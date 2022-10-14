Robbie Coltrane, actor who played Hagrid in ‘Harry Potter,’ dead at 72

Robbie Coltrane — famous for his role as Rubeus Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” movies — has died.

He was 72.

Coltrane’s rep confirmed to The Post that he died Friday.

He is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell.

Deadline added that he passed away in a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland.

The outlet said he has been ill health for the last two years.

“Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set,” Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, said in a statement to The Post.

“I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up.

“I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man,” Radcliffe ended.

Coltrane has also appeared in the James Bond movies “GoldenEye” and “The World is not Enough” as Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky

His other notable film appearances include “Nuns On The Run,” “Mona Lisa” and “Ocean’s 12.”

He also portrayed forensic psychologist Dr. Edward ‘Fitz’ Fitzgerald in the TV murder drama “Cracker.” The role earned him three BAFTA Awards for Best Actor.

He was appointed an OBE — Most Excellent Order of the British Empire — by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2006 for his services to drama.

Born Anthony Robert McMillan in Rutherglen, Scotland, in 1950, he adopted the stage name Coltrane in his early 20s in honor of jazz saxophonist John Coltrane.