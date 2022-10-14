ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrenville, SC

WJBF

Man dies after being tasered during arrest attempt￼

An Augusta man is dead after being tased by a Richmond County deputy who was trying to arrest him. Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Christopher Tyrone Blount died after an attempt to take him into custody. Just after midnight on Sunday, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a call regarding […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Investigation into death of child found in Augusta pool, mother charged

#UPDATE | October 18, 2022 (WJBF) – Domonique Yvette Murray, the mother of 2-year-old, Justus Hyman, has been charged with 2nd Degree Cruelty to Children following the incident on October 16th. According to a warrant, the child was unsupervised by his mother. Authorities say he went out the rear living room door to a patio […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Sheriff's Office responds to shots fired call at Dogwood Terrace Apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is responding to reports of shots fired on Dudley Dr. at Dogwood Terrace Apartments. According to dispatch, the call came in at 5:32 p.m. The sheriff's office says a man had been shot at least once and was taken to a local hospital in their personal video. The victim is listed in stable condition, according to the sheriff's office.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Shootings claim 4 lives in 3 days across CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was shot dead late Monday on Washington Road, the latest victim in a string of deadly shootings that’s claimed four lives since Saturday on both sides of the Savannah River. It’s all part of an outbreak of deadly crimes that’s killed about 50...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Body Found in Beech Island This Morning

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says a person riding a bicycle discovered a body on the ground near 124 Spann Hammond Road just after 8:00 a.m. today. The black male victim appeared to have at least one gunshot wound. Information is limited at this time, but Aiken County authorities are asking for any information that could help with the investigation. Contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811, or you can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons involved.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Deputy identified in deadly Augusta stun-gun incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has released details about the deputy who used a stun gun on a man who died afterward. The deputy was identified Monday as Cpl. Tommy Gunn, who has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation into the death of Christopher Blount, 45, of Hephzibah.
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Another Shooting in Richmond County Claims Another Life

An Augusta man was shot and killed in the 3000 block of Washington Road, not far from Starbucks, late last night. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says 32-year-old Reginald Eugene Johnson of Boy Scout Road was shot at least one time and was pronounced dead at the scene just before midnight.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

2nd person in a week dies of opioid overdose in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second time in a few days, a person has died of an opioid overdose in Grovetown. The latest death happened over the weekend in the 200 block of Hayne Drive, according to police. The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had possibly ingested cocaine...
GROVETOWN, GA
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police: Alleged Hobby Lobby shoplifter identified

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police says they’ve identified an alleged shoplifter. Authorities say the woman is suspected to have been involved in several shoplifting incidents at Hobby Lobby on Sunset Blvd. More information will become available when shared.
LEXINGTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Man dead, deputy on leave after Augusta stun-gun incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man died over the weekend after a deputy used a stun gun on him, authorities said. As is routine, the deputy is on leave during the investigation of the incident. Just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a home on the 3400 block of...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Can you help deputies find these missing teenagers?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding some missing teenagers:. Azure Marie Akon Alverson, 16, is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. She was last seen on Oct. 11 in the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Road wearing gray shorts, a gray hoodie and fuzzy slippers carrying a black backpack with the word “juicy” on it.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams responds to audit

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After an audit took a deeper look at how Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams was spending money, he came in to give his side. We sat down with him for a one-on-one interview to see what he has to say. Williams says the county started looking...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Richmond County investigators look into two separate homicides in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate homicides. Deputies responded to B Street in Olmstead Homes for shooting at 9:20 p.m. Upon arrival, the deputies learned that a man had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle where he died. Then around 10:30 p.m., […]
AUGUSTA, GA

