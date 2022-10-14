Read full article on original website
cititour.com
T Bar Opens a Splashy New Location on the Upper East Side
Tony Fontura is putting a new spin on the classic steakhouse with T-Bar on East 60th Street. Glitzy chandeliers, murals and crushed velvet seating light up the space located inside a townhouse with cozy spots for a romantic meal, as well as spaces to accommodate larger groups. The menu begins...
greenwichsentinel.com
The Cottage Brings New Life to Greenwich Avenue
The Cottage has brought new life to Greenwich Avenue through its inventive and interesting food. So often when new restaurants come to Greenwich I feel a little twinge of dread. Is this going to be the same thing I can eat and five other restaurants on The Ave? My expectations were blown out of the water by Chef Brian Lewis.
Here Are The Top Five Seafood Restaurants in America to Eat Fish in 2022
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. The US is supposedly obsessed with meat, we definitely do make a special occasion of seafood. We see that crab boils, fish fries, and oyster roasts are just a few food items people can die for.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
NYC retail leases reach ‘turning point’ as tourists, office workers return
Never mind the empty former Barneys building, the long-vacant Times Square corner of 701 Broadway at West 47th Street and all those other dark storefronts. Manhattan’s pandemic-battered retail leasing market has at last turned a corner, according to a cheery new third-quarter report from CBRE. The “turning point” included...
yonkerstimes.com
Look Dine in Cinema-Dobbs Ferry: Something Different for a Nice Night Out
For those looking for a new dining and entertainment experience here in Westchester, try LOOK Dine-in Cinema in Dobbs Ferry. My wife and I recently enjoyed our meal, movie, and the combined experience. LOOK Cinemas was founded by Brian Schultz on the concept of, “what would it be like if...
2 of the Best Bars in the World are in New York
Is there anything better than a great cocktail? Sure, the smile of your firstborn child or the elation of saying "I do" at the altar are pretty special, but do either of those come with whiskey? There's new and exciting news for alcohol aficionados all over New York, because two of the top 10 bars in the entire world are right here in the Empire State.
New Restaurants, Store Expansion at Walt Whitman Shops
A new restaurant has opened at Walt Whitman Shops, with two more on the way. Carpaccio’s has been operating since the end of September, but hasn’t had its official grand opening yet. The Italian restaurant is a part of the Limani Hospitality Group. In addition, Read More ...
After 55 years, this iconic NJ Italian restaurant will close its doors
There is a notable quote that says "all good things must come to an end.”. I don’t know why that’s true but that is exactly the case with Tuzzio’s Restaurant in Long Branch, NJ. After so efficiently and enthusiastically serving the community for over 55 years, Tuzzio’s will be closing its doors forever at the end of this year in 2022.
TikTok Dessert Sensation, Crumbl Cookies, To Open First NYC Location
And to New Yorker’s delight, the booming business will open its first NYC location at 1195 3rd Ave. on Friday, October 21st. Crumbl Cookies can hardly wait to serve its delicious treats in its perfect pink packaging to crazed-cookie fans in NYC, shares store owners Mike Wilson, Zach Wilson, and Seth Neeleman. The first 100 customers in line on opening day will receive a limited-edition Crumbl x NYC t-shirt. New Yorkers will be able to order from the grand opening menu including six unique flavors and of course, their award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip. With a rotating menu, customers can look forward to new cookie flavors every week, announced via social media on Sundays at 8pm! Some of their iconic 200+ flavors include online favorites such as Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S’mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake, and Galaxy Brownie.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
NYC’s first fungus festival welcomes mushroom-curious amateurs
Sixty years ago, famed avant-garde composer John Cage (he’s the one who created the controversial experimental piece “4′33″) founded a club with his friends called The New York Mycological Society—the city’s very own mushroom club. Decades later, the club numbers 1,500 fungi fans, including...
Eater
The ‘Chipotle of Charcuterie’ Is Opening in Manhattan
Kured, a Boston-based charcuterie company that wants to be the “Chipotle of charcuterie,” is set to open its first New York City location, according to co-owner Morgan Biles. The brand, which went viral on TikTok during the pandemic with its mix-and-match charcuterie, will open in Greenwich Village at 218 Thompson Street, between West Third and Bleecker streets, in December. Biles tells Eater to expect customizable charcuterie boards, New England farmer’s cheeses, as well as sweet and savory sides, set up in the style of fast-casual spots like Chipotle and Sweetgreen.
papermag.com
Louis Vuitton Is Bringing Back This Iconic Barneys Restaurant
When Barneys closed its doors in February 2020, the venerable shopping institution wasn't the only thing New Yorkers mourned — Freds, the power lunch hotspot in the 9th floor of Barneys, was also another casualty. Now, nearly 2.5 years later, the iconic restaurant is being revived for a limited...
boozyburbs.com
Greek Restaurant Replaces Greek Restaurant in Teaneck
Nisiotis Taverna has replaced Vasili’s Taverna in Teaneck. Formerly Vasili’s Taverna, which was a Greek restaurant, it is also offering up Greek cuisine. They offer a menu (View Menu) spreads, apps, salads, souvlaki, seafood, pastas, platters and more. It’s currently open six days (closed Sundays) a week.
A Unit In NYC’s Italian-Style Villa Charlotte Brontë Is For Sale
If you ever find yourself asking what you can get for a million dollar listing in NYC, how does a private balcony boasting expansive views of the Hudson River and the Palisades sound? The scenic Italian-style Villa Charlotte Brontë recently listed one of their 17 units for sale at the whopping price of around $1.3M, under real estate agent Chanda Colón. The three-bedroom triplex (three floors) apartment has a total of 1,995 square feet, coming in at $676 a square foot, reports the New York Times. The rare-to-the-market-listing offers a two-and-a-half-bath, wood fireplace, finished attic, hardwood floors, a washer and dryer, and the most accessible street entrance of all the units. But the real star of the property is the bluestone balcony that overlooks the Hudson River and beyond! Entrances come from both the kitchen and living room, for the accessible outdoor area of your dreams.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Clifton’s Gates of Hell is a dark urban legend in NJ.
THE GATES of Hell is located behind the old Black Prince Distillery in Clifton, New Jersey,. It is a collection of drains which according to an old urban legend and some say the home of the devil. there are satanic graffiti and murals painted from generations of those who have dared to enter.
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in New York, New York
This list is based on prior customer reviews. This place serves delicious desserts. The chefs are talented, and everything they serve is a real work of art that exceeds expectations. They also have reasonable prices.
whereverfamily.com
NYC Winter Lantern Festival Returns, Expands to Four New York Locations
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to New York this year and adds new locations — perfect for family travelers visiting the region for the holidays! The new locations include Queens County Farm Museum, SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County.
Billy Joel's 'Scenes From an Italian Restaurant" Began Here
New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock Book Excerpt. One of Billy Joel’s most requested songs is “Scenes From an Italian Restaurant,” from his 1977 album The Stranger. The medley of three individual pieces began as one, “The Ballad of Brenda and Eddie.”
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
H Mart will soon open in Long Island City
It’s still just an early announcement, but we’re so excited about it that we can’t wait to share the news: Patch confirms that popular Asian grocery store H Mart is set to open a supermarket space on Long Island City in the near future. Sam Q. Kim,...
Freethink
Startup builds “inflatable” concrete houses in just hours
A New York City startup is constructing small homes quickly and cheaply — by building inflatable fabric forms the size and shape of houses and then pumping them with concrete. The challenge: The US is in the midst of a massive housing shortage, and a huge driver of it...
