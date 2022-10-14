Little Falls residents win 'Good Neighbor' Award for ICE Fest work

Little Falls residents and local realtors Becca Ruegemer and Chuck Zwilling were recently awarded the “Good Neighbor” award at the annual Minnesota Realtors conference held in Prior Lake.

The MNR Good Neighbor Award is annually presented to a realtor who makes a positive impact on the community through volunteer work with an organization. The award highlights individuals who give much of their time and talents to help improve the lives of people in Minnesota.

Every February, Chuck Zwilling and his daughter Becca Ruegemer brave the deep chill in Little Falls to organize and operate the Sunny Zwilling Memorial Ice Carousel Extravaganza Fest (ICE), an outdoor event that raises money for the community’s at-risk children. Featuring speed and figure skating, curling, dog sledding, and other sporting activities, the family-friendly event is famed for its giant ice carousel.

Last year, Zwilling and Ruegemer spent 350 hours recruiting volunteers and sponsors and soliciting donations. Their work ensures the event remains free and accessible to the public. Since the event began as a small Christmas get-together in 2017, the father-daughter team have helped raise over $80,000 for the two local aid programs, supporting more than 75 children and their families.