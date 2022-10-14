Read full article on original website
Spotify's Premium Hi-Fi Plan Could Be Really Costly
Spotify is one of, if not the biggest, music streaming services in the world. For all its popularity, the company isn’t streaming the highest quality music that $10/month can buy. However, it looks like Spotify will launch a Hi-Fi audio plan, but it will come at a cost. Services...
How to conserve battery life on the Google Pixel Watch
After years and years of leaks, rumors and Pixel fans wanting a watch from Google, it’s finally here. The Google Pixel Watch is official, and on sale now. The Pixel Watch is $349 for the WiFi/Bluetooth model and $399 for the LTE model. It also has “up to 24 hours” of battery life. Which is actually pretty standard for smartwatches, but Google’s smartwatch is generally not 24 hours.
Pixel 7 Mini Remains A Possibility, Not A Probability
The Google Pixel 7 Mini arrival is still a possibility, but it probably won’t happen. Beat with us, there’s a lot to talk about here. The Pixel 7 series source codes appeared recently, and new info started flowing. A developer, Kuba Wojciechowski, has been digging around the code, and found some interesting information.
Google Pixel 7 & Pixel Watch Alarms Don't Sync
Did you know that if you set an alarm on your phone (like a Pixel 7), it will not sync with the new Pixel Watch? Well, that is indeed the case. And Google seems to think that is okay. According to a Google Product Expert on Google’s support forums, this...
You Can't Disable The Heart Rate Sensor On The Pixel Watch
The Google Pixel Watch is out, and people are liking this device. It brings a mix of fitness features through its Fitbit integration, but one feature seems to be a bit intrusive. According to 9To5Google, you cannot disable the heart rate sensor on the Pixel Watch. Android Headlines did a...
Samsung Readying Galaxy M54 With Snapdragon 888 SoC
Leaks and rumors about Samsung’s Galaxy A54 for 2023 have been doing rounds for some time now. Today, we have the first report about the Galaxy M54 courtesy of the Vietnamese YouTube channel The Pixel (via). Rumored specs of the upcoming M-series hint at a pretty compelling premium mid-ranger.
You Can Use Regular 20mm Bands With The Pixel Watch, But There's A Catch
The Google Pixel Watch launched recently, and unfortunately, it comes with proprietary connectors. Those have their advantages and disadvantages, and one of the main disadvantages is that you need proprietary bands. Well, you can kind of use regular 20mm bands with the Pixel Watch now, but there’s a catch, of course.
TaskVerse: Seeking Android Users For A Paid Task
Freelancing has been a significant source of income and a sector that enables most individuals to gain online experience. Freelancers mostly look for clients on online platforms or freelancing accounts.There are various online platforms where freelancers can interact with their respective clients to find the tasks posted by the clients.
Galaxy S22 & Flip 3 Get New Android 13 Beta Updates Before Stable Release
Samsung is gearing up to release the stable Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for the Galaxy S22 series later this month. There are hints that the update may come early next week. Meanwhile, the company has rolled out a new One UI 5.0 beta to the Galaxy S22 phones. This is the fifth beta build, and likely the last before the stable rollout.
Chrome For Tablets Is Getting A New Redesign
Google has been updating Chrome for desktops and for mobile phones, but tablets have been left in the dust. However, that changes today. Google is delivering a useful redesign for Chrome on tablets. This should come as no surprise, as Google has been working on improving Android on tablets since...
Google Boasts About Pixel 7's 'Photo Unblur' Feature: Video
Google has decided to highlight its ‘Photo Unblur’ feature from the Pixel 7 in a new video ad. The company has published this 30-second video on YouTube, and it also features the Magic Eraser feature. Google shows off its ‘Photo Unblur’ feature in a new video ad...
Get a $100 gift card with a Google Pixel 7 purchase
In today’s deals, we have the Google Pixel 7 still on sale over at Amazon. Where you can pick up the Pixel 7 and get a $100 gift card to Amazon.com. That’s a pretty good bundle, since the Pixel 7 is only $599 anyways. The Google Pixel 7...
Android 12 Lands On The Chromecast With Google TV 4K
Google just released the Android 12 update to its Chromecast with Google TV devices. This comes shortly after releasing the update to the standard Chromecast devices, and it brings some useful changes, according to 9To5Google. This is a notable jump in software for the devices. Android TV doesn’t get regular...
How To Take A Screenshot On The Google Pixel Watch
Some smartwatch makers have made it easy to take a screenshot. For instance, Samsung and Apple allow you to do this by pressing the two buttons on the side of the watch together, and boom, you’ve got a screenshot. For Google, it’s not that simple. It actually took me a bit to figure this one out, so once I did, I figured I should share it with you all.
Samsung To Make MicroLED Displays For AR Devices
Samsung reportedly prefers MicroLED displays over OLED displays for AR (augmented reality) headsets. The need for high luminance or brightness on AR devices makes MicroLED panels an ideal solution, a company executive recently revealed. OLED panels don’t allow for the development of new LED tech to realize this brightness need, Korean publication The Elec cites Samsung Display group leader Kim Min-woo as saying. Kim was speaking at the MicroLED Display Workshop industry event in the South Korean capital of Seoul last week.
Google Pixel Fold Saga Continues, As Display Details Leak
The Google Pixel Fold has been rumored for a long time, and the latest rumor train delivers its display details. The Pixel Fold, as most of you know, refers to Google’s very first foldable smartphone. The Google Pixel Fold display details leak, following camera info. That device is expected...
You Can Now Transfer Your Netflix Profile To A New Account
Tired of people freeloading off of your Netflix account? Well, they can now take their profiles and transfer them to a new Netflix account with no hassle. The company is rolling out this new feature that will let people seamlessly move their profile to a new account. Let’s face it,...
Peek Inside The Pixel 7 Thanks To This Teardown Video
The Pixel 7 Pro teardown video appeared on the PBKreviews YouTube channel recently. That video revealed that not much has changed when it comes to the build of the Pixel 7 Pro. What about its siblings? Well, the Pixel 7 teardown video just appeared as well, so let’s see what’s up.
October Update Live For Galaxy S20 FE In The US
Samsung has rolled out the October 2022 Android security patch to the Galaxy S20 FE in the US. The latest security update comes about a week after the international release and is currently available for the carrier-locked models. Unlocked units should also soon pick up the new SMR (Security Maintenance Release).
Samsung's Galaxy S10 & Galaxy Tab S6 Get October Update
Samsung‘s October security update is available for the Galaxy S10 series and the Galaxy Tab S6. The latter is the first Galaxy tablet to get the latest security patch. The new SMR (Security Maintenance Release) has already been rolled out to dozens of smartphones. As of this writing, the...
