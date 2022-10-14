ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

SWCD to hold fish dinner and Conservation Chat with Fender's Fish Hatchery

By Jane Houin
The Times-Gazette
 4 days ago

It doesn’t matter if you’re a fan of fishing or just enjoy a good fish dinner. Either way, Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) has something for you at our Nov. 3 Conservation Chat: Prep Your Pond. The event will take place at the Ashland County Wildlife Conservation League at 6 p.m.

The evening's featured speaker will be Steve Fender of Fender’s Fish Hatchery in Baltic. Fender’s supplies the fish for Ashland SWCD’s spring and fall fish stocking sales, and Fender is in high demand for his advice on fish health and pond management.

In fact, Fender literally wrote the book on Pond Management. Copies will be available for purchase at the Conservation Chat and are available through Ashland SWCD’s spring and fall fish sales.

But even if enjoying a fabulous fish dinner is more your thing than catching your dinner, you can pre-order a fish dinner for $13 from Exclusively Yours Catering to pick up from the Conservation League that evening. Dinners are available through pre-order only and available both to Conservation Chat participants as well as the general public. Pre-orders can be made by calling 419-281-7645 and asking for Lynnsey or dropping off payment directly at the SWCD office at 110 Cottage St., Ashland.

Fall is a great time to take steps to ensure your fish and pond come through the winter in good shape. Fender will share what steps can be taken to help both your fish and your pond survive the winter and minimize the risk of spring fish kills.

For more information, contact Lynnsey Winchell at the Ashland SWCD office at 419-281-7645 for more information.

