LFF Review: ‘Aftersun’ is a nostalgia trip of personal tragedy, which transcends cinematic expectations

The Stephen King adaptation successfully sued by Stephen King fights hard for cult classic status
Stephen King has always had a hot-and-cold relationship with adaptations of his own work, and it’s not really a surprise to discover that his favorite-ever translation came not from a novel or short story, but a completely original tale with no source material to draw on for inspiration – and thus be significantly altered by a team of Hollywood writers.
The long-awaited sequel to an undisputed classic may have bombed hard, but it remains a worthy successor
Legacy sequels have been an increasingly staple part of the Hollywood diet, but attempting to craft a successor to a movie that ranks as one of the best entries in the history of an entire genre is nothing if not a major risk. It may have taken 39 years to arrive, but the consensus remains in firm agreement that Mike Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep is worthy of existing alongside Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining.
A cutting-edge epic that bombed thunderously after escaping 20 years in development hell sees double on streaming
We now live in an age where literally any idea can be turned into a feature film, regardless of how far-fetched or unfeasible it may sound in practice. Technology taking so long to catch up to imagination is one of the reasons why Gemini Man spent upwards of 20 years in development hell, but maybe it should have stayed there and saved us all the trouble.
A claustrophobic cosmic thriller was redeemed or ruined by its unhinged final act, but nobody knows which
The humble sci-fi thriller has been responsible for countless classics over the decades, and more than a few duds. Then, of course, there are those that dwell in the middle ground between greatness and garbage. For two-thirds of its running time, Danny Boyle’s Sunshine hews firmly to the former, but nobody can seem to agree which side of the fence the final stretch falls on.
A chair-jolting horror remake that transcended expectations is still going strong on its 20th anniversary
It’s certainly rare in horror for a movie that is beyond twenty years old to maintain the same vigor and vibrance that it once held during its initial era. And while notable horror classics like Halloween (1978) and The Exorcist (1973) miraculously achieved this golden accomplishment, it’s an even greater feat for a movie like The Ring (2002) — which effectively served as the American remake of Hideo Nakata’s iconic J-horror feature, Ringu (1998).
A freshly panned in-house exclusive unimaginatively terrorizes the Netflix Top 10 in 78 nations
Death, taxes, and underwhelming Netflix originals are three of the very few guarantees in life, so it’s without a single shred of surprise we discover that The Curse of Bridge Hollow has laughed in the face of a critical drubbing to instantaneously become one of the platform’s biggest hits.
In an extreme case of optimism, a sequel to ‘The Flash’ has apparently already been written
We’re getting a sense of just how important The Flash is to Warner Bros Discovery today. Apparently so much so that a sequel for the movie has already been written. In a deep dive on the state of the DC extended universe, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that there are definite plans for the franchise should it do well at the box office. That, of course, is no guarantee, considering its star Ezra Miller recently pled not guilty in court to felony burglary charges.
An offensively lazy addition to the 8-film canon nobody wanted fails to raise a single streaming smile
The mere mention of the names Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer is enough to send shivers down the spines of anyone familiar with the duo’s work, even though the majority of the pair’s awful attempts at comedy ended up making money none of them deserved to have in the coffers. Incredulously, that unexplainable popularity has carried over to streaming, with Date Movie rising from the depths of hell to live again.
What has fans wondering about ’90 Day Fiancé’ star Big Ed?
The reality television show 90 Day Fiancé has had its share of interesting characters. From Veronica Rodriguez, who recently put on a live sex show for her viewers, to Stephanie Matto, who makes money selling her ta-ta sweat, they continue to raise eyebrows. Beyond the outrageous characters reality television seems to spawn, Big Ed is one of the beloved stars of the show. Fans have tracked him from his start in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2020, and all the way up to his current success. Now, they are wondering if he’s okay, and there is a very good reason why.
A star-stuffed psychological sci-fi favorite never deserved to be labeled a cheap knockoff
In one of the very few instances of critics and crowds being on exactly the same page, The Faculty is held in exactly the same regard by both parties on Rotten Tomatoes via respective 55 percent scores. And yet, that doesn’t even come close to telling the whole story.
Daemon Targaryen trends after ‘House of the Dragon’ for one fiery reason
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode nine and the preview for episode 10. Every week House of the Dragon airs a new episode and like clockwork Daemon Targaryen gets the spotlight on social media, however, this week was especially unique as the character didn’t show up in the episode.
An unexpected DC crossover nobody saw coming creates mass confusion and canonical chaos
It’s hardly a new development for DC fans to find themselves questioning some of the creative decisions and onscreen developments being made across the length and breadth of the comic book company’s multimedia empire, but the next episode of rebranded prequel series Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler has taken the internet by storm.
An unjustly unloved creature feature butchered by the studio assimilates a newfound audience
In the majority of cases, audiences will respond much better to a gory creature feature than critics, but that didn’t turn out to be the case with 1997’s Mimic. Notable for marking the Hollywood debuts of both future two-time Academy Award winner Guillermo del Toro and his Blade II cohort Norman Reedus, the sci-fi action horror was drastically altered by studio interference.
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Producers tease darker second season as Sauron’s unexpected plans for Middle-earth are revealed
More than five years after Amazon struck a deal with the Tolkien Estate to bring The Lord of the Rings to the small screens, the first season of their most ambitious undertaking to date, The Rings of Power, finally premiered on Prime Video over the past few weeks and invited audiences back to the rolling hills of Middle-earth for yet another adventure, this time set in the Second Age.
‘She-Hulk’ director explains how she weaponized the trolls against themselves
It’s just as well that the entire creative team behind Disney Plus series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law knew exactly what they were getting themselves into, because the trolls more than lived up to their end of the bargain. Review-bombing the show before it had even premiered is par for...
‘Prey’ star says they want to join the Marvel universe, forgetting they already have
By this point, Marvel has worked with such an enormous swathe of the working actors of Hollywood that they’re having to double-up and bring back people they’ve previously hired — see Gemma Chan appearing in both Captain Marvel and Eternals. It’s fair enough for producers and execs to overlook when they’ve already cast someone, though, but a tad more unusual for an actor themselves to forget they’ve already been part of the Marvel family.
The R-rated version of ‘Black Adam’ is quickly becoming the new Snyder Cut
Dwayne Johnson doesn’t really tend to star in R-rated movies anymore, having only made two appearances in age-restricted projects in the last decade – and even then, 2015’s Empire State was largely released straight to video. The internet doesn’t care, though, with the campaign already underway to see the more brutal version of Black Adam made available to the masses.
‘The Midnight Club’ season 1 ending, explained
The Midnight Club was filled with scares and twists as it took audiences down a supernatural road with compelling stories about kids trying to make the best of the time they have left. The 10-part Netflix series is based on Christopher Pike’s novels and from The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanigan and The Haunting of Bly Manor writer Leah Fong who came together to deliver a series with surprising compassion for its characters and there’s so much to delve into.
A proven ass-kicker wants in on the MCU, and let’s hope Kevin Feige obliges
As oxymoronic as it may sound, the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t have a great number of action heroes – even though it has no shortage of heroes who know their way around an action sequence. The closest we’ve come to a genuine ass-kicker in the classical definition of...
A polarizing sci-fi horror that was blasted and bombed remains capable of stirring the pot
As far as sci-fi horror goes, there are very few movies to have ever entered the same stratosphere as Ridley Scott’s Alien, which set the benchmark over 40 years ago and has arguably yet to be surpassed. However, depending entirely on who you ask, there’s a chance you’ll find at least somebody stating a case for 2009’s Pandorum.
