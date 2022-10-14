Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Former trustee named to Wall of Honor
FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Education Foundation (FLEF) has announced that former Edison State Community College Board of Trustees member Gary J. Bensman will be inducted into the Fort Loramie Local Schools Wall of Honor. A ceremony to hold the formal induction will be held Sunday, Oct. 23.
Daily Advocate
Long-Term Care on the docket at Greenville Public Library
GREENVILLE — Nikki Nealeigh, Master Care Partner with Electronic Caregiver, and Brenda Walters, Community Liaison at Lovett and House, Co., LPA, will team up on Thursday, Oct. 27 for the program, Creating a Long-Term Care Plan that Works for You. Beginning at 10 a.m. in the Greenville Public Library...
dayton.com
Fairborn OKs deal with group to restore historic movie theater
The city of Fairborn has approved a contract with a group to restore the 74-year-old Fairborn Theater using federal funding. Fairborn’s City Council Monday night approved a deal with the Fairborn Phoenix to renovate the 34 S. Broad St. site using part of the $6.57 million in American Rescue Plan Act money it has allocated.
Daily Advocate
Candidates express need for conservative judges
GREENVILLE — With less than a month until Election Day, the GOP candidates were out in full force in Darke County on Sunday at the Republican Hog Roast. Candidates for federal office as well as most of the state offices shared their views on what direction Ohio and the country need to go. Although Darke County is considered a Republican stronghold, the message to local voters was to vote. The candidates believe the rural vote is needed to help offset the votes in Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati.
Daily Advocate
Shared Harvest to distribute food in Ansonia
ANSONIA, OH — Shared Harvest Foodbank, in partnership with OSU Extension, Darke County, and Darke County United Way, will host its fourth drive-thru food distribution at Ansonia Local Schools on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Shared Harvest is preparing hundreds of boxes to be distributed to Darke County residents...
Daily Advocate
Arcanum Alumni Association undergoes changes
The Arcanum Alumni Association has undergone several changes this fall. They are also selling Arcanum Trojan Fan Gear to help support your favorite students and athletes. Check out the items on their Facebook page, Arcanum Alumni Association: https://www.facebook.com/groups/5690749944280309/search/?q=fan%20gear They are also making a new popcorn/candy/treat mix called “The Trojan Way Mix” available at assorted home athletic contests for a donation to the scholarship fund.
1017thepoint.com
LARGE SENIOR HOUSING DEVELOPMENT PLANNED FOR GARWOOD ROAD
(Richmond, IN)--A large new senior housing community is in the works for Richmond. Richmond Common Council on Monday night learned of plans to develop 26 multi-family units near the south end of Garwood Road – just north of the pond at the intersection of Garwood and Wernle Road. "The establishment plan show a total of 26 multi-family structures totalling 232 dwelling units," explained a city representative Monday night. That’s a city representative last night. Plans call for plenty of amenities. "A fitness center, event center, playground, dog park, putting green, and walking paths," the representative said. The request was referred to the Plan Commission and will come back before council at a later date.
miamivalleytoday.com
Governor DeWine visits Troy’s Fire Station 11
TROY — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visited Troy’s Fire Station 11 on Friday, Oct. 14, as part of a tour of local fire stations in honor of National Fire Prevention Week. Mayor Robin Oda greeted DeWine, who was accompanied by his grandchildren, and joined the Governor on his tour of the new station.
wktn.com
ODOT Announces Road Work for Logan County
Construction projects are anticipated to affect state highways in Logan County. One of those projects begins today. If you plan to travel to Bellefontaine, expect lane closures on U.S. 68, Main Street in Bellefontaine, between Pine Avenue and Auburn Avenue today through Friday, October 28. Crews will be performing an...
Multiple crews called to 8-acre field fire in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — Multiple fire crews have been called to a field fire in Clark County early Monday morning. Pitchin Village Fire Chief Jeff Bern told News Center 7 that crews were dispatched to the 7100 block of Old Clifton Road. The fire burned through eight acres of already...
Community-wide food drive to be held in Mercer County beginning today
MERCER COUNTY — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a community-wide food drive beginning Sunday from October 16th to October 31st. The sheriff’s office says donation items include, but are not limited to non-perishable food items, baby wipes and diapers, dog food and treats, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, or a monetary donation.
Daily Advocate
BPW’s “Sweaters and Cider” equals success
GREENVILLE — Greenville Business and Professional Women’s (BPW) Club hosted their annual Guest Night Extravaganza titled, “Sweaters and Cider,” in Greenville on Oct. 13. The event-filled evening began with vendor shopping. Several female business owners/operators were gathered to offer a variety of goods. From housewares to clothing, jewelry, crafts, and even essential oils and massage — there was something for everyone! A buffet-style dinner catered by Sure Shot Tap House provided pizza, soft pretzels with cheese, and boneless chicken wings for all.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on James Drive in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on James Drive in Mason. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Several crews battle Sunday field fire in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — Several crews responded to a field fire in Darke County late Sunday morning, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. >>Crews battle large field fire for hours in southern Darke County. Crews were sent to a reported fire in the 4100 block of U.S. 127...
WLWT 5
Butler County firefighters respond to reported structure fire
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Firefighters are responding to a report of a structure fire Monday morning in Butler County. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The fire was reported to have broke out at 10:39 a.m. in the 4700 block of Trenton...
Springfield snow plow fleet prepares for winter weather
“As we transition from warm weather operations to winter operations, we also have to transition the purpose of these vehicles,” said Service Department Director Chris Moore.
Driver avoids deer but not the house, fire department reports
WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver who reported swerving to avoid a deer Thursday night on state Route 227 slammed into a house, the Hollansburg (Indiana) Community Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., said. The driver told firefighters dispatched to the incident that the deer ran out in front of the...
Crews respond to structure fire in Vandalia
VANDALIA — Crews responded to a structure fire in Vandalia Sunday night, according to city dispatchers. Fire crews were dispatched to the 7000 block of Poe Avenue at around 9:18 p.m. The location of the fire is reported to be at the Hawthorn Suites Hotel, according to initial scanner...
Three departments respond to Piqua fire
According to our partners at the Miami Valley Today, Piqua firefighters responded to a fire on the 500 block of Park ave around 10:30 p.m. on October 16. When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from one side of the home and quickly began to tackle the blaze.
Veteran collects blankets for veterans
LIMA — Ron Frank, a veteran, is following a creed that veterans take dear to their hearts, “A veteran will never leave a veteran behind.”. Talking with the service officers and the nurses at the Dayton Veteran’s Administration Hospital about needed items, there was talk about socks or hats or gloves for the veterans. The nurses came up with the idea of lap blankets for veterans in wheelchairs or throw blankets for the beds.
