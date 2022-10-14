Read full article on original website
Jeezy Teases Star-Studded Features List For Gangsta Grillz “SNOFALL” Mixtape
The “Put On” rapper is ready to drop a new album with collabs rumoured to include Kanye West, Post Malone, and Rihanna. Jeezy is just a few days away from dropping his new album, Snofall, and from the looks of a recent teaser, it might have star-studded tracklist. With possible Kanye West and Rihanna collaborations, along with longtime friend DJ Drama, Jay Jenkins is certainly looking to make a splash with his 11th studio release.
Baby Rose Gets Groovy On New Dual Release “Go” & “Fight Club”
The new R&B Season arrivals are continuing to flow in this October, with the latest tracks landing via Baby Rose, who dropped off a dual release, “Go” and “Fight Club” to celebrate her signing to Secretly Canadian. Speaking on the two songs in a press release,...
Rublow Shares Debut Cash Money Records Single, “Blow Muzik”
This past Friday (October 14), Cash Money Records gave a warm welcome to their newest artist, Tampa Bay’s own Rublow, who made his debut with a single called “Blow Muzik,” aptly sampling Lil Wayne’s “Hustler Musik.”. The track arrived alongside a Legit Looks-directed music video,...
Nas & Hit-Boy Confirm “King’s Disease 3” Dropping In November
The frequent collaborators also shared the cover art for their forthcoming arrival. The closing quarter of 2022 is shaping up to be an impressive one in the world of hip-hop, as more and more artists have been sharing plans to unleash new albums in the coming weeks. Most recently, Nas and Hit-Boy joined the ranks, revealing that the highly anticipated King’s Disease 3 will be landing before the year is up.
Stephen Jackson Goes Off On Kanye West After George Floyd Comments
Stephen Jackson was not feeling Ye’s disrespect. Kanye West has been going around making reckless comments over the past couple of weeks. His media tour has been unhinged, to say the least, and it is surprising that some shows are still giving him a platform. From anti-semitic rhetoric to his recent assertions about George Floyd, Kanye has shown that he isn’t worth listening to right now.
Gisele Bündchen Appears To Hint At Cause Of Split From Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen seems to have hinted at a cause for her and Tom Brady’s marital troubles on Instagram. Gisele Bündchen may have shared a hint as to what caused the downfall of her relationship with Tom Brady on Instagram, earlier this week. Bündchen commented on a post from author Jay Shetty, featuring a quote about relationships.
N.O.R.E. Apologizes For Kanye West’s George Floyd Comments On “Drink Champs”
N.O.R.E. apologized to the George Floyd family after inviting Kanye West on “Drink Champs.”. N.O.R.E. shared an apology to the family of George Floyd following Kanye West’s recent comments on his podcast, Drink Champs. West had placed the blame for Floyd’s death on fentanyl rather than police officer Derek Chauvin having knelt on his neck for over nine minutes.
Boosie Recalls Getting Robbed In L.A.: “It’s Really Dangerous”
Boosie says that he was once robbed in L.A. while doing an interview with No Jumper. Boosie says that Los Angeles is a “really dangerous” city and that he was robbed while there to record an interview with No Jumper. The Baton Rouge recalled having his truck stolen in L.A. during an appearance on Drink Champs over the weekend.
Lil Baby & Chinese Kitty Spark Dating Rumours After Bowling Date
A video of the 27-year-old turning down a fan who asked to perform for him has also been going viral this weekend. For a while there it seemed as though Lil Baby and his child’s mother, Jayda Cheaves, would be on-again-off-again for the rest of time, but now that he’s released a new album, it looks like the 27-year-old is moving on with a new woman too.
GloRilla Alleges Hitkidd Is Jealous Because She Gifted Cardi B A Patek Watch
The ongoing drama about who-owns-what when it comes to “F.N.F.” has taken another turn after GloRilla hopped on IG Live. She has one major hit under her belt after “F.N.F” went viral and GloRilla is already experiencing the ills of the industry. GloRilla’s Hitkidd-produced single blew up online and was instrumental in her inking a new deal with Yo Gotti’s CMG label. She recently took home her first award after winning Best Breakthrough Artist at BET’s Hip Hop Awards, and as those celebrations continue, GloRilla has also been squaring off with Hitkidd online.
Cam’ron Shoots His Shot With Nia Long: “Hey Stink… You’re A Queen”
Killa Cam laid down all of his best lines in the “Friday” starlet’s IG DMs. As 51-year-old Nia Long continues to process the drama that’s overtaken her life amidst her husband, Ime Udoka’s cheating scandal, her DMs have been flooded with messages from not only concerned friends and fans, but also potential suitors who are hoping to catch her eye in her time of despair.
Nick Young Details Iggy Azalea Finding Out About Pregnant BM
He says it wouldn’t have happened if Iggy wouldn’t have left him. “It wasn’t my fault.”. It was a messy situation several years ago when Iggy Azalea and Nick Young’s romance came to a screeching halt. The industry couple was going strong, or so some believed after news of their engagement circulated. However, when reports surfaced that Young was expecting another child with his high school sweetheart, Keonna Green, things took a turn.
Lil Durk Posts & Deletes TikTok Message For India Royale
The rocky relationship takes another turn, albeit a reversed one. Lil Durk & India Royale relationship drama isn’t yet wrapped up. Readers may remember that, amid breakup rumors, Lil Durk said that India is his “forever,” adding the message “welcome to death row b***h” to an Instagram story. It seems Durkio had another similar sentiment to share yesterday, as he posted and deleted a TikTok that tagged India and had audio of a snippet with the bar “I gave that b***h my heart, welcome to death row.”
Ye Disses Diddy, Meek Mill, & George Floyd’s Death On “Drink Champs”
“The guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” the rapper said of Floyd’s fatal last moments with Derek Chauvin in 2020. Kanye West has been on something of a controversial streak lately, and his latest Drink Champs interview proves that it won’t likely end anytime soon.
Jhené Aiko & Big Sean Share Baby Shower Pics After Hosting Gender Reveal On Stage
Fans were pleased to see Sean Don step out in a Burberry button-up for his son’s shower. Big Sean and his girl Jhené Aiko have long been one of the most admired couples in the music industry, and though they’ve taken breaks and gone their separate ways on more than one occasion over the years, they’re now expecting to welcome their first baby together – a boy – as they revealed during the R&B starlet’s latest performance at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.
Kendrick Lamar’s Paris “Big Steppers” Concert Will Stream On Amazon Prime Video
Kung-Fu Kenny kicked off his world tour earlier this month, and will be stopping in Paris on the 21st and 22nd. If you didn’t nab tickets for Kendrick Lamar’s The Big Steppers World Tour, worry not – the Compton lyricist is taking fans on the road with him as he live streams a sold-out show all the way from Paris’ Accor Arena this Saturday (October 22).
Billie Eilish & 31-Year-Old Jesse Rutherford Spark Relationship Rumors
The “Bad Guy” singer has fans in a frenzy over a possible new romance with Jesse Rutherford. Billie Eilish is known for her preference for keeping her personal affairs private, so whenever the media catches a glimpse of what might be going on behind the scenes of the pop star’s life, fans go crazy. This last weekend was no exception.
Jay-Z Sues Bacardi Over D’Ussé Records & Inventory: Report
SC Liquor and Bacardi have had an even 50/50 partnership since 2011, but now, Jay wants a looks at “all books and records.”. The multi-hyphenate mogul has long expanded his brand and touts a heavily diversified portfolio, but according to new reports, Jay-Z wants to know how his finances are being handled. It is commonly accepted that anything Hov touches turns to gold, and his reach spans from music to sports to just about any money-making avenue there is—including spirits.
DJ Akademiks Would Testify Against Lil Baby, Mentions D.A. Fani Willis
Ak has created a firestorm after he complained that Baby “said I can get touched.”. After Lil Baby mentioned DJ Akademiks on his latest album, the Off The Record podcast host hasn’t stopped talking about it. The Rap sensation recently shared It’s Only Me, and on the album, Akademiks found that he was mentioned not once, but twice. He posted about it on social media and seemed to laugh away the lyrics, but while on Twitch, he took a different approach while speaking about Baby allegedly putting his life in danger.
Azealia Banks Responds To Instagram Ban Rumours: “You Thought”
Some speculated the self-proclaimed “Queen of Rap” had been removed from the platform after speaking her unfiltered thoughts about Nicki Minaj. As rumours that Harlem-born lyricist Azealia Banks may have gotten the boot from Instagram after laying into Nicki Minaj over her own internet beef with 23-year-old Latto, the “Sea Queen” has made a return to the social media platform to shut down some of the gossip, seemingly revealing that she was never stripped of her access to her account.
