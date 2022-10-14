ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

cititour.com

T Bar Opens a Splashy New Location on the Upper East Side

Tony Fontura is putting a new spin on the classic steakhouse with T-Bar on East 60th Street. Glitzy chandeliers, murals and crushed velvet seating light up the space located inside a townhouse with cozy spots for a romantic meal, as well as spaces to accommodate larger groups. The menu begins...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
greenwichsentinel.com

The Cottage Brings New Life to Greenwich Avenue

The Cottage has brought new life to Greenwich Avenue through its inventive and interesting food. So often when new restaurants come to Greenwich I feel a little twinge of dread. Is this going to be the same thing I can eat and five other restaurants on The Ave? My expectations were blown out of the water by Chef Brian Lewis.
GREENWICH, CT
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

NYC retail leases reach ‘turning point’ as tourists, office workers return

Never mind the empty former Barneys building, the long-vacant Times Square corner of 701 Broadway at West 47th Street and all those other dark storefronts. Manhattan’s pandemic-battered retail leasing market has at last turned a corner, according to a cheery new third-quarter report from CBRE. The “turning point” included...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

2 of the Best Bars in the World are in New York

Is there anything better than a great cocktail? Sure, the smile of your firstborn child or the elation of saying "I do" at the altar are pretty special, but do either of those come with whiskey? There's new and exciting news for alcohol aficionados all over New York, because two of the top 10 bars in the entire world are right here in the Empire State.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

TikTok Dessert Sensation, Crumbl Cookies, To Open First NYC Location

And to New Yorker’s delight, the booming business will open its first NYC location at 1195 3rd Ave. on Friday, October 21st. Crumbl Cookies can hardly wait to serve its delicious treats in its perfect pink packaging to crazed-cookie fans in NYC, shares store owners Mike Wilson, Zach Wilson, and Seth Neeleman. The first 100 customers in line on opening day will receive a limited-edition Crumbl x NYC t-shirt. New Yorkers will be able to order from the grand opening menu including six unique flavors and of course, their award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip. With a rotating menu, customers can look forward to new cookie flavors every week, announced via social media on Sundays at 8pm! Some of their iconic 200+ flavors include online favorites such as Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S’mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake, and Galaxy Brownie.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

NYC’s first fungus festival welcomes mushroom-curious amateurs

Sixty years ago, famed avant-garde composer John Cage (he’s the one who created the controversial experimental piece “4′33″) founded a club with his friends called The New York Mycological Society—the city’s very own mushroom club. Decades later, the club numbers 1,500 fungi fans, including...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

The ‘Chipotle of Charcuterie’ Is Opening in Manhattan

Kured, a Boston-based charcuterie company that wants to be the “Chipotle of charcuterie,” is set to open its first New York City location, according to co-owner Morgan Biles. The brand, which went viral on TikTok during the pandemic with its mix-and-match charcuterie, will open in Greenwich Village at 218 Thompson Street, between West Third and Bleecker streets, in December. Biles tells Eater to expect customizable charcuterie boards, New England farmer’s cheeses, as well as sweet and savory sides, set up in the style of fast-casual spots like Chipotle and Sweetgreen.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
papermag.com

Louis Vuitton Is Bringing Back This Iconic Barneys Restaurant

When Barneys closed its doors in February 2020, the venerable shopping institution wasn't the only thing New Yorkers mourned — Freds, the power lunch hotspot in the 9th floor of Barneys, was also another casualty. Now, nearly 2.5 years later, the iconic restaurant is being revived for a limited...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boozyburbs.com

Greek Restaurant Replaces Greek Restaurant in Teaneck

Nisiotis Taverna has replaced Vasili’s Taverna in Teaneck. Formerly Vasili’s Taverna, which was a Greek restaurant, it is also offering up Greek cuisine. They offer a menu (View Menu) spreads, apps, salads, souvlaki, seafood, pastas, platters and more. It’s currently open six days (closed Sundays) a week.
TEANECK, NJ
Secret NYC

A Unit In NYC’s Italian-Style Villa Charlotte Brontë Is For Sale

If you ever find yourself asking what you can get for a million dollar listing in NYC, how does a private balcony boasting expansive views of the Hudson River and the Palisades sound? The scenic Italian-style Villa Charlotte Brontë recently listed one of their 17 units for sale at the whopping price of around $1.3M, under real estate agent Chanda Colón. The three-bedroom triplex (three floors) apartment has a total of 1,995 square feet, coming in at $676 a square foot, reports the New York Times. The rare-to-the-market-listing offers a two-and-a-half-bath, wood fireplace, finished attic, hardwood floors, a washer and dryer, and the most accessible street entrance of all the units. But the real star of the property is the bluestone balcony that overlooks the Hudson River and beyond! Entrances come from both the kitchen and living room, for the accessible outdoor area of your dreams.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
watchthetramcarplease.com

Clifton’s Gates of Hell is a dark urban legend in NJ.

THE GATES of Hell is located behind the old Black Prince Distillery in Clifton, New Jersey,. It is a collection of drains which according to an old urban legend and some say the home of the devil. there are satanic graffiti and murals painted from generations of those who have dared to enter.
CLIFTON, NJ
whereverfamily.com

NYC Winter Lantern Festival Returns, Expands to Four New York Locations

The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to New York this year and adds new locations — perfect for family travelers visiting the region for the holidays! The new locations include Queens County Farm Museum, SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

H Mart will soon open in Long Island City

It’s still just an early announcement, but we’re so excited about it that we can’t wait to share the news: Patch confirms that popular Asian grocery store H Mart is set to open a supermarket space on Long Island City in the near future. Sam Q. Kim,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

