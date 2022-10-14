ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Donut food trailer business destroyed in crash on I-475

SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Hot, fresh donuts served right out of the trailer. That was the dream for Heidi Sherman and her husband, Ryan. The couple from Sylvania Township contracted with the donut company they love, Detroit Mini Donuts, and fired up a mobile business in the Toledo area in August 2022. They worked festivals for almost two months until last Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, when a crash destroyed their trailer and sent Heidi to the hospital.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TFRD to distribute smoke alarms to Toledo residents

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department will be distributing smoke alarms to Toledo residents later this week. On Oct. 20 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., members of the TFRD Public Education and Community Engagement Bureaus will be distributing smoke alarms to City of Toledo residents in need while also answering fire safety questions.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Crash on I-475 totals donut food trailer

Some unhappy with scooters in Toledo’s Bancroft Hills neighborhood. Who's liable if your vehicle is damaged by one of those scooters in Toledo?. Who's liable if your vehicle is damaged by one of those scooters in Toledo?. Moment of Science: Pumpkin Rot. Updated: 4 hours ago. Have you already...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

HEAVY Beer Company, Toledo Spirits to create Hellwether pop-up bar

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - HEAVY Beer Company and the beverage team at Toledo Spirits have collaborated to create Hellwether, a Halloween themed pop-up bar. HEAVY Beer Co. says the Halloween pop-up is a fully immersive experience featuring specialty drinks, themed decorations and special events. This pop-up joins the list of Toledo Spirits’ previous pop-ups including Sleigh Bellwether at Christmas time and Bellwether Bon Temps during Mardi Gras.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Tent City seeking volunteers to help those in need

TOLEDO, Ohio — The annual three-day long event, Tent City, is almost here. The mission each year at Tent City? Shawn Clark with 1Matters said, "it's to serve anyone and everyone." "This is anybody who is in need of the services. Low income? Your income doesn't matter and your...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

10/18: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast

Who's liable if your vehicle is damaged by one of those scooters in Toledo?. Who's liable if your vehicle is damaged by one of those scooters in Toledo?. Have you already carved any pumpkins this season? Here's the science behind making them last through Halloween (and longer)! 🎃🎃🎃
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Finds in the 419 - African Safari Wildlife Park

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks getting an up close and personal look at the animals at the African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton, OH. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
PORT CLINTON, OH
13abc.com

The common cold is back in a big way

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ‘Tis the season for the common cold. Several local doctors are seeing an increase in the number of kids and adults under the weather right now. As many of us know, after a bit of a break the last couple of years, the common cold has come roaring back. It is back in full force here at Franklin Park Pediatrics.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Fatal crash on U.S. Route 24 in Maumee

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A fatal crash forced U.S. Route 24 in Maumee to close for several hours Sunday night. Maumee Police posted on social media that the crash happened westbound between Key Street and White Street Sunday night. Police said one vehicle was involved in the crash. The post...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

10/17/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Mother wanted in connection for fentanyl overdose death of 2-year-old daughter. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Treyonna Smith’s boyfriend, Joshua Johnson, with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a fentanyl related compound. Updated: 11 hours ago. 10/17/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast. Updated: 16 hours ago. Chilly, breezy and rain...
WTOL 11

Woman robbed in Kent Branch Library parking lot Saturday, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 39-year-old woman was robbed in the parking lot of the Kent Branch Library on Collingwood Boulevard, according to a report from Toledo police. The victim said she was using the free wireless internet service provided by the library around 1 a.m. on Saturday when a male suspect approached her, brandishing a firearm and demanding money. The suspect took $50 and fled the scene. There were no injuries reported.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Home, cars hit during drive-by shooting in central Toledo Sunday

Toledo police are investigating after someone drove by a home in the 1700 block of Oakwood Avenue Sunday afternoon and shot at people standing in the driveway. According to police reports the incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. when Shotspotter alerted officers to gunfire in the area. Witnesses said two...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy