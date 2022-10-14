Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Got $1000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy
Coca-Cola isn't facing the same inflation-rooted troubles as many other companies right now. Visa credit cards are becoming the default way consumers pay for things, replacing cash. TJX discount stores like TJ Maxx and Marshall's are beneficiaries of the apparel industry's inventory woes. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
Monday's 2 Big Stock Winners Are Pointing to a Rebound
Splunk reportedly has an activist investor having taken a sizable position in its stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Says Stocks Could Tumble 30% in a Recession. Should You Be Worried?
It's a possibility investors will need to brace for. Jamie Dimon has issued many dire warnings about an impending recession. He also cautions investors that their portfolios could take a severe hit if economic conditions worsen. For months on end, financial experts have been sounding warnings about an impending recession....
Motley Fool
If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position
Following an incredible rebound, Deere & Company may face another headwind for the exact opposite reason. The ever-changing regulatory environment for prescription drugs could leave Royalty Pharma vulnerable. Erie Indemnity shares are in the habit of driving unsustainable rallies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 35%+ You'll Likely Regret Not Buying
Equinix has grown its revenue for 78 straight quarters. Walgreens has increased its dividend for the last 47 consecutive years. Zscaler's revenue has expanded at a 55% annual rate since 2018. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
3 Tips From Warren Buffett to Get You Through Any Bear Market
Bear markets are daunting, and it's normal to feel nervous about investing right now. Warren Buffett's tried-and-true tips can make it easier to survive a bear market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
The Average American Has This Much in Savings. How Do You Compare?
Are your savings on par with the typical American's?. There are different estimates out there as to what Americans have saved. It's a good idea to focus more on your personal needs and goals than on what the typical person has socked away. If you're curious as to how well...
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 62.6% to 66.3%, According to Wall Street
Moderna has invested COVID-19 vaccine profits into the development of new vaccines that could drive growth in the years ahead. DigitalOcean is a niche provider of cloud services to lone-wolf developers and smaller teams. Doximity runs a highly profitable social media platform for physicians. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
$5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years
Intuitive Surgical is the dominant company in the robotic surgery industry. Digital Realty Trust is buying and renting out data centers -- a lot of them. Amazon has become a cloud computing giant, among other things. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income
CVS Health is known for pharmacies, but it's actually a healthcare benefits management company that provides many of the benefits it manages. Abbott Laboratories is a healthcare conglomerate with several growth drivers, including the leading constant glucose monitor for people with diabetes. AbbVie is a pharma stock that offers an...
Motley Fool
Why Tesla Stock Was Surging at the Market Open Today
Analysts expect significant benefits for electric vehicle makers from the Inflation Reduction Act. Tesla is also looking to hire around 7,000 new employees. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why a Warren Buffett Stock Pushed Nio Higher Early Today
Warren Buffett-backed BYD expects net profit to more than quadruple in the third quarter. Investors were already more bullish on Nio after supportive comments for the country's technology industry by leadership over the weekend. Nio hasn't announced when it will report third-quarter earnings yet, but deliveries rose more than 29%...
Motley Fool
Why Salesforce Stock Was Leading the Dow Jones Higher Today
Starboard Value has acquired a sizable stake in the customer relationship-management leader. Salesforce is trading at a historically low price-to-sales valuation. Management is aiming to grow revenue, while also expanding free cash flow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
Why Natura &Co Stock Popped Today
Natura said it may spin off its Aesop luxury brand. The stock has spiraled over the last year as the business has struggled. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Iamgold Are Skyrocketing Today
Iamgold has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its interest in Rosebel Gold Mines. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Was Up Today
Bed Bath & Beyond is aiming to push back its debt maturities to improve its liquidity. The company is rapidly burning cash as it struggles to turn around the business. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Boeing Stock Is Moving Higher Today
Boeing's 737 MAX has been recertified in most of the world, but about 140 planes are sitting on Boeing lots waiting for China to give the green light to resume service there. Boeing is reportedly in talks to remarket some of those planes to India, which would allow it to generate cash on planes built but not yet delivered.
Motley Fool
3 Medicare Changes to Gear Up For In 2023
Enrollees may be happy with some of 2023's changes, while others may not be as well-received. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Here's Why Berkshire Hathaway Can Still Be a Market-Beating Investment
Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
When Will the Tricks Turn to Treats for AMC Stock?
The latest installment in the Halloween franchise fared worse than last year's entry. AMC having to refinance debt at an effective rate of roughly 15% yield to maturity makes this a challenging time for multiplex operators. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Comments / 0