Kroger to buy Jewel-Osco parent company in $24.6 billion deal creating grocery goliath

Kroger will buy Jewel-Osco parent company Albertsons, creating a new grocery goliath.

Jewel-Osco operates supermarkets in Munster, Dyer, Crown Point and Chesterton as well as across greater Chicagoland.

Cincinnati-based Kroger, which has a store in LaPorte and a Ruler Foods in Merrillville, reached a definitive merger agreement with Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons it said will mean affordable prices for consumers due to improved efficiencies and greater scale and purchasing power. The larger grocery store chain will be able to reach 85 million households nationwide.

Kroger is acquiring Albertsons for $24.6 billion, or $34.10 per share. That's a premium of 32.8% on Albertsons' stock price.

"We are bringing together two purpose-driven organizations to deliver superior value to customers, associates, communities and shareholders," said Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen, who will serve as chairman and CEO of the combined company. "Albertsons Cos. brings a complementary footprint and operates in several parts of the country with very few or no Kroger stores."

The two companies currently employ 710,000 people and operate 4,996 stores, 66 distribution centers and 52 manufacturing plants. They also operate a combined 3,972 pharmacies and 2,015 gas stations.

Last year, the two companies reported $210 billion in revenue, $3.3 billion in net earnings, and $11.6 billion of adjusted EBITDA.

The two companies expect $1 billion in annual synergies largely through sourcing, manufacturing and distribution.

"Given the similarities in the culture and values at Kroger and Albertsons Cos., I am confident that the combination will also have a positive impact on our associates and the communities we are proud to serve. We look forward to working together with Kroger to capture the compelling opportunities ahead," Albertsons CEO Vivek Sankaran said.

Kroger said it would reinvest approximately $500 million into price reductions, and spend $1.3 billion updating Albertsons stores and $1 billion on higher employee wages and improved benefits.

Kroger also said the combined companies would provide greater access to fresh food in its stores, which operate in 48 states and the District of Columbia.

Albertsons had announced in February that its board was reviewing options to enhance shareholder value, including developing new businesses or a sale.

If approved by federal regulators, the deal is expected to close in early 2024.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.