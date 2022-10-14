Read full article on original website
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Donut food trailer business destroyed in crash on I-475
SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Hot, fresh donuts served right out of the trailer. That was the dream for Heidi Sherman and her husband, Ryan. The couple from Sylvania Township contracted with the donut company they love, Detroit Mini Donuts, and fired up a mobile business in the Toledo area in August 2022. They worked festivals for almost two months until last Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, when a crash destroyed their trailer and sent Heidi to the hospital.
TFRD to distribute smoke alarms to Toledo residents
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department will be distributing smoke alarms to Toledo residents later this week. On Oct. 20 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., members of the TFRD Public Education and Community Engagement Bureaus will be distributing smoke alarms to City of Toledo residents in need while also answering fire safety questions.
Maumee residents address high water bills at city council meeting
MAUMEE, Ohio — Dozens of residents turned out to a Maumee City Council meeting Monday night to voice concerns about their water bills. Many in the city said they have received water bills upwards of $1,000. Maumee resident Shelby Lutz said she had to take out a loan to...
Some unhappy with scooters in Toledo’s Bancroft Hills neighborhood
Crash on I-475 totals donut food trailer
South Toledo native asks city leaders, council for help improving neighborhood safety
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 32-year-old man was shot outside Crox Bar and Grill in south Toledo Saturday, leaving him in critical condition. The gunshots from that night were heard around the area, including by 63-year-old Pam Harper on Shepler Street. Harper, who's lived in the same house since she...
Who’s liable if your vehicle is damaged by one of those scooters in Toledo?
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lots of people have concerns about them being left all over the place, but who’s liable when one of them hits your vehicle and causes significant damage?. That’s what one Toledo family is trying to figure out right now. They might be little but...
HEAVY Beer Company, Toledo Spirits to create Hellwether pop-up bar
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - HEAVY Beer Company and the beverage team at Toledo Spirits have collaborated to create Hellwether, a Halloween themed pop-up bar. HEAVY Beer Co. says the Halloween pop-up is a fully immersive experience featuring specialty drinks, themed decorations and special events. This pop-up joins the list of Toledo Spirits’ previous pop-ups including Sleigh Bellwether at Christmas time and Bellwether Bon Temps during Mardi Gras.
Tent City seeking volunteers to help those in need
TOLEDO, Ohio — The annual three-day long event, Tent City, is almost here. The mission each year at Tent City? Shawn Clark with 1Matters said, "it's to serve anyone and everyone." "This is anybody who is in need of the services. Low income? Your income doesn't matter and your...
10/18: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Neighborhood Nuisance: People on Erie Street uncomfortable living near “scary” overgrown house
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Neighbors living on Erie Street in Toledo say they are uncomfortable living near an extremely overgrown house. The overgrowth is so bad they can’t even see the roof, let alone walk in the front yard. Jenifer Booth has lived across the street for four years, she said she doesn’t know what else to do.
Finds in the 419 - African Safari Wildlife Park
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks getting an up close and personal look at the animals at the African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton, OH. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
UPDATE: Driver killed in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail Sunday identified
MAUMEE, Ohio — A high school student from northeast Ohio was killed late Sunday night in a crash that shut down the Anthony Wayne Trail for several hours. Jacob Brown, a junior at Central Catholic High School near Canton, Ohio, died after his car crashed into a tree along the trail, police said.
The common cold is back in a big way
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ‘Tis the season for the common cold. Several local doctors are seeing an increase in the number of kids and adults under the weather right now. As many of us know, after a bit of a break the last couple of years, the common cold has come roaring back. It is back in full force here at Franklin Park Pediatrics.
Fatal crash on U.S. Route 24 in Maumee
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A fatal crash forced U.S. Route 24 in Maumee to close for several hours Sunday night. Maumee Police posted on social media that the crash happened westbound between Key Street and White Street Sunday night. Police said one vehicle was involved in the crash. The post...
10/17/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Woman robbed in Kent Branch Library parking lot Saturday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 39-year-old woman was robbed in the parking lot of the Kent Branch Library on Collingwood Boulevard, according to a report from Toledo police. The victim said she was using the free wireless internet service provided by the library around 1 a.m. on Saturday when a male suspect approached her, brandishing a firearm and demanding money. The suspect took $50 and fled the scene. There were no injuries reported.
Milan High School students dismissed Monday after school-wide lockdown
MILAN, Mich. — Milan High School was locked down Monday prompted by a message on a bathroom wall, according to Superintendent Bryan Girbach. Girbach did not confirm what the message said. The Milan Police Department said "the message on the stall wall does not appear to be credible." Girbach...
Prayers Replace Rivalry Week at Central With Death of Student There
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s rivalry week at a lot of area high schools, but it’s taken on a much different tone at Central Catholic this week. This, as the students and staff learned about the traffic death of a junior student over the weekend.
Home, cars hit during drive-by shooting in central Toledo Sunday
Toledo police are investigating after someone drove by a home in the 1700 block of Oakwood Avenue Sunday afternoon and shot at people standing in the driveway. According to police reports the incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. when Shotspotter alerted officers to gunfire in the area. Witnesses said two...
