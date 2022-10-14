MEADE – Molly Anne Brenner, age 24, passed away Friday afternoon, October 14, 2022, at the University of Colorado Health Aurora Campus, Aurora, Colorado. She was born March 29, 1998, at Liberal, Kansas, the daughter of Mitch and Cindy (Cordes) Brenner. As a young girl, she attended school in Meade, graduating from Meade High School in 2016. During her school years, Molly was involved in competitive dance and tumbling. She was also an active participant in several other activities including a member of the Meade High School golf team, Kayettes and cheerleading. After her graduation, she attended the Kansas School of the Blind, graduating in 2018.

