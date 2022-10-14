Read full article on original website
Related
New, faster electric vehicle charging stations coming to northern and eastern Maine
MAINE, USA — Efficiency Maine has announced it will install new electric vehicle charging stations in parts of Aroostook and Washington counties. Twenty new DC fast-charging plugs will be installed at eight stations across the counties by the end of 2023, according to Molly Siegal, Efficiency Maine Program Manager for Electric Vehicle Initiatives.
What are the Laws & Penalties for Selling Moose Meat in Maine?
Moose hunting season in Maine is an exciting time for many hunters in Aroostook County who hold a permit. Its the time of year to think about stocking up on meat for the winter. You Can’t Sell Moose Meat in Maine. Most people know you can’t sell moose in...
WGME
Wardens finds man's body in Maine river
Maine wardens say they found a Canadian man’s body in the St. John River near Fort Kent on Friday, according to the Bangor Daily News. The BDN reports a Maine warden searching from a canoe found the body shortly before 10 a.m. A 22-year-old woman was taken to a...
These Maine Teens Have Recently Gone Missing In Maine
While Maine law enforcement does frequently need to deal with reports of missing children and teens, they generally do not remain missing for long. They are often located within a matter of hours or within a few days. Sadly, this is not always the case. According to the website for...
Beautiful Country Living at its Finest in Monticello, Maine
For many people, living in Aroostook County is all about being at one with nature. The goal is to find a place that has beautiful views, privacy with access to the local community. Well, we’ve found the ideal place for you. This uniquely designed home has all the elements...
wabi.tv
Multiple Maine counties to receive grant funding from DOJ
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Justice has announced more than $139 million in grant funding to help with community policing nationwide. The money will provide direct funding to 180 law enforcement agencies allowing them to hire nearly 1,000 additional full-time people. Five Maine departments are among the recipients.
WMTW
Maine woman pleads guilty after 92 pounds of meth, 4 handguns found in home
CASWELL, Maine — A Maine woman faces up to life in prison after 92 pounds of methamphetamine was found in her Caswell home. Officials say 41-year-old Nicole McLaughlin pleaded guilty on Oct. 13 to possession of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine with an intent to distribute and possession of firearms by an unlawful user of a controlled substance.
When Should We Expect the First Snowfall in Presque Isle, Maine?
The question this time of year is - when will we get our first snowfall? It’s one we all ask because it marks a significant start to winter. It’s obviously hard to narrow it down to the exact date, and it’s not the same time for different areas, but we can base our best guess on previous years.
wagmtv.com
Aroostook Community Matters: ACAP’s Home Energy Assistance program
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance program are now available. On this week’s Community Matters Isaac Potter finds out more about the program. The Home Energy Assistance Program is a low income, supplementary program to help people who qualify for the income...
wgan.com
Maine woman facing life behind bars for drug possession
A woman from Aroostook County could spend life behind bars after agents found about 92 pounds of meth in her home. Nicole McLaughlin of Caswell pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The Department of Justice says she also pled guilty to possession of firearms by an unlawful user of controlled substances.
One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine
According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, the Maine portion of which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
Caswell woman pleads guilty to possessing 92 pounds of methamphetamine, guns
BANGOR, Maine — A Caswell woman who pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing more than 500 grams of methamphetamine as well as guns could face up to life in prison and a $10 million fine. Nicole McLaughlin, 41, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor to conspiracy to distribute...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0