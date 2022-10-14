Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Samsung Readying Galaxy M54 With Snapdragon 888 SoC
Leaks and rumors about Samsung’s Galaxy A54 for 2023 have been doing rounds for some time now. Today, we have the first report about the Galaxy M54 courtesy of the Vietnamese YouTube channel The Pixel (via). Rumored specs of the upcoming M-series hint at a pretty compelling premium mid-ranger.
Android Headlines
Google Adds Site Names To Search Results On Mobile
People use Google to search up just about everything, so we can always use a more streamlined experience. Fortunately, this is what the company just gave us, according to a new blog post. Google will soon show site names next to its search results. This feature is coming to the...
Android Headlines
How to conserve battery life on the Google Pixel Watch
After years and years of leaks, rumors and Pixel fans wanting a watch from Google, it’s finally here. The Google Pixel Watch is official, and on sale now. The Pixel Watch is $349 for the WiFi/Bluetooth model and $399 for the LTE model. It also has “up to 24 hours” of battery life. Which is actually pretty standard for smartwatches, but Google’s smartwatch is generally not 24 hours.
9to5Mac
Apple’s iPhone trade-in program again causes headaches for buyers
Over the last several years, Apple has increasingly focused on its iPhone trade-in program. By offering lucrative trade-in details, often in partnership with carriers, Apple can entice iPhone users to upgrade every year. This trade-in program, however, has caused users a number of headaches, and the situation doesn’t appear to be improving…
Android Headlines
Best Google Pixel Watch Bands You Can Buy
With the Pixel Watch now officially available you might be wondering what some of the best bands are. Or whether or not there are any available options outside of Google’s own store. For the time being, the only official options come from Google. Though that should change with time. Interestingly enough though, there are some third-party options popping up on Amazon.
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy S10 & Galaxy Tab S6 Get October Update
Samsung‘s October security update is available for the Galaxy S10 series and the Galaxy Tab S6. The latter is the first Galaxy tablet to get the latest security patch. The new SMR (Security Maintenance Release) has already been rolled out to dozens of smartphones. As of this writing, the...
Android Headlines
Pixel 7 Mini Remains A Possibility, Not A Probability
The Google Pixel 7 Mini arrival is still a possibility, but it probably won’t happen. Beat with us, there’s a lot to talk about here. The Pixel 7 series source codes appeared recently, and new info started flowing. A developer, Kuba Wojciechowski, has been digging around the code, and found some interesting information.
Apple Insider
If you kept an original iPhone in the box, it might be worth $30,000
LCG Auctions is holding its 2022 Fall Premier Auction until October 16. Among the many lots is an original iPhone sealed in its box. As of Thursday afternoon, there are 14 bids with the original bid at $2,500. The current bid shows $8,633. LCG lists the potential bid at $30,000...
Android Headlines
Chrome For Tablets Is Getting A New Redesign
Google has been updating Chrome for desktops and for mobile phones, but tablets have been left in the dust. However, that changes today. Google is delivering a useful redesign for Chrome on tablets. This should come as no surprise, as Google has been working on improving Android on tablets since...
Android Headlines
You Can't Disable The Heart Rate Sensor On The Pixel Watch
The Google Pixel Watch is out, and people are liking this device. It brings a mix of fitness features through its Fitbit integration, but one feature seems to be a bit intrusive. According to 9To5Google, you cannot disable the heart rate sensor on the Pixel Watch. Android Headlines did a...
Android Headlines
Pixel 7 Declines Google Pay Transactions When Using Face Unlock
The Pixel community is glad to have face unlock back. However, there seems to be an issue. When using face unlock to make Google pay transactions, users found that they are being canceled. One thing to know about the Pixel 7’s face unlock feature is that there’s no dedicated sensor...
Android Headlines
Phishing Campaign Spoofs Google Translate To Steal Your Credentials
Email impersonation is one of the most widely used phishing attacks. Attackers send emails that look to have come from a legitimate and trusted service provider and trick victims into sharing sensitive information such as login credentials or financial information. One such newly-discovered phishing campaign is impersonating Google Translate. Security...
An Apple Expert Tells Us How To Clear Up Storage On Your iPhone Without Losing Any Data
An iPhone that lacks storage space is a sorry sight. It becomes impossible to do nearly anything without enough storage — from downloading apps to taking more photos and videos. And it’s important to free up that storage so that you can get the most out of your smart phone experience. But where to even start? Min Tom, CEO and founder of Happy Hong Konger, tells us how to clear up storage on your iPhone without losing any data.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S22 & Flip 3 Get New Android 13 Beta Updates Before Stable Release
Samsung is gearing up to release the stable Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for the Galaxy S22 series later this month. There are hints that the update may come early next week. Meanwhile, the company has rolled out a new One UI 5.0 beta to the Galaxy S22 phones. This is the fifth beta build, and likely the last before the stable rollout.
Simple iPhone hack exposes apps that are spying on everything you do
YOUR iPhone can reveal exactly how apps are using your most private information. A clever iPhone hack – only possible since last year – can highlight the dangers of over-sharing. It's called the App Privacy Report, and it's tucked away in your iPhone privacy settings. "App Privacy Report...
Android Headlines
Google Could Face Its Fourth Billion-Dollar Fine From The EU
Google is a massive company, which means that it’s no stranger to antitrust fines. The search giant could be facing another one of those lawsuits from the EU, and it’s a big one. The EU wants to fine Google for antitrust practices with its advertising platform. The EU...
Android Headlines
Get a $100 gift card with a Google Pixel 7 purchase
In today’s deals, we have the Google Pixel 7 still on sale over at Amazon. Where you can pick up the Pixel 7 and get a $100 gift card to Amazon.com. That’s a pretty good bundle, since the Pixel 7 is only $599 anyways. The Google Pixel 7...
Android Headlines
TaskVerse: Seeking Android Users For A Paid Task
Freelancing has been a significant source of income and a sector that enables most individuals to gain online experience. Freelancers mostly look for clients on online platforms or freelancing accounts.There are various online platforms where freelancers can interact with their respective clients to find the tasks posted by the clients.
Android Headlines
October Update Live For Galaxy S20 FE In The US
Samsung has rolled out the October 2022 Android security patch to the Galaxy S20 FE in the US. The latest security update comes about a week after the international release and is currently available for the carrier-locked models. Unlocked units should also soon pick up the new SMR (Security Maintenance Release).
Android Headlines
Android 12 Lands On The Chromecast With Google TV 4K
Google just released the Android 12 update to its Chromecast with Google TV devices. This comes shortly after releasing the update to the standard Chromecast devices, and it brings some useful changes, according to 9To5Google. This is a notable jump in software for the devices. Android TV doesn’t get regular...
