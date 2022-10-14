ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Grand Rapids Press

There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.

SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

Saginaw Street brick work will wait as Flint looks to also replace water main

FLINT, MI -- The job of lifting up, resetting and replacing the 750,000 bricks that make up Saginaw Street is a big enough job that city officials don’t want to do it twice. City Engineer Mark Adas has told the Flint City Council that he’s interested in replacing a water main that feeds downtown properties at the same time as the street work, avoiding the inevitable job of doing it later and resetting some of the bricks all over again.
FLINT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Getting a New Chicken Finger Restaurant Next Week

Chicken fingers are good times. There’s obviously a big love for chicken throughout Michigan, and chicken fingers are part of that love affair. Now, a beloved national restaurant known for its chicken fingers is opening its first Michigan restaurant. The official opening date is Tuesday (Oct. 18). The much-anticipated...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive

Saginaw’s SVRC Marketplace to hold flu and COVID-19 vaccine event

SAGINAW, MI-- Saginaw’s SVRC Marketplace, 203 S. Washington Ave, in Saginaw, will host an event to help promote vaccination in the fight against influenza and COVID-19. Done in partnership with Genoa Healthcare, the clinic comes after the recent announcement by the CDC and FDA to allow updated versions of the COVID-19 booster shot for children ages 5 and up.
SAGINAW, MI
Banana 101.5

Remembering The Grand Opening Of AutoWorld

July 1984 was a monumental moment in Flint history! AutoWorld was opened to the public for the first time. You could see a real, working V-8 engine, walk "Saginaw Street" and buy things from shops. You'd even here from the "ghost" of Flint's Founder fur trader Jacob Smith. Getting to...
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Crudup’s, other new businesses coming soon to downtown Saginaw’s SVRC Marketplace

SAGINAW, MI — Several new businesses will soon join the tenant mix at downtown Saginaw’s SVRC Marketplace. Rachel Caudy, general manager of the SVRC Marketplace and The BoardRoom restaurant, said about seven new businesses are expected to open inside the marketplace in the coming weeks bringing new offerings for customers, such as smoked turkey legs, homemade soups and coffee.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Free winter clothing distribution taking place in Flint this week

FLINT, MI -- An annual free winter clothing distribution that will give out more than 20,000 pounds of clothing will take place later this month at a local church. The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 21 for those with vouchers and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 1225 Robert T Longway Blvd. in Flint.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Saginaw receiving $15M for water systems

They're just 6 and 8 years-old, but they're already published authors and hosts of a podcast!. Kids Rule Awards Gala guest speaker Gabby Goodwin stops by the studio to share how she created her company Gabby Bows. TV5 Evening Weather Update: Friday, Oct. 14. Updated: 7 hours ago. TV5 Evening...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Flint entrepreneur gives back to community, named to 40 under 40

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An entrepreneur is giving back to the city where she began her career. She is hosting a free workshop now to help connect people in Flint to resources they may need to build back the community. A self-made CEO and owner of multiple businesses, Ebonie Gipson...
FLINT, MI
MLive

MLive

53K+
Followers
54K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy