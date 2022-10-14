ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Painting business destroyed in fire in Tea

TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say no one was injured after a painting business in Tea was engulfed in flames. Lincoln County Emergency Manager Harold Timmerman says the fire started at 10:30 a.m. and by the time first responders arrived, the building was not salvageable, so they looked to protect surrounding buildings from the flames.
TEA, SD
KELOLAND TV

Brookings police preparing for annual Christmas program

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — We may not have even past Halloween yet, but one group is already accepting donations for Christmas presents. Law enforcement in Brookings County are getting ready for the annual Christmas Kids and Cops program. This year, they hope to help 36 kids buy gifts as...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Human remains discovered on Rapid City hillside

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are working to identify human remains found on a hillside last week. The remains were found near the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive on October 16. Authorities believe the remains had been on the hillside for several weeks. There were...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

End of the road for major projects

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Let’s face it, nobody really likes road construction, except of course when it’s all done. Sioux Falls took on five major road projects this year that have lasted all summer long. Now that it’s fall, there’s a finish line in sight, except...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man jumped, stabbed multiple times in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sioux Falls police, a man believes he was set up when he agreed to meet in a parking lot and was then jumped and stabbed multiple times. Authorities say the injuries are non-life threatening. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said a man...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

1 killed, 3 injured in early morning crash in Sheldon

SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was killed and three teenagers were injured in a semi-truck vs. vehicle crash in Sioux County Monday. According to the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), at 6:22 a.m. Monday morning, a Ford Focus driven by a Minnesota teen crossed the centerline and struck a Peterbilt Semi driven by a Sioux Center native. The Ford Focus ended up on the north shoulder.
SHELDON, IA
KELOLAND TV

Hiker rescued on Custer County trail

CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One woman had to be rescued after hurting her hip on a Custer County trail. Custer County Search and Rescue says they were called to the scene just before 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon on the Little Devil’s Tower Trail. Officials say a hiker...
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

How Keep KELOLAND Warm is helping ahead of winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chilly overnight temperatures are only the start of what’s to come in the weeks and months ahead. That’s why Keep KELOLAND Warm is collecting donations now and getting them to people in need. From coats to other cold weather clothing, a steady...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KX News

18-hour effort rescues man from Black Hills cave

BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO)– A young man was not hurt after being rescued from a Black Hills cave last weekend. Custer County Search and Rescue said it happened between Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday Oct. 8. A group was exploring a cave on private property when a young man was following an unexplored passage and […]
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Missing teen located

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — According to the Aberdeen Police Department, 13-year-old Amayah Clarkson has been safely located. She was originally reported as a runaway Friday evening.
ABERDEEN, SD
gowatertown.net

SDHP: Woman killed in rollover crash in Hanson County

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. – One person died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash three miles southwest of Alexandria in Hanson County. The name of the only person involved has not yet been released, pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was westbound on...
HANSON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

‘Store My Gun’ program offers safe, secure gun storage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We hear it time and time again, police warning people to store their guns in a safe and secure place. A military organization in Sioux Falls is now willing to help with its ‘Store My Gun’ program. At the South Dakota Military...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Get a free flu shot in Sioux Falls on Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s time to get a flu shot, and one local clinic is making it easy for you. According to the CDC, the months of September and October are good times to get vaccinated. Kjerstin Hensley is a 4th-year medical student at USD Sanford...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Cold temps approaching record lows in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the forecast shows, KELOLAND is in for a very cold night. Warm weather is certainly on pause across KELOLAND as temperatures are forecast to take a big tumble the next couple of days. Here are the record lows tonight for a few select...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rock the Rim fundraiser helping families

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The family of a 17-year-old who was killed by a drunk driver, is keeping his memory alive by helping others with an annual fundraiser called ‘Rock the Rim.’. “His passion was basketball and children, and I knew I had to do something to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

