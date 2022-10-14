GREENVILLE — With less than a month until Election Day, the GOP candidates were out in full force in Darke County on Sunday at the Republican Hog Roast. Candidates for federal office as well as most of the state offices shared their views on what direction Ohio and the country need to go. Although Darke County is considered a Republican stronghold, the message to local voters was to vote. The candidates believe the rural vote is needed to help offset the votes in Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati.

DARKE COUNTY, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO