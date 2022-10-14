Read full article on original website
'Michigan's most cursed road' one of most well-documented paranormal cases
Located in a rural section between Saginaw and Midland, Dice Road has been dubbed "the most cursed road in the state." Home to three haunted sites, Dice Road is one of the most well-documented paranormal cases in U.S. history and has long been the interest of residents near the area and beyond.
There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.
SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
Faith, community spirit inspired Irene Bronner’s generosity in Frankenmuth
FRANKENMUTH, MI — Those who knew Irene Bronner understood it was no clerical error that her namesake company, Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland, placed an all-caps emphasis on the religious figure tied to the ideals she followed so closely, Frankenmuth leaders said. “She was faithful in her Christian commitment and...
2022 Festival of Trees holiday season kickoff to honor veterans
MIDLAND, MI— Returning this year on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, the Festival of Trees, held annually by the Junior League of the Great Lakes Bay Region, will focus on honoring those who have fought for their country. The event has gone on for more than 34 years and is...
Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co. opens in Grand Blanc
GRAND BLANC, MI - There is a new coffee shop unlike any other that just opened up in Grand Blanc. Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co., 11419 S. Saginaw St., had soft openings on both Friday, Oct. 14, and Monday, Oct. 17, introducing Grand Blanc residents to Yemeni coffee, tea and smoothies.
Saginaw Street brick work will wait as Flint looks to also replace water main
FLINT, MI -- The job of lifting up, resetting and replacing the 750,000 bricks that make up Saginaw Street is a big enough job that city officials don’t want to do it twice. City Engineer Mark Adas has told the Flint City Council that he’s interested in replacing a water main that feeds downtown properties at the same time as the street work, avoiding the inevitable job of doing it later and resetting some of the bricks all over again.
Former Bay County Commissioner facing incumbent for 7th District seat
BAY CITY, MI - A former Bay County Commissioner is vying for a chance to jump back on the Board of Commissioners. But first, he must defeat the current incumbent. Republican Dennis Poirier is challenging Democrat and incumbent Jayme Johnson for the 7th District seat on the Bay County Board of Commissioners.
See fall 2022 count day numbers for Genesee County school districts
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – The 10-day period that Michigan schools have to report their fall student head count is now over. Fall count day in Michigan was on Wednesday, Oct. 5. It is held annually in the fall and spring semesters to calculate the amount of state appropriations that each school district will receive.
Michigan Getting a New Chicken Finger Restaurant Next Week
Chicken fingers are good times. There’s obviously a big love for chicken throughout Michigan, and chicken fingers are part of that love affair. Now, a beloved national restaurant known for its chicken fingers is opening its first Michigan restaurant. The official opening date is Tuesday (Oct. 18). The much-anticipated...
Anti-violence advocate and mentor for youths in Saginaw, Cirven Merrill, dies
SAGINAW, MI — Rev. Cirven Merrill, a local anti-violence advocate with a passion for both mentoring youth and counseling former substance users in the Saginaw region, has died. The 63-year-old man died Saturday, Oct. 15, as he was recovering from triple bypass surgery following a heart attack he suffered,...
Saginaw’s SVRC Marketplace to hold flu and COVID-19 vaccine event
SAGINAW, MI-- Saginaw’s SVRC Marketplace, 203 S. Washington Ave, in Saginaw, will host an event to help promote vaccination in the fight against influenza and COVID-19. Done in partnership with Genoa Healthcare, the clinic comes after the recent announcement by the CDC and FDA to allow updated versions of the COVID-19 booster shot for children ages 5 and up.
Remembering The Grand Opening Of AutoWorld
July 1984 was a monumental moment in Flint history! AutoWorld was opened to the public for the first time. You could see a real, working V-8 engine, walk "Saginaw Street" and buy things from shops. You'd even here from the "ghost" of Flint's Founder fur trader Jacob Smith. Getting to...
Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland matriarch, Irene Bronner, dies at 95
FRANKENMUTH, MI -- Irene Bronner, who helped guide Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland into a giant operation and Michigan landmark, has died at 95. Bronner died Sunday, Oct. 16, according to her obituary. “Irene was an essential part of Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland, and also served on the Board of Directors and...
Lansing woman finds multiple types of toxic mold in apartment
The mold that got her sick was the same one she had warned Plum Tree Apartments about, but she claims they told her there was nothing to worry about.
GISD receives zero applications for Flint school board vacancy; Nov. 8 election winner will be appointed
FLINT, MI -- The Genesee Intermediate School District received zero applications to fill a two-month vacancy on the Flint Board of Education, so it is changing its appointment process to give a head start to whoever wins that seat in the Nov. 8 election. The appointee would have only served...
Crudup’s, other new businesses coming soon to downtown Saginaw’s SVRC Marketplace
SAGINAW, MI — Several new businesses will soon join the tenant mix at downtown Saginaw’s SVRC Marketplace. Rachel Caudy, general manager of the SVRC Marketplace and The BoardRoom restaurant, said about seven new businesses are expected to open inside the marketplace in the coming weeks bringing new offerings for customers, such as smoked turkey legs, homemade soups and coffee.
Free winter clothing distribution taking place in Flint this week
FLINT, MI -- An annual free winter clothing distribution that will give out more than 20,000 pounds of clothing will take place later this month at a local church. The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 21 for those with vouchers and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 1225 Robert T Longway Blvd. in Flint.
Saginaw receiving $15M for water systems
They're just 6 and 8 years-old, but they're already published authors and hosts of a podcast!. Kids Rule Awards Gala guest speaker Gabby Goodwin stops by the studio to share how she created her company Gabby Bows. TV5 Evening Weather Update: Friday, Oct. 14. Updated: 7 hours ago. TV5 Evening...
Ex-con who used parole card to pry open Bay County homes’ doors pleads to home invasion
BAY CITY, MI — Last fall, an ex-con with a history of burglarizing homes allegedly used his old Michigan Department of Corrections parole card to pry open the doors of several northern Bay County homes. In two instances, a sleeping woman awoke to find the intruder in her home.
Flint entrepreneur gives back to community, named to 40 under 40
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An entrepreneur is giving back to the city where she began her career. She is hosting a free workshop now to help connect people in Flint to resources they may need to build back the community. A self-made CEO and owner of multiple businesses, Ebonie Gipson...
