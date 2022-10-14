ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Suspect rams patrol vehicle, takes off in Sioux Falls pursuit, police say

By Alfonzo Galvan, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 4 days ago
The Sioux Falls Police Department arrested a man after he rammed through a patrol vehicle in an effort to flee from law enforcement.

Paul Quinton Mitchell, 39, from Sioux Falls, was arrested after a Thursday afternoon pursuit in Sioux Falls. He's charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement, aggravated eluding and possession of a controlled substance, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Mitchell was spotted around 12:30 p.m. by police inside a vehicle in a parking lot at the 900 block of S. Marion Road. The 39-year-old had his exit blocked off by a patrol vehicle and officers asked him to get out of his car, Clemens said.

He rammed the patrol vehicle and almost hit two officers as he sped off. Mitchell was pursued by the South Dakota Highway Patrol and police as he got on Interstate 29 before getting on Interstate 90 and eventually going south on Interstate 229, Clemens said.

His vehicle was eventually stopped in the area of Rice Street and Cleveland Avenue. Mitchell was arrested without incident, Clemens said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, Clemens said.

Argus Leader

Argus Leader

