Letters: On problems with Republican Party, praise for film festival

Today's Republican Party isn't serving all Iowans

I am a lifelong Iowan. I have always been proud of how our state provided for the underserved, responded to refugee crises, and served as a model for fairness and civility, among other noble traits. Republican administrations, like that of Robert Ray, used to be compassionate, fair-minded and concerned about all citizens in the state. It is now crystal clear that Iowa’s Republican legislators no longer care about the opinions or welfare of the majority of Iowans.

Consider these points:

All polls indicate that the vast majority of Iowans believe in a woman’s right to autonomy over her body and health, yet the Iowa Legislature has tried to pass the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation.

Polls also show that most Iowans favor legalization of recreational marijuana, but Republicans refuse to even consider this.

Most Iowans favor passage of common-sense gun laws that limit or ban assault-style weapons without threatening Second Amendment rights to sensible gun ownership. But Iowa’s Republicans feel the need to add a constitutional amendment that would prevent any limitations on firearm ownership, going far beyond the protection of the Second Amendment.

Child care workers have one of the most important jobs in our society. According to The Des Moines Register, Iowa’s child care workers earn an average annual income of $22,320, $5,000 below the national average. Instead of providing more funding to the industry, Republicans simply propose to increase the number of children that a single worker can legally care for, while lowering the minimum age for providers to 16! This will likely only exacerbate the problem, because it increases the providers’ workload while allowing younger, less-mature caretakers to oversee our youngest citizens.

Most Iowans are proud of the reputations of our institutions of higher learning. And yet Republicans have targeted our state universities over the past several years. Funding formulas penalize research institutions who have “disproportionate” out-of-state enrollments. Anyone familiar with the workings of large universities knows that national (or international) recruiting of recognized talent is a necessary requirement to develop world-class research efforts.

Our public schools are facing severe financial limitations. And Gov. Kim Reynolds would like to further hamper public secondary education by diverting state tax dollars to private schools (once again benefitting the rich at the expense of regular Iowans).

There is one way that concerned Iowans can change the direction our state is headed: Vote for change! Please don’t vote the party line, just because you always have. Today’s Republicans are not like the those of decades past. Look at who your representatives are, and if you don’t like the way they perform, vote them out! Be thankful that we live in a democracy.

-Larry McGranahan, Iowa City

A vote for Miller-Meeks is a vote against LGBTQ+ Iowans

Iowa has a legacy of accepting and uplifting its LGBTQ+ neighbors.

Some 40 years before becoming the third state to legalize gay marriage , the University of Iowa’s Gay Liberation Front led the nation as the first gay student group to be officially recognized by a state university. Iowa City Pride — the state’s original pride festival founded in 1970 — remains one of America’s oldest and longest-running. A recent Human Rights Campaign poll found an overwhelmingly majority of Iowans, 72%, support allowing gay and lesbian couples to marry legally.

But this right would be at significant risk of disappearing if Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks wins another term in Congress. During a recent forum , she didn’t just decline to say whether she supports gay marriage , she added insult to injury by saying her vote in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act — which would protect the right to same-sex and interracial marriages in federal law — was “extremely difficult” to come to a decision.

What’s “extremely difficult” about respecting and loving one’s neighbor, brother, sister or child? Miller-Meeks has long cozied up to anti-LGBTQ+ organizations like The Family Leader , heaping praise on its work during its 25th anniversary gala last year .

Her recent comments are just the latest evidence why she’s deeply out of touch with reality and the wrong choice to represent Iowa’s 1st Congressional District.

Voters should instead elect pro-LGBTQ+ Democrat Christina Bohannan , a smart, dedicated state representative and UI law professor. Unlike her rival, Bohannan is a compassionate leader with an exemplary record of advancing equality. The Human Rights Campaign recently endorsed her as one of 14 pro-equality U.S. House candidates.

A native Iowa Citian, our state’s legacy of equality and acceptance were instrumental in my coming-out journey. Miller-Meeks is no ally and shouldn’t be trusted to protect the rights of LGBTQ+ Iowans.

-Quentin Misiag, Chicago

Vote on the issues

The exit polls in 2018 showed that most voters favored Fred Hubbell’s positions, but more voters knew someone who as a youth worked at Hy-Vee like Kim Reynolds. Few knew a multimillionaire.

In 2022, if voters vote for those with whom they agree on issues, Deidre DeJear will be the next governor of Iowa. But few Iowans know a successful Black businesswoman. I am writing this letter to urge all Iowans to vote for the candidate who best represents their views.

Let me ask four questions:

1. Do you believe that a woman should have reproductive freedom?

2. Do you believe it is wrong for the state to make it difficult for poor and minority citizens to vote?

3. Do you believe that public funds should be used only for public schools?

4. Do you believe it would be wrong for state regulators to allow private companies to build pipelines on a farmer’s land, if the farmer objects?

If you answered “yes” to one or all of these questions, you should vote for DeJear for governor and encourage friends and family to do so – and make a donation to her campaign.

I am a white male, a retired 96-year-old Christian minister. I answered “yes” four times . I am voting for DeJear for governor and I hope you will too. Together, we can help preserve our democracy .

-Bob Welsh, Coralville

Don't believe the mud-slinging that comes to your doorstep

Midterms are almost here and to say there is a lot at stake is such an understatement. My husband and I were visited by someone out campaigning for Brad Sherman and Dawn Driscoll recently. While I'm aware both parties have issues , and both parties are good at mud-slinging, what this woman at our door said made me furious and it should make us all furious.

My husband was doing a good job of telling her we don't vote Republican and why, and I told her nicely ours was a blue house. She then mentioned that Sherman was a minister. My husband and I both said, “so what?” Being a minister doesn’t automatically make you a “man or woman of God.” Being a good person does. Then she said Elle Wyant, Sherman’s opponent, was transgender. Again my husband and I said “so?” Then she said that “they,” meaning transgender people, were grooming children and there was "all this pedophilia going on." I could not believe she said that. I could not keep quiet and told her that was just not true. Being gay or transgender does not make you a pedophile and it is insane that we even have to state that fact. I never thought I’d have a real live Qanon quack at my door, but I did.

Is this how Sherman and Driscoll are going to try and win elections? By trying to scare people with crazy conspiracy theories? Oh wait, the answer apparently looking at the whole political landscape, is yes. I am still furious to this day about this exchange and I will not sit down and shut up about it. How can someone believe something so vile and untrue? I realize that nationally the landscape is filled with crazy conspiracy theories mostly generated by groups like Qanon and believed by some Republican voters and even senators, unfortunately. But when this kind of hate shows up at your front door in smalltown Iowa, in the name of Republicans running for office, it is sickening.

I hope people will not just get out and vote, but also look at the profiles of those they are voting for and see where they stand on important issues such as a women's right to choose, gun control and voting rights. It doesn’t matter if someone is gay/transgender/straight, etc. What matters is their character. Don't waste your vote by being uninformed and for the love of God, don’t listen to quacks at your door trying to get you to vote their way with conspiracy crap.

Wyant is a good, decent person who wants to try and make things better for everyone. I'm holding out hope that there are also good, decent voters of all parties out there who believe truth and character still matter and who will send that message with their vote.

-Shelley Klimes, Amana

FilmScene shined with new festival

Congratulations to FilmScene on the reboot of the Refocus Film Festival. It was so much more than I expected with music, dance and visual arts before each show, as well as discussions and exhibits. My thanks to everyone involved and I hope it becomes an annual event.

-Rebecca Bergus, Iowa City

Johnson County economy suffers because of mobile home park owners

$3,500,000. That’s how much money may be going out of Johnson county’s local economy per year, and into the pockets of the out-of-state investment firms who own numerous mobile home parks in the county, once the cost of MHP lot rent increases and lost amenities reach $200 per month. Already, many of the park residents are paying $200 more per month than they did three years ago, and the rest are rapidly approaching it.

$5,250,000. That’s how much money may be going out of our local economy once the lot rents have risen another $100 per month — probably in just a few years.

I asked a local businessman if these numbers concern him. He said, “Even if half of that is spent locally, yes, it concerns me.” The look on his face matched his words.

To fact-check my numbers, you can go to the charts at the end of the Johnson County Mobile Home Task Force, Final Report, November 2019.

To learn more about the impact of this issue on Iowa residents, watch the short film "Iowa Nice," directed and produced by the award-winning documentarian Sara Terry, at: https://vimeo.com/755341340 . Then find out where your legislators stand on the issue and vote on Nov. 8.

-Heather Hix, Iowa City

Voters should not be fooled

Nov. 8’s ballot contains a constitutional “gun” amendment because Republican legislators believe Iowa’s constitution needs the right to keep and bear arms language; obviously this right is already guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment. The amendment’s language makes this a fundamental right and states, “Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.” This is significantly different from the U.S. Constitution.

Strict scrutiny is the most stringent form of judicial review used for fundamental rights cases, such as freedom of speech. The Supreme Court only uses strict scrutiny when it believes a law infringes on a fundamental right. Three states with strict scrutiny constitutional wording, Alabama, Missouri and Louisiana, have some of the highest rates of gun death. The Giffords Law Center, which grades state gun laws, rates Iowa’s current gun legislation as "F."

This amendment could make it nearly impossible to pass and enforce any future sensible gun laws such as universalbackground checks or firearm safety training and could also put at risk what few gun laws Iowa has. Gun deaths are a public health issue. Do not be fooled into putting gun rights above the health, safety and lives of Iowans.

-Diane Duncan-Goldsmith, Iowa City

Iowans should proudly vote for Tom Miller

Iowans can be proud of their attorney general, Tom Miller. He is the longest-serving in the nation. The national organization of state attorneys general chose him as their president and recognized his outstanding service. His Consumer Protection Division has helped thousands; his Farm Division was the first in the nation. His tobacco efforts saved thousands of lives. His integrity and high-quality legal skills are widely acknowledged.

Miller is the epitome of a nonpartisan “public servant” rather than “politician.” Had he sought higher office he likely could have it. Had he wanted wealth, private law practice would have provided it. He chose instead to give his life and talents to the welfare of Iowans. Thank him for his service by looking down your ballot and giving him your vote.

-Nicholas Johnson, Iowa City

Grassley bill will help Iowa mothers and babies

We are fortunate to have world-class doctors and nurses in our community providing great maternal health care.

However, too many Iowans live far away from this reality. Expecting moms are having to drive hours to see a doctor. Some experience high-risk pregnancies without resources or the right professionals in their community. We must do a better job to prevent maternal and infant mortality.

I’m proud that Sen. Chuck Grassley has taken note of this challenge. His Healthy Moms and Babies Act would help lower maternal mortality. Many of these deaths are preventable if the correct approach is taken. It also improves access for a woman to get the appropriate care when she needs it through telehealth instead of driving hours to and from a doctor’s appointment. Modernizing delivery of care for someone living in Coralville or Centerville will result in healthier pregnancies. The legislation will also ensure women with high-risk pregnancies have all the services they need – primary care, mental health care and social services – in a coordinated way.

Grassley’s bill will result in healthier Iowa moms and babies.

-Leah Adams, Iowa City

Don't fall for Republican scare tactics on crime

In America, we value our freedoms. Freedom to retire in dignity, freedom to decide whether and when we grow our families, and freedom to know our kids will make it home safe. But Donald Trump Republicans want to take away our freedoms – ending Social Security and Medicare, outlawing abortion and blocking gun safety – so they’re trying to scare us with false claims about where Democrats stand on crime. I see through these lies and will vote for Democrats in November to protect all of our freedoms.

I will also vote "no" on Public Measure 1. Be sure to flip your ballot over to vote "no." Our lives and the lives of those we’ve lost are worthy of gun safety regulations. But this reckless gun amendment takes that freedom of safety away.

Responsible gun owners, including law enforcement, support common-sense gun safety measures, such as firearm safety training, universal background checks and a license to carry a gun. This proposed amendment will prevent the implementation of common-sense gun restrictions, and make it nearly impossible to implement new restrictions or uphold those currently in place in Iowa.

-Pat Bowen, Iowa City

