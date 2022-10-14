Read full article on original website
S.C. man accused of stealing ashes belonging to ex-girlfriend’s mother to buy heroin, deputies say
AIKEN, S.C. — Deputies say a South Carolina man stole cremated remains of his ex-girlfriend’s mother and used them to get heroin. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The victim told the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office that her ex, 19-year-old Jackson Rutland, called to...
Man dies after being tasered during arrest attempt￼
An Augusta man is dead after being tased by a Richmond County deputy who was trying to arrest him. Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Christopher Tyrone Blount died after an attempt to take him into custody. Just after midnight on Sunday, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a call regarding […]
'They're killing everybody': Residents who call hotel home react to deadly shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Some Richland County residents say they’re feeling as if they live in a forgotten community in the hotel they call home. It comes days after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Magnuson Hotel early Saturday morning. WACH FOX News still doesn’t know the name of the victim.
Investigation into death of child found in Augusta pool, mother charged
#UPDATE | October 18, 2022 (WJBF) – Domonique Yvette Murray, the mother of 2-year-old, Justus Hyman, has been charged with 2nd Degree Cruelty to Children following the incident on October 16th. According to a warrant, the child was unsupervised by his mother. Authorities say he went out the rear living room door to a patio […]
Sheriff's Office responds to shots fired call at Dogwood Terrace Apartments
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is responding to reports of shots fired on Dudley Dr. at Dogwood Terrace Apartments. According to dispatch, the call came in at 5:32 p.m. The sheriff's office says a man had been shot at least once and was taken to a local hospital in their personal video. The victim is listed in stable condition, according to the sheriff's office.
Victim shot at least once in South Augusta near Old Savannah Road
A victim is in stable condition at an area hospital after a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon on the 2000 block of Dudley Drive near 15th Avenue and Old Savannah Road in South Augusta.
Shootings claim 4 lives in 3 days across CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was shot dead late Monday on Washington Road, the latest victim in a string of deadly shootings that’s claimed four lives since Saturday on both sides of the Savannah River. It’s all part of an outbreak of deadly crimes that’s killed about 50...
Body Found in Beech Island This Morning
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says a person riding a bicycle discovered a body on the ground near 124 Spann Hammond Road just after 8:00 a.m. today. The black male victim appeared to have at least one gunshot wound. Information is limited at this time, but Aiken County authorities are asking for any information that could help with the investigation. Contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811, or you can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons involved.
Deputy identified in deadly Augusta stun-gun incident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has released details about the deputy who used a stun gun on a man who died afterward. The deputy was identified Monday as Cpl. Tommy Gunn, who has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation into the death of Christopher Blount, 45, of Hephzibah.
Dead man found on Spann Hammond Road in Beech Island identified , investigation underway
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) – Investigators were called to the Spann Hammond Road in Beech Island for a death investigation. Around 8:08 a.m. Monday, a bicyclist called 911 when he saw a Black male lying on the ground near 124 Spann Hammond Road. When deputies and Aiken County EMS arrived on scene, the victim, identified […]
Another Shooting in Richmond County Claims Another Life
An Augusta man was shot and killed in the 3000 block of Washington Road, not far from Starbucks, late last night. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says 32-year-old Reginald Eugene Johnson of Boy Scout Road was shot at least one time and was pronounced dead at the scene just before midnight.
2nd person in a week dies of opioid overdose in Grovetown
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second time in a few days, a person has died of an opioid overdose in Grovetown. The latest death happened over the weekend in the 200 block of Hayne Drive, according to police. The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had possibly ingested cocaine...
Mom in jail as 2-year-old son takes final breath after drowning incident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office confirms a two-year-old died Monday night after falling into a family friend’s pool on Sunday. The incident occurred on the 3400 block of Merrimac Avenue. Justus Hyman was pronounced dead at 5:50 p.m. on Monday after being transported to...
Missing 14-year-old Augusta girl may be headed to Screven County, investigators say
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old. Tacalyn Armour was last seen on October 15th on Eagle Rock Road, not too far from Wrightsboro Road in Augusta. Tacalyn was wearing dark colored leggings and a black pullover jacket. The teen may be […]
Lexington Police: Alleged Hobby Lobby shoplifter identified
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police says they’ve identified an alleged shoplifter. Authorities say the woman is suspected to have been involved in several shoplifting incidents at Hobby Lobby on Sunset Blvd. More information will become available when shared.
Man dead, deputy on leave after Augusta stun-gun incident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man died over the weekend after a deputy used a stun gun on him, authorities said. As is routine, the deputy is on leave during the investigation of the incident. Just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a home on the 3400 block of...
One left with life-threatening wounds in Sunday afternoon shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators say one person is receiving treatment for life-threatening wounds following a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon in Columbia. Columbia Police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 3000 block of Burke Avenue which is close to the intersection of North Main Street and Albemarle Street.
Can you help deputies find these missing teenagers?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding some missing teenagers:. Azure Marie Akon Alverson, 16, is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. She was last seen on Oct. 11 in the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Road wearing gray shorts, a gray hoodie and fuzzy slippers carrying a black backpack with the word “juicy” on it.
Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams responds to audit
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After an audit took a deeper look at how Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams was spending money, he came in to give his side. We sat down with him for a one-on-one interview to see what he has to say. Williams says the county started looking...
Richmond County investigators look into two separate homicides in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate homicides. Deputies responded to B Street in Olmstead Homes for shooting at 9:20 p.m. Upon arrival, the deputies learned that a man had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle where he died. Then around 10:30 p.m., […]
