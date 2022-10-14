I tend to eat more Chinese food when I am out and about than when I’m cooking at home. The biang biang noodles that I can get at my local Xi’an Impression in north London, for example, demand to be eaten rather than replicated. When I’m not eating far too much there, however, it’s the books of Fuchsia Dunlop that encourage me and my team to try our hand. Today’s Shanghai pot sticker buns are a result of my colleague Jake Norman recently getting lost in, and inspired by, her Land of Fish and Rice.

RECIPES ・ 2 DAYS AGO