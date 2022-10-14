Read full article on original website
Related
N.J. House Democratic candidates have cash advantage, but Republicans lead in outside spending in 2 key districts
Democrats currently have a 10-2 majority in New Jersey’s House delegation, which as recently as 2016 was split 6-6.
Houston Chronicle
US Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, treated for kidney infection
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, has a kidney infection and is expected to spend Monday night in the hospital, her office said. Hinson was admitted Sunday night to a hospital in Cedar Rapids, her chief of staff, Jimmy Peacock, said Monday. “She is...
Comments / 0