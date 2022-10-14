ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, IN

Comments / 1

Related
korncountry.com

Columbus man arrested for dealing meth

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) busted a local man on felony drug charges early Friday morning. Officers observed Miguel J. “Yogi” Rivas, 34, in the 900 block of 11th Street, shortly before 1 a.m. The suspect was taken into custody without incident as a result of an ongoing narcotics investigation, according to CPD Public Relations Officer Lt. Matt Harris.
COLUMBUS, IN
FOX59

IMPD seizes drugs, makes arrests after series of investigations

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police announced a series of arrests following investigations by the Northwest District Violent Crimes Task Force and Violence Reduction Team. The investigations were conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday of last week. On Oct. 10, detectives executed a search warrant in the 3700 block of Central Avenue with help from IMPD […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Accused Drug Dealers Arrested, Crystal Meth & Crack Cocaine Recovered

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have arrested four accused drug dealers, including one man wanted out of Vigo County. A multi-team investigation began on October 10th. IMPD made their way to Central Avenue and arrested two men, Ryan Hatton, 45, and Daquan Elliot, 30. Both men have been charged with possession and dealing in meth and cocaine. Elliot was hit with an additional charge of possession of a syringe.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

DNA identifies Monroe County body from 2004

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — To get to Richardson Road in rural Monroe County, you need to turn off East South Shore Drive, just past the Porthole Inn on Lake Lemon, take the gravel path under the railroad trestle and up the hill past where the creek sometimes runs over the road to find the place […]
MONROE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Columbus police investigate 3 shootings in 5 days

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Police in Columbus are appealing to the public for help after responding to three different shootings in the span of five days. According to the Columbus Police Department, the first reported shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Officers responded to the 900 block of 11th Street. No injuries were […]
COLUMBUS, IN
FOX59

Deadly crash closes I-69 south of Bloomington

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – A person died on I-69 south of Bloomington after a Tuesday morning crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi truck. A witness said the car had hit a deer right before it happened. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to southbound I-69 near mile marker 111 just […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

Jacqueline Riggins arrest

Woman arrested after more than a year on the run following a shots fired incident. A Vigo County woman is arrested in connection to a Plant Fitness shots fired incident that unfolded back in March of 2021. Here's the latest:
iustv.com

Man arrested after stabbing at Kroger

Curtis Martin was charged with aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, and resisting law enforcement after police say he stabbed a man at the Kroger on Liberty Drive and fled from the scene. Around 11 pm officers responded to a report of a fight at Kroger, where they found...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

2 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash in Fortville

FORTVILLE, Ind. — Two people died and a third was injured in a multi-car crash in Fortville on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called just before 3 p.m. to a serious personal injury crash that happened in the 800 block of East Broadway Street. Fortville police told 13News it was...
FORTVILLE, IN
WCIA

Coroner identifies victim in deadly Route 150 crash

Update at 11:50 p.m. on 10/17/2022 DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner has identified the person who died in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 150 in Vermilion County Sunday night. Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as 89-year-old Edna K. Dalle of Danville. McFadden said Dalle’s next of kin have been notified […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WANE-TV

Police: Missing 1-year-old from Indiana found safe

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WANE) – The Statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a baby who was missing from outside Indianapolis, and police said in a social media post the boy was found safe. The Greenwood Police Department was investigating the disappearance of 1-year-old Jaxon Martin. Police believed he was...
GREENWOOD, IN
Herald & Review

2 women charged with buying gun used to kill officer Chris Oberheim

PEORIA — Two women are accused of illegally purchasing the firearm that was used to kill Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim last year. A federal grand jury returned an indictment Oct. 4 charging Regina Lewis, 27, of Normal and Ashantae S. Corruthers, 28, of Indianapolis with conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct, according to a statement released Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Peoria.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy