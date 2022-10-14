ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: NFL fining Tom Brady $11K for kicking player

October 14 - Tom Brady has made a fortune with his arm, but his leg reportedly will cost him $11,139.

ESPN reported Friday that the NFL has informed the Buccaneers quarterback he will be fined that much for kicking Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on Sunday.

Jarrett was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play late in the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay's 21-15 win. Brady swung his leg at Jarrett as both players were getting up but did not make contact.

Brady, 45, has passed for 1,409 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception in five starts this season, the seven-time Super Bowl champion's 23rd NFL campaign.

