ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, MN

Little Falls residents win 'Good Neighbor' Award for ICE Fest work

Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zoYw2_0iZBqOxb00

Little Falls residents and local realtors Becca Ruegemer and Chuck Zwilling were recently awarded the “Good Neighbor” award at the annual Minnesota Realtors conference held in Prior Lake.

The MNR Good Neighbor Award is annually presented to a realtor who makes a positive impact on the community through volunteer work with an organization. The award highlights individuals who give much of their time and talents to help improve the lives of people in Minnesota.

Every February, Chuck Zwilling and his daughter Becca Ruegemer brave the deep chill in Little Falls to organize and operate the Sunny Zwilling Memorial Ice Carousel Extravaganza Fest (ICE), an outdoor event that raises money for the community’s at-risk children. Featuring speed and figure skating, curling, dog sledding, and other sporting activities, the family-friendly event is famed for its giant ice carousel.

Last year, Zwilling and Ruegemer spent 350 hours recruiting volunteers and sponsors and soliciting donations. Their work ensures the event remains free and accessible to the public. Since the event began as a small Christmas get-together in 2017, the father-daughter team have helped raise over $80,000 for the two local aid programs, supporting more than 75 children and their families.

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 94.9

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota

Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
BUFFALO, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Couple found dead in cabin in north central Minnesota

(Mille Lacs County, MN)--Authorities say a 66-year-old woman and man were found dead over the weekend in north central Minnesota. The two were reportedly located in their cabin on Sunday in Mille Lacs County. Officials say their son arrived at the family property and found his parents dead. The victims...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Michael Bolton makes stop in Minnesota over the weekend

(Onamia, MN)--One of the best selling singer/songwriters of the 1980s and 1990s made an appearance in Greater Minnesota over the weekend. Singer Michael Bolton was at the Grand Casino Mille Lacs in Onamia on Saturday evening. Bolton sang all of his big hits including: "How Am I Suppose to Live...
ONAMIA, MN
willmarradio.com

Couple dies of carbon monoxide poisoning at northern Minnesota cabin

(Mille Lacs County, MN) -- Carbon monoxide poisoning kills a Brooklyn Park couple camping in Isle. The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office says the hunting cabin Mai and Moon Lee were found in contained dangerous levels of carbon monoxide. Investigators say this was likely caused by a small charcoal stove that was used without proper ventilation.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Pedestrian is injured after being struck in downtown Alexandria

(Alexandria, MN)--An Alexandria woman escaped serious injuries after being struck by a car on 5th Ave. and Broadway in Alexandria on Friday. Darla Hacker was injured after a car hit her while she was crossing in the cross walk. The car was reportedly headed north on Broadway and made a turn into 5th Ave. when Hacker was hit. Two good Samaritans, who happened to be a nurses, stopped to offer aid to Hacker. Hacker says she fractured her spine and broke her nose.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
hometownnews.biz

Boaters of Big Birch lake (Todd County) be warned!

I work as a watercraft inspector and while at the lake I noticed that some jerk(s) decided to dump two HUGE tree trunks at the bottom of the Hunter’s bay boat access ramp!. Completely submerged; It’s nearly impossible to see as you approach with your boat or trailer.
TODD COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bruno, Big Lake Police K-9, dies following medical emergency

BIG LAKE, Minn. – The Big Lake Police Department is mourning the loss of a beloved member of its team.K-9 Bruno died Wednesday from "an unforeseen medical emergency." "I assure you, his handler Officer Chafee, emergency veterinarian personnel, and the members of the Big Lake Police Department did everything they could," said Big Lake Police Chief John Kaczmarek.Bruno was not on duty at the time of his fatal emergency.
BIG LAKE, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota woman hurt in single vehicle crash outside Alexandria

(Alexandria, MN) -- An Apple Valley, Minnesota woman was hurt in a crash on I-94 near Alexandria yesterday afternoon. Troopers say 48-year old Christine Passanante lost control of her vehicle due to heavy hail, entered the ditch and rolled. She was taken to the Alexandria hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
valleynewslive.com

Family of 12-year-old killed in hunting incident speak out

CASS COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A family is speaking out after a 12-year-old was shot and killed by his uncle in a hunting incident near Motley, Minnesota last weekend. Family members have now identified the victim as Jeremy Her of St. Paul, Minn., who was on the squirrel hunting trip with his father, uncle and aunt.
MOTLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Uncle accidently shot nephew, 12, while squirrel hunting in central Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. – A 12-year-old boy has died after an accident during a hunting trip with his uncle. The Cass County Sheriff's Office say the 47-year-old man accidentally shot the boy while they were hunting squirrels on public land near Motley Sunday morning.The boy was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital with serious injuries. On Tuesday, the sheriff's office confirmed that the boy had died as a result of his injuries.The sheriff's office is still investigating. An autopsy is pending.The boy's sister has started a GoFundMe for funeral expenses.
CASS COUNTY, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Estate of Larry David Peterson

Notice of Informal Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors. Notice is hereby given that an application for informal probate of the above-named Decedent’s Last Will dated February 9, 1998, has been filed with the Probate Registrar, and the application has been granted. Notice...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

21-year-old dies in crash during thunderstorm near Twin Cities

A 21-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night, and authorities believe inclement weather may have played a role. According to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office, the 21-year-old was headed east on 249th Ave. in Athens Township when he left the road and rolled the vehicle near Verdin Ave. NW, which is rural area southwest of Isanti and between Bethel and St. Francis.
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
WJON

Stolen Semi Stopped Near Avon

AVON (WJON News) - A brief police chase on I-94 recovered a stolen semi-truck and trailer Thursday afternoon. Avon police officials say a semi-truck and trailer were reported stolen from Fridley and located on I-94 near Avon a short time later. Officers used spike strips and the truck went into...
AVON, MN
WJON

Rash of Break-Ins Prompts Warning from Sheriff

GARRISON (WJON News) -- There has been a number of breaks ins in a particular area of Crow Wing County. The Sheriff's Office is alerting residents in the area south of Garrison that since July they have responded to several burglary and theft reports. They remind you to check your...
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Central Minnesota man airlifted after being pinned under pickup truck

LAKE EDWARD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A central Minnesota man was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after a pickup truck he was working on rolled off a trailer and pinned him down. The man was unconscious and not breathing when deputies arrived to the 23000 block of Mollie Lake Road in Lake Edward Township, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said.The Nisswa Fire Department got the 31-year-old man from Pillager out from under the truck. After they performed CPR, he was flown to a St. Cloud hospital.  The man's condition is currently unknown. 
PILLAGER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Woman went on racist tirade in Waite Park, threw salsa at man and threatened to kill cops

WAITE PARK, Minn. -- A central Minnesota woman faces charges after allegedly invading an apartment, going on a racist tirade, threatening to kill the inhabitants, police officers and others, and throwing pizza and salsa, among other things.Alyssa Holmberg of Ogilvie is charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of threats of violence and two counts of fourth-degree assault, Stearns County court documents show. One of the assault charges is a charge of bias, also known as a hate crime.Police responded to a knife complaint on the 200 block of Third Street South in Waite Park around 3:15 p.m. Saturday. When they...
WAITE PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Isanti Co. sheriff: Alcohol and weather may have been factors in crash that killed 21-year-old driver

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 21-year-old driver is dead following a crash in Isanti County Tuesday evening.According to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office, the single-vehicle rollover crash was reported around 10:40 p.m. in the area of 249th Avenue and Verdin Street in Athens Township. Deputies arrived and found a single occupant, a 21-year-old man, trapped inside the crashed vehicle. Despite life-saving efforts from emergency responders, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say the motorist was traveling eastbound on 249th Avenue when it left the roadway. Both alcohol and weather may have been contributing factors, officials said. The crash is under investigation. 
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
Morrison County Record

Morrison County Record

Morrison County, MN
496
Followers
516
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Morrison County Record is the official publication for all school districts, city governments and county government in Morrison County. Published Sundays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1968. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.mcrecord.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/morrison_county_record/

Comments / 0

Community Policy