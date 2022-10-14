Read full article on original website
City Accepts Police Chief Resignation
Chief William Cutshall resigns from Liberal Police Department. The chief of the Liberal Police Department resigned his post Friday, Oct. 14th, 2022. Cutshall, a 30-year veteran of law enforcement, retired from Richmond, Va. police department five years ago and served as chief in Liberal since 2020. “We appreciate Bill’s efforts...
Rolla Firefighter’s Name Added to Memorial in Wichita
Five names were added to the Kansas Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall in Wichita on Sunday. The names of each firefighter were read along with the sounding of a bell. Those added to the wall include Michael Wells, Lenexa Fire Department; Johnny D. Ivison Jr., Easton Township Fire Department; Joshua Schwindt, Rolla Volunteer Fire Department; Malachi Brown, Baxter Springs Fire Department; Joshua D. Bruggeman, Wichita Fire Department.
KBI seeks info on missing western Kansas man
A Plains, Kansas, man hasn't been seen for nearly a month, and now authorities are asking for the public's help in finding him.
Michael (Mike) J. Brond
Michael (Mike) J. Brond, 61, of Liberal, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, at St. Francis Via Christi Hospital in Wichita, KS. He was born on July 28, 1961, to James and Carol (Lala) Brown at Grand Forks, ND. On August 17, 1985, he married Barbara Hattendorf in Scott...
Molly Anne Brenner
MEADE – Molly Anne Brenner, age 24, passed away Friday afternoon, October 14, 2022, at the University of Colorado Health Aurora Campus, Aurora, Colorado. She was born March 29, 1998, at Liberal, Kansas, the daughter of Mitch and Cindy (Cordes) Brenner. As a young girl, she attended school in Meade, graduating from Meade High School in 2016. During her school years, Molly was involved in competitive dance and tumbling. She was also an active participant in several other activities including a member of the Meade High School golf team, Kayettes and cheerleading. After her graduation, she attended the Kansas School of the Blind, graduating in 2018.
Louise (Martens) Koop
Louise (Martens) Koop, 93, went to be with her Lord and Savior October 15, 2022. She was born April 23, 1929, in High River, Alberta, Canada, the daughter of Cornelius Isaac and Louise Jenny (Schultz) Martens. Later they moved to Matsqui, British Columbia, Canada. On Saturday at 2:43 pm August...
One dead after Gray Co. crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says a Garden City man is dead after a rollover crash in Gray County Sunday. KHP says just before 7:30 a.m., 42-year-old Mulu Berhane was driving eastbound on highway 50 in a 2005 Ford Focus. Troopers say Berhane left the roadway for an unknown reason and rolled in the north ditch and was ejected from the vehicle.
