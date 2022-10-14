H-E-B continues its push into the DFW Metroplex and will officially open the doors to its store in Plano at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Customers who want to get a head start on shopping can begin to schedule orders for H-E-B Curbside pickup, starting at 1 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Orders can be scheduled for pickup on opening day or up to seven days in advance.

PLANO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO