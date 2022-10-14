Read full article on original website
New Mexico governor voids territorial orders targeting Native Americans
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor on Monday voided four pre-statehood proclamations that targeted Native Americans during what was a tumultuous time across the western frontier as federal soldiers tried to defeat Navajos, Apaches and others. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham described the 19th century proclamations by former...
New York to spend $150M to create high-demand jobs
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A pair of new state grant programs valued at $150 million will help New York ensure its workforce is ready for the high-demand jobs of the future, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday. The $115 million for the Pay for Performance Grant Program and $35 million...
In neighboring New Jersey, customers are dining out less as inflation rocks local restaurants
Last week, Negla Badr stopped in a restaurant in Princeton for breakfast. She ordered a plate of French toast. It was $22. “Why is French toast 22 dollars? I was shocked,” Badr, a business development manager for Barnes and Noble, said with exasperation. “I eat out a lot during my travels, and my food cost has risen a good bit.”
Pennsylvania corrections staffers to wear body cameras to prevent contraband from entering facilities
Body cameras will soon begin to be worn by state corrections department employees who work outside state prisons and community corrections centers to halt contraband from entering those secured facilities. A $90,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, along with matching funds from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, will...
SNAP benefits jumped 12.5% in October: Here are the new monthly amounts
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients are seeing a boost in their benefits this month. Monthly allotments for SNAP benefits – also known as food stamps – increased by 12.5%, bringing the maximum benefit level for a household of four to $939, effective Oct. 1.
NY will be cracking down on unauthorized, illegal ‘chop shops’ thanks to new law
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Vehicle dismantlers and scrap processors – also known as chop shops – must now follow new regulations on the purchase, sale, and possession of catalytic converters. New York State will be cracking down on unauthorized and illegal chop shops and increasing interagency vehicle...
Trump endorses Republican candidate Lee Zeldin in New York State governor’s race
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Former President Donald Trump endorsed New York State Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin on Sunday. With just over three weeks to go before the election between the Long Island congressman, Zeldin, and Democratic incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, Trump lauded him in a post shared to his Truth Social platform.
As Giants shock NFL world, here are 6 biggest reasons Brian Daboll’s team is 5-1
New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium, Oct. 16, 2022 — Nobody expected theGiants to start 5-1. Yet here they are, after Sunday’s victory over the Ravens — which marked the third time this season the Giants overcame a double-digit points deficit to win, and the second straight week it happened.
FanDuel promo code for NY Bettors: Get $150 bonus and NBA League Pass
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Sports bettors in the Empire State can get their hands on the new FanDuel promo code just in time for the 2022-23 NBA season, and you can register for your new FanDuel Sportsbook account here. They’re rewarding new users with $150 in free bets and three months of NBA League Pass.
