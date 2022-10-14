ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Not Expecting Russell Westbrook To Come Off Bench

The Los Angeles Lakers open up the 2022-23 season on Tuesday night against the defending champion Golden State Warriors. After a long offseason, the Lakers have the chance to start things off on a high note, hopefully setting the tone for a much more successful season than last year. One thing that remains from 2021-22 though is that Russell Westbrook is on the roster despite the Lakers’ efforts to trade him this past summer.
Juan Toscano-Anderson Discusses Differences Between Lakers And Warriors

One of the first signings the Los Angeles Lakers made this offseason was to bring in defensive-minded wing Juan Toscano-Anderson from the Golden State Warriors. While his numbers don’t jump off the page, Toscano-Anderson is regarded as a very good perimeter defender with the potential to develop into a very good role player if he can consistently knock down shots.
Lakers Nation Roundtable: 2022-23 Lakers & NBA Predictions

The NBA offseason has come and gone and the 2022-23 season is upon us as the Los Angeles Lakers travel to take on the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Opening Night this Tuesday. To no surprise, the Lakers once again have high expectations for this season after making a...
