.https://www.chron.com/
Comments / 3