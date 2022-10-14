Read full article on original website
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Ag Informer – More Record Prices for Iowa Farmland
In Plymouth County, Iowa, a new record was set to the tune of $26,250 per acre. The farmland included 55 acres of high-quality farmland, according to Brock Auction Company, which managed the sale. That means the total bill was $1.44 million. The tracts included 53.8 cropland acres with a 27.11-acre...
1 killed, 3 injured in northwest Iowa crash Monday
A man was killed and three teenagers were injured when a teenager crossed the centerline in Sioux County and struck a semi truck.
Sioux City residents paying nearly $2,000 a month on bills
Reports have shown that Sioux City residents pay nearly $2,000 on bills, with mortgage taking the lead as the most expensive monthly cost.
kiwaradio.com
Worthington Man Dies In Accident West Of Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa– A Worthington, MN has died as the result of an accident near Sheldon on Monday, October 17, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 6:20 a.m., 17-year-old Manuel Garcia Calachij of Worthington, MN was driving a 2006 Ford Focus westbound on Highway 18, near Northwest Iowa Community College west of Sheldon. They tell us that 54-year-old Kris Marra of Sioux Center was eastbound on 18 in a 2016 Peterbilt semi.
Authorities searching for Sioux City work release escapee
A Sioux City man convicted of multiple crimes failed to return to a work release facility.
1380kcim.com
West Central Iowa Rural Water Association Announces Planned Outage For Tuesday, Oct. 17
West Central Iowa Rural Water Association (WCIRWA) is reminding customers service will be unavailable briefly tomorrow (Tuesday) while work is completed on their lines. The utility says this outage will affect all customers in Milford and Westside townships in Crawford County north of U.S. Highway 30. Work is expected to begin by 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and is tentatively scheduled to end around noon that day. Once service is restored, a boil advisory will be implemented per Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) requirements. The boil order is expected to be lifted sometime Thursday, Oct. 20. WCIRWA thanks customers for their patience and understanding during the disruption. Customers with questions can contact the utility directly by calling 712-655-2534 or emailing info@wcirwa.com.
nwestiowa.com
Duane Riepma, 73, Le Mars
LE MARS—Duane Bernard Riepma, 73, of Le Mars, IA, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Mauer–Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Sioux Center, IA. Visitation with family present will be 9 a.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through mauerjohnsonfh.com.
nwestiowa.com
Lyon County board sinks pond purchase
ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County will not buy the rural Little Rock pond after a split supervisors vote, but it is still possible the fishing hole will open to the public, albeit without local tax dollars. The county board decided Tuesday, Oct. 11, against buying outright the privately held 20-acre pond...
kiwaradio.com
Three Departments Put Out Grain Dryer Fire At Elevator In Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa– A grain dryer was damaged and the corn inside was destroyed in a fire on Monday, October 17, 2022, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 3:30 a.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a grain dryer fire at the Cooperative Farmers Elevator in Rock Valley.
kiwaradio.com
Northwest Iowa Is Apparently Where The Buffalo Roam
Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa isn’t normally one of the places you think of when you hear the part in the old song “Home on the Range” that talks about “where the buffalo roam,” but the buffalo did roam here this week. A pair...
nwestiowa.com
Klein joins Hawarden's police force
HAWARDEN—For five years, Gage Klein has called Ireton his home, and now protecting it and neighboring Hawarden is part of his job after joining the Hawarden Police Department on Sept. 6. Klein, 21, and Meghan Danielson were hired into the police department recently after the departures of Lt. John...
FBI enters search for missing Siouxland woman
Sioux City Community Policing Sergeant Thomas Gill told KCAU 9 Monday morning that the FBI has gotten involved in the search for Brenda Payer.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Jaison Clinkenbeard, 44, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Oct. 13, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Steven Mathes, 68, Onawa, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 12, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Ashley Kay Williams, 31, Sioux City,...
worldatlas.com
10 Most Charming River Towns in Iowa
American river towns always pack a punch when it comes to breathtaking views, and Iowa's waterfront towns are no exception. This state has an abundance of such charming spots, most of which are along its two major rivers,the Mississippi and the Missouri. The “Hawkeye State” has some fantastic spots that will leave you in awe of its beauty.
KELOLAND TV
Wholestone Farms says construction is done
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Construction has finished on the butcher shop built by Wholestone Farms near Interstate 229 and Benson Road, according to Luke Minion. Minion is the CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms. He told KELOLAND News Friday he believes the butcher shop has all the proper permits in place and there’s been no judge order or court ruling telling Wholestone Farms to stop moving forward with opening the “custom slaughterhouse.”
dakotanewsnow.com
Painting business destroyed in fire in Tea
TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say no one was injured after a painting business in Tea was engulfed in flames. Lincoln County Emergency Manager Harold Timmerman says the fire started at 10:30 a.m. and by the time first responders arrived, the building was not salvageable, so they looked to protect surrounding buildings from the flames.
nwestiowa.com
Hawarden man pleads to two meth charges
SIOUX CITY—A 29-year-old Hawarden man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine and distributed meth pleaded guilty Wednesday, Oct. 12, in federal court in Sioux City. Jose Duenas-Topete was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute meth and one count of distributing meth. At the plea hearing, Duenas-Topete admitted that...
nwestiowa.com
Hawarden library card is all you need
HAWARDEN—Hawarden Public Library patrons have access to a wider range of books now, thanks to a new interlibrary loan system. Since going live in September with a soft launch, library patrons from six Sioux County public libraries — Alton, Boyden, Hawarden, Hull, Hospers and Orange City — can make requests for materials. The requested materials will then be sent to the patron’s library from one of the partnering libraries. A library card from any one of these libraries will also grant access to the other five libraries if they stop by in person.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley-Ocheyedan Middle School welcomes presenters
SIBLEY—A unique learning experience is taking shape at Sibley-Ocheyedan Middle School as part of the fifth- and sixth-grade exploratory period. While their peers attend classes such as band, choir and typing on Wednesday afternoons, about 20 students learn from community members through a newly established speaker series. Instructor Julie...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center teen cited of OWI by Hospers
HOSPERS—A 19-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested about 8:25 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, near Hospers on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Corbin Joseph Van Briesen stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Ford Mustang on 400th Street near Hospers, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
