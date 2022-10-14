Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Painting business destroyed in fire in Tea
TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say no one was injured after a painting business in Tea was engulfed in flames. Lincoln County Emergency Manager Harold Timmerman says the fire started at 10:30 a.m. and by the time first responders arrived, the building was not salvageable, so they looked to protect surrounding buildings from the flames.
KELOLAND TV
Brookings police preparing for annual Christmas program
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — We may not have even past Halloween yet, but one group is already accepting donations for Christmas presents. Law enforcement in Brookings County are getting ready for the annual Christmas Kids and Cops program. This year, they hope to help 36 kids buy gifts as...
KELOLAND TV
Human remains discovered on Rapid City hillside
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are working to identify human remains found on a hillside last week. The remains were found near the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive on October 16. Authorities believe the remains had been on the hillside for several weeks. There were...
KELOLAND TV
End of the road for major projects
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Let’s face it, nobody really likes road construction, except of course when it’s all done. Sioux Falls took on five major road projects this year that have lasted all summer long. Now that it’s fall, there’s a finish line in sight, except...
KELOLAND TV
Tea structure fire; SFPD searches for stabbing suspect; Free flu shots Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Monday’s wind caused trouble for crews fighting a fire in Tea that collapsed an entire building. Sioux Falls police are...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man jumped, stabbed multiple times in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sioux Falls police, a man believes he was set up when he agreed to meet in a parking lot and was then jumped and stabbed multiple times. Authorities say the injuries are non-life threatening. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said a man...
KELOLAND TV
1 killed, 3 injured in early morning crash in Sheldon
SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was killed and three teenagers were injured in a semi-truck vs. vehicle crash in Sioux County Monday. According to the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), at 6:22 a.m. Monday morning, a Ford Focus driven by a Minnesota teen crossed the centerline and struck a Peterbilt Semi driven by a Sioux Center native. The Ford Focus ended up on the north shoulder.
South Dakota nursing home permanently closes
The town of Salem is still reeling from the effects of the derecho that struck back in May. A nursing home that was severely damaged has announced it is permanently closing its doors as a result.
KELOLAND TV
Hiker rescued on Custer County trail
CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One woman had to be rescued after hurting her hip on a Custer County trail. Custer County Search and Rescue says they were called to the scene just before 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon on the Little Devil’s Tower Trail. Officials say a hiker...
Pheasant hunters head home after successful weekend
South Dakota rolled out the blaze orange carpet for Saturday's pheasant opener. Now, the hunters are heading home.
KELOLAND TV
How Keep KELOLAND Warm is helping ahead of winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chilly overnight temperatures are only the start of what’s to come in the weeks and months ahead. That’s why Keep KELOLAND Warm is collecting donations now and getting them to people in need. From coats to other cold weather clothing, a steady...
18-hour effort rescues man from Black Hills cave
BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO)– A young man was not hurt after being rescued from a Black Hills cave last weekend. Custer County Search and Rescue said it happened between Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday Oct. 8. A group was exploring a cave on private property when a young man was following an unexplored passage and […]
KELOLAND TV
Missing teen located
ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — According to the Aberdeen Police Department, 13-year-old Amayah Clarkson has been safely located. She was originally reported as a runaway Friday evening.
KELOLAND TV
Injured hiker rescued; Escaped inmate caught in 10 minutes; Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 17. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One woman had to be rescued after hurting her hip on a Custer County trail. Authorities say an inmate who tried...
gowatertown.net
SDHP: Woman killed in rollover crash in Hanson County
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. – One person died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash three miles southwest of Alexandria in Hanson County. The name of the only person involved has not yet been released, pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was westbound on...
KELOLAND TV
‘Store My Gun’ program offers safe, secure gun storage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We hear it time and time again, police warning people to store their guns in a safe and secure place. A military organization in Sioux Falls is now willing to help with its ‘Store My Gun’ program. At the South Dakota Military...
dakotanewsnow.com
One month after shooting in Harrisburg, family wants answers in Kara Gregor’s death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -On September 10th, two things happened in Harrisburg, both involving Kara Greger. A bar fight and a shooting both encircled her last hours of life. Questions remain about what happened and who could have more information. Just like any proud Grandmother, Stephanie Cournoyer likes...
KELOLAND TV
Get a free flu shot in Sioux Falls on Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s time to get a flu shot, and one local clinic is making it easy for you. According to the CDC, the months of September and October are good times to get vaccinated. Kjerstin Hensley is a 4th-year medical student at USD Sanford...
KELOLAND TV
Cold temps approaching record lows in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the forecast shows, KELOLAND is in for a very cold night. Warm weather is certainly on pause across KELOLAND as temperatures are forecast to take a big tumble the next couple of days. Here are the record lows tonight for a few select...
KELOLAND TV
Rock the Rim fundraiser helping families
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The family of a 17-year-old who was killed by a drunk driver, is keeping his memory alive by helping others with an annual fundraiser called ‘Rock the Rim.’. “His passion was basketball and children, and I knew I had to do something to...
Comments / 0