Read full article on original website
Related
korncountry.com
Columbus man arrested for dealing meth
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) busted a local man on felony drug charges early Friday morning. Officers observed Miguel J. “Yogi” Rivas, 34, in the 900 block of 11th Street, shortly before 1 a.m. The suspect was taken into custody without incident as a result of an ongoing narcotics investigation, according to CPD Public Relations Officer Lt. Matt Harris.
IMPD seizes drugs, makes arrests after series of investigations
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police announced a series of arrests following investigations by the Northwest District Violent Crimes Task Force and Violence Reduction Team. The investigations were conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday of last week. On Oct. 10, detectives executed a search warrant in the 3700 block of Central Avenue with help from IMPD […]
WIBC.com
IMPD: Accused Drug Dealers Arrested, Crystal Meth & Crack Cocaine Recovered
INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have arrested four accused drug dealers, including one man wanted out of Vigo County. A multi-team investigation began on October 10th. IMPD made their way to Central Avenue and arrested two men, Ryan Hatton, 45, and Daquan Elliot, 30. Both men have been charged with possession and dealing in meth and cocaine. Elliot was hit with an additional charge of possession of a syringe.
DNA identifies Monroe County body from 2004
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — To get to Richardson Road in rural Monroe County, you need to turn off East South Shore Drive, just past the Porthole Inn on Lake Lemon, take the gravel path under the railroad trestle and up the hill past where the creek sometimes runs over the road to find the place […]
Columbus police investigate 3 shootings in 5 days
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Police in Columbus are appealing to the public for help after responding to three different shootings in the span of five days. According to the Columbus Police Department, the first reported shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Officers responded to the 900 block of 11th Street. No injuries were […]
Driver dies in crash with semi in Monroe County after deer jump onto interstate
A driver died in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday on Interstate 69 to the south of Bloomington, police say.
Deadly crash closes I-69 south of Bloomington
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – A person died on I-69 south of Bloomington after a Tuesday morning crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi truck. A witness said the car had hit a deer right before it happened. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to southbound I-69 near mile marker 111 just […]
WTHI
Jacqueline Riggins arrest
Woman arrested after more than a year on the run following a shots fired incident. A Vigo County woman is arrested in connection to a Plant Fitness shots fired incident that unfolded back in March of 2021. Here's the latest:
WTHI
Woman arrested after more than a year on the run following a shots fired incident
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County woman has been arrested after being on the run for nearly a year and a half. That's after police say shots were fired at a local gym. We have new developments on the arrest. You may recall this woman, 53-year-old, Jacqueline Riggins.
iustv.com
Man arrested after stabbing at Kroger
Curtis Martin was charged with aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, and resisting law enforcement after police say he stabbed a man at the Kroger on Liberty Drive and fled from the scene. Around 11 pm officers responded to a report of a fight at Kroger, where they found...
Victims’ families mystified as evidence is tossed from triple murder trial
INDIANAPOLIS — Caden Smith was supposed to be in Marion Superior Court Monday morning to begin his trial for the murders of three friends in some woods on the south side last October. Instead, he’ll be at home, with a GPS monitoring device strapped to his ankle, as the teenager’s attorney was successful in convincing […]
2 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash in Fortville
FORTVILLE, Ind. — Two people died and a third was injured in a multi-car crash in Fortville on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called just before 3 p.m. to a serious personal injury crash that happened in the 800 block of East Broadway Street. Fortville police told 13News it was...
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Route 150 crash
Update at 11:50 p.m. on 10/17/2022 DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner has identified the person who died in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 150 in Vermilion County Sunday night. Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as 89-year-old Edna K. Dalle of Danville. McFadden said Dalle’s next of kin have been notified […]
Man dies in crash after van goes off I-70, into backyard of Indianapolis home
INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Sunday when his van went off the highway and into the backyard of a home in Marion County. Indiana State Police said the man was driving west on Interstate 70 near Keystone Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, he drove off the roadway.
WANE-TV
Police: Missing 1-year-old from Indiana found safe
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WANE) – The Statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a baby who was missing from outside Indianapolis, and police said in a social media post the boy was found safe. The Greenwood Police Department was investigating the disappearance of 1-year-old Jaxon Martin. Police believed he was...
Purdue student one of three arrested on operating while intoxicated charges
West Lafayette Police arrested three people Thursday and Friday on drug- and alcohol-related charges. Purdue student Maximilian Salazar, 22, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated Thursday night. He was pulled over near the corner of East Columbia Street and North Salisbury Street about 9:15...
Statewide Silver Alert canceled for Greenwood infant
Silver Alert issued for missing Greenwood boy, 1, believed to be with mother, according to Indiana State Police.
Suspect in triple homicide released from custody after court suppresses evidence
The suspect in a triple homicide in Indianapolis was released from custody with GPS tracking this week after the Marion County Court ruled in favor of his attorney’s motion to suppress evidence.
Teen airlifted after falling from Upper Cataract Falls
A 13-year-old was injured and flown to a hospital after they fell last week from the Upper Cataract Falls, officials say.
Herald & Review
2 women charged with buying gun used to kill officer Chris Oberheim
PEORIA — Two women are accused of illegally purchasing the firearm that was used to kill Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim last year. A federal grand jury returned an indictment Oct. 4 charging Regina Lewis, 27, of Normal and Ashantae S. Corruthers, 28, of Indianapolis with conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct, according to a statement released Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Peoria.
Comments / 1