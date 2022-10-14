Read full article on original website
Gallery: Ole Miss beats Auburn to stay undefeated
Ole Miss improved to 7-0 and to 3-0 inside the Southeastern Conference on Saturday woith a victory over SEC West rival Auburn. The loss dropped Auburn to 3-4 overall and to 1-3 inside the SEC. The game played out in front of the second straight sellout crowd at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Here are some of the sights and scenes from the victory taken by USA Today and Inside the Rebels photographer John Bowen...
Gators Online Gameday predictions: Florida vs. LSU
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators and LSU Tigers will renew their annual rivalry this Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. It is the inaugural Tom Petty Day at UF, as the university will celebrate the life and music of the Gainesville-born rock in. It’s a big week for...
2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 7
After preemptively moving a team up to No. 1 last week, that same team remains atop the conference in this week's Power Rankings.
Gators lose commitment from local WR recruit following LSU loss
Florida lost its first commitment of the 2023 cycle on Sunday. Three-star athlete Creed Whittemore, the brother UF wide receiver Trent Whittemore, backed off his verbal pledge via a post on Twitter. Whittemore’s decommitment comes the day after Florida’s 45-35 loss to LSU. The loss probably didn’t help, but Whittemore’s...
Tracking which recruits attend Florida's Week 7 matchup with LSU
The Florida Gators are set to host the LSU Tigers over the weekend for a major SEC matchup, but those aren’t the only visitors that Billy Napier and Company need to worry about this week. The recruiting team is set to host dozens of elite prospects from three different classes on Saturday (2023, 2024 and 2025).
COLUMN: No. 9 Ole Miss can be a SEC title contender and it starts with Auburn
The first half of the season went extremely well for No. 9 Ole Miss. The second half will determine if the Rebels are true contenders.
COLUMN: How much does LSU need this win?
In 2017, LSU went to Gainesville needing a win. It was fresh off an embarrassing home loss to Troy and had taken a 37-7 beating at the hands of Mississippi State in its lone conference game. Ed Orgeron, in his first year as head coach, was close to being in...
Social Media reactions from the morning of Florida's Week 7 matchup with LSU
The Florida and LSU game won’t kick off until 7 p.m. EDT, but there’s plenty of buzz on social media about the matchup leading up to the game. Both teams enter the matchup 4-2 under new leadership, but the Gators could use the win with Georgia and Texas A&M up next on the schedule. Billy Napier and Co. are taking things one game a time, though, and the job at hand is figuring out a way to handle Brian Kelly’s squad.
